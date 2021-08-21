83-year-old woman's cat alerted rescuers after she fell down a 70 foot ravine
We often hear stories of dogs rescuing humans from precarious situations, but rarely do we hear such stories about cats. In fact, our feline friends have such a reputation for aloofness, people often joke that cats basically don't care whether we thrive or perish.
One woman's cat in Cornwall, England is defying that stereotype, however.
When an 83-year-old woman went missing last weekend, concerned neighbors alerted the police and a search was begun, according to BBC News. Thankfully, it didn't take too long for her to be found, thanks to her loyal cat, Piran. The sleek black kitty meowed incessantly at the spot where the woman had fallen down a ravine at the edge of her property, which led neighbors to look there.
"The cat is very attached to her, and he was going back and forth in the gateway and meowing, so I decided to go and search the maize field," neighbor Tamar Longmuir told Sky News.
"Without the cat waiting at the gate to that field, it could have been hours later that I or anyone else would have checked there."
The ravine was 70-feet deep, "with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain" and a stream at the bottom, according to BBC News. Fire crews were able to scale the ravine to get to her and she was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she was in stable condition.
"Piran the cat saved the day!" said Bodmin Police of the rescue.
Good job, Piran. Way to give cats everywhere a good name, and well done saving your beloved human.
