Heroes

83-year-old woman's cat alerted rescuers after she fell down a 70 foot ravine

Bodmin Police/Facebook

We often hear stories of dogs rescuing humans from precarious situations, but rarely do we hear such stories about cats. In fact, our feline friends have such a reputation for aloofness, people often joke that cats basically don't care whether we thrive or perish.

One woman's cat in Cornwall, England is defying that stereotype, however.

When an 83-year-old woman went missing last weekend, concerned neighbors alerted the police and a search was begun, according to BBC News. Thankfully, it didn't take too long for her to be found, thanks to her loyal cat, Piran. The sleek black kitty meowed incessantly at the spot where the woman had fallen down a ravine at the edge of her property, which led neighbors to look there.

"The cat is very attached to her, and he was going back and forth in the gateway and meowing, so I decided to go and search the maize field," neighbor Tamar Longmuir told Sky News.

"Without the cat waiting at the gate to that field, it could have been hours later that I or anyone else would have checked there."

The ravine was 70-feet deep, "with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain" and a stream at the bottom, according to BBC News. Fire crews were able to scale the ravine to get to her and she was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she was in stable condition.

"Piran the cat saved the day!" said Bodmin Police of the rescue.

Good job, Piran. Way to give cats everywhere a good name, and well done saving your beloved human.

Family

10 things that made us smile this week

@thegallowboob/Twitter, @natbysight/TikTok, @cutepetowner/TikTok

It's been a particularly rough week on our little rock here, hasn't it? I won't rehash the tragic headlines, but phew. There's just a lot right now.

Finding joy can be a challenge in such times, but it's a vital element of being a healthy, functioning human. Sometimes that means looking for the helpers, sometimes it means seeing the bright lights in the darkness, and sometimes it means indulging in cute animal videos because even good news stories take energy to process.

We've got a full mix of it all right here for you:

1. More than 100,000 people rallied to raise more than $5 million in 24 hours to rescue Afghans on the Taliban's kill list.

In an incredible show of humanity and solidarity with the Afghan people, donations from around the world poured in for a rescue mission headed up by former special operations veterans to get targets of the Taliban flown out of Afghanistan this week. Instagram meme maker Tommy Marcus (aka "Quentin Quarantino") launched the vetted GoFundMe to pay the cost of at least one plane—$225,000—to rescue Afghan human rights workers, translators, and their families. It only took 38 minutes to reach that goal, and 24 hours to raise 20 times that much. Read the story here.


2. Teen who spends hours a day dribbling a basketball got a surprise from his neighbors.

He was afraid people might be bothered by the sound of his basketball practice, but it turns out they just wanted to encourage him in his talents. A group of neighbors pooled together to buy him a new basketball hoop for his driveway. He hopes to play in the NBA someday. Watch:

3. This Argentinian musician is literally a one-man band and it's just mesmerizing to watch.

Santiago Moreno doesn't just play classical flamenco guitar, which is difficult all on its own. He also plays an entire range of percussion while playing said guitar, and all we're left saying is "WOW!" and "HOW?!?!" (Give him til 1:40 to get set up. It's worth it, I promise.) Yay for human creativity and skill.

