Democracy

Back in 2015 Trevor Noah blew Jon Stewart's mind with these side-by-side trivia photos

Back in 2015 Trevor Noah blew Jon Stewart's mind with these side-by-side trivia photos

This article originally appeared on 01.22.15


Trevor Noah, one of the newest correspondents on "The Daily Show," hails from South Africa.

As a South African now living in the U.S., he wants to set the record straight about Africa.

Noah invited his new boss and their viewers to see a different side of Africa by playing a game. You can play along too.

The instructions are simple: Guess which photo was taken in Africa and which one was in the U.S.

Round 1

Stewart gave a reasoned response:

"The beautiful highway there on the right is probably Silicon Valley. ... The one on the left, clearly been shelled by rebels. I'm going to go with ... Somalia, maybe?"

Answer:

Round 2

This time, Stewart was pretty confident:

"OK, this one's easy. On the left there, that's the Success Academy in Harlem. On the right there, we got ... homeless kids. I'm going to go with, uhh, in Somalia again."

Answer:


Stewart: "I hate this f%#king game."

Last Round


Stewart thought he was starting to catch on:

"I get how this works now. The one on the right, that's Detroit."

Answer:

OK, so Africa isn't just the giant mass of despair it's often made out to be. But what exactly is Noah getting at?


So let's stop paternalizing all of Africa. Our country has its own problems to deal with.

There's more. And it's really funny. Watch the video below:

Badge
FOX's The Big Leap
FOX's The Big Leap
popular

Is it too late to take your second chance? This foundation is determined to give you the confidence to take that big leap.

Courtesy of Movemeant Foundation

True

Have you ever woken up one day and wondered if you were destined to do more in your life? Or worried you didn't take that shot at your dream?

FOX's new show "The Big Leap." is here to show you that all you need to take that second chance is the confidence to do so.

Watch as a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life try to change their lives by auditioning for a reality TV dance show, finding themselves on an emotional journey when suddenly thrust into the spotlight. And they're not letting the fact that they don't have the traditional dancer body type, age, or background hold them back.

Unfortunately, far too many people lack this kind of confidence. That's why FOX is partnering with the Movemeant Foundation, an organization whose whole mission is to teach women and girls that fitness and physical movement is essential to helping them develop self-confidence, resilience, and commitment with communities of like-minded girls.

Keep Reading Show less
More

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.

This article originally appeared on 02.07.15


Taryn looked perfectly healthy when her parents brought her home. She was growing — thriving, even.

Then one day, the baby made a strange sound. Her breathing became difficult. Her mom called 911 and started CPR.

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Stories