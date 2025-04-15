Comedian makes a musical about the most insane Facebook Marketplace transaction ever
Where is bed?
Buying, selling, or simply giving away an item on Facebook Marketplace can be a harrowing experience because you’re dealing with strangers. After posting an item, it’s common to come across people with terrible communication skills, hagglers, and those who love to complain, even if you’re giving it away for free. In addition, many scammers on Facebook Marketplace will try to send you fake payment confirmation requests or take the conversation to a less secure platform.
Aussie comedian Lou Wall had such a bizarre transaction with a woman named Eileen on Facebook Marketplace that she turned it into an epic PowerPoint slideshow musical with incredible twists, tons of bad grammar, and elaborate crime. To top it all off, Lou tried to give the bed frame away for free.
Lou is a comedian and composer who has earned critical acclaim for her solo shows, That One Time I Joined The Illuminati (2022) and The Bisexual’s Lament (2024).
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Recently, Lou performed the musical slid show as part of her Breaking the Fifth Wall performance at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Warning:The video contains strong language.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
It all began when Lou put a bedframe up on Facebook Marketplace for free, and a woman asked if she could “negotiate the price.” Yes, really. Amazingly, the woman kept pulling out all the stops to get a discount on the free bedframe. Lou probably should have found someone else to give the bedframe to at this point, but then, we wouldn’t have this amazing story.
After the price was figured out, they made a time to meet up, but the woman didn’t understand that Wall meant 5 p.m., not 5 a.m. Who would be giving away a bed frame at 5 a.m? Lou told her to leave because moving a bed frame out of her place would disturb her sleeping roommates.
Eileen then sent Lou nasty messages before asking the big question that would become the hook of the entire bit: “Where is bed?” The pair then failed to meet again when Eileen showed up at 8 p.m. instead of 8 a.m. Even though Eileen clearly has a terrible grasp of time, she accused Lou of being unable to understand the “concept of time.”
The story takes a dramatic turn when Eileen shows up at the wrong apartment, enters through an unlocked door, and steals Lou’s neighbor’s bed while messaging her through the entire process. “Hi all, we have just been robbed. Our bed and sheets were taken from the front room. Please lock your doors!” the neighbor wrote. It had to be incredibly strange to have your bed—one of the largest pieces of furniture in the house—missing and your valuables untouched.
The story is hilarious, but also a great reminder to be careful who you hook up with on Facebook Marketplace, even if you are giving something away for free. Inviting a strange person to your apartment isn’t just dangerous for the people selling things, it could put your neighbors in danger, too.