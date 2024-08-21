Cat who walks onto the stage during orchestra concert becomes surprise star of the show
This was HIS moment.
Oh, what it must be like to be a cat. To never suffer from imposter syndrome, to take on foes at least twice your size without hesitation, to navigate the world like you’re on every VIP list in existence. What a glorious life, indeed.Take this concert-crashing kitty, for example. During a live orchestra performance at the 52nd annual Istanbul Music Festival, a curious feline wandered up on stage without a care in the world—and of course it was all anybody could talk about.
In a clip shared to multiple social media platforms by several news outlets, including @abcnews on TikTok, we see the gray and white cat traipse onto the stage, as if drawn in by the whimsical tune being played.
Then, it literally catwalks across the stage, unbothered from beginning to end.
Watch:
@abcnews A curious cat wandered onto stage during a live orchestra performance at the 52nd Istanbul Music Festival. #turkey🇹🇷 #orchestra #catsoftiktok ♬ original sound - ABC News
Of course, as many viewers pointed out, this is an all-too-common sight in Istanbul, which, like many Muslim countries, holds a special place in its heart for felines. According to Catster, cats don’t have owners. Instead, they are taken care of by the entire community all around the city—from tea houses to ferries to public transport and beyond.
Istanbul even funds veterinary care for its stray cats, including spaying and neutering, emergency care, and a mobile Vetbus. It’s pretty much Kitty Heaven over there.
Besides commending Istanbul for its feline-friendly atmosphere, people also shared their delight for the cat who “stole the show.”
“He KNEW this was about him. HIS moment! Lol,” one person wrote.
Another added, “that’s his background music, and he’s off on a big adventure.”
Another tapped into the cat’s POV, writing, “how lovely, the humans are playing me a song.”
Some even offered their best cats puns.
“I think it was trying to find the ‘purr-cussion’ section,”one person quipped.
Another said, “That is an ARISTOCAT.”
Istanbul might go above and beyond for its cats, but the respect we have for feline audacity is strong just about everywhere in the world.
This article originally appeared on 6.11.24