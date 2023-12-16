'British Bake-off' judges sample American snacks. Their favorite might surprise you.
Either way, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith bring every bit of wholesome delight that 'Bake-off' fans have some to expect.
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, renowned hosts of the beloved “British Bake-off” show (as well as its predecessor “The Great American Baking Show”) have sampled some of the best, most indulgent, most artistically crafted sweet and savory treats imaginable. They’ve built entire careers off of knowing what tastes good, and what doesn’t.
So when put against their expert taste buds, how might our everyday American snacks fare? Would they gag over a Twinkie? Would they prefer Snicker’s to Reeces? Could they handle the heat of Flaming Hot Cheetos? Which snack would be crowned champion?These were the questions that Bon Appétit aimed to answer in a video posted to Youtube that has every bit of delight that all “Bake-off” fans have come to expect.
Hollywood and Leith traded their usual buffet of fancy focaccia and triple chocolate fairy houses for a sampling of typical American goodies. Each one would be graded on its texture, flavor, uniqueness, and whether it left the judges wanting another one. Or “more-ish”-ness as Leith put it.
The funnest part about this video is seeing the judges, who brought phrases like “soggy bottom” into the mainstream, applying their extensive culinary vocabulary onto such mundane items. As one viewer joked, “never thought I’d hear anyone describe Doritos as “subtle, layered, interesting, and quite pure.”
Watch:
Paul Hollywood & Prue Leith Pick The Best Snack In America | Bon Appétit
Among their least favorites were Ho-ho’s and Cheez-Its, both accused of being “boring,” as well as Cheeseballs, Reeses and Pop-tarts, which they’d both only eat if they were starving, apparently.
Ultimately, it came down to Doritos’ versus Oreos, with Doritos finally winning it all for being the most “interesting” and the most likely to want more of after one bite.
But really, people were less interested in which snack would win, and more entertained by watching these two do what they do best: talk about food.
“What a great idea for a video! This was wholesome, cute and funny to watch. Love Paul and Prue!”
“I love the sophistication they use to describe these junk food snacks.”
“I have never heard anyone be so articulate in explaining American snacks. It was a breath of fresh air.”
“They should be reviewing everything 😂love it.”
If you haven’t watched “The Great British Baking Show” yet, it’s every bit as lovely as this video. Do yourself a favor and head on over to Netflix to start binging. Don't watch hungry though.