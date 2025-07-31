Ashley Judd joins the 'We Don't Care Club' and women cheer as she joyfully plays in the sea
This is as real as it gets.
Actor Ashley Judd has perimenopausal and post-menopausal women everywhere cheering after she posted a video of herself frolicking in the ocean with the caption "WE DON'T CARE CLUB: BALTIC SEA EDITION." As she plays around in the water, she narrates what she's doing and what being part of the We Don't Care Club means.
"Hi, I'm Ashley and I'm a member of the We Don't Care Club," she begins, "and when I'm in my swimsuit, sometimes I get a little chafing, like right down there, so I put on cornstarch—good trick if you don't know that already—and then there's like a white thing, and if you see it, I don't care."
She then picks up a small jellyfish—the non-stinging kind, she says—and explains that she thinks the stuff in the middle of it is its central nervous system.
"That might not be right, and I don't care," she says, "cause there's another club that my inner child belongs to called the MSU Club…" Here she pauses to adjust her swimsuit, saying, "I'm picking my crotch and I don't care," before resuming, "…and the MSU Club is the Make Stuff Up Club, and that's for inner children. And as a post-menopausal woman, I don't care if you don't like the MSU Club for inner children!"
Judd then proceeds to do all the things we used to do in the water as kids when we didn't care what people thought of us. Back flops. Head dunking. Beauty shop hairdos. Handstands. Belly flopping. And all with so much joy.
Remember how you used to play in the water as a kid?Photo credit: Canva
At one point, as she walks away from the camera, she says, "Oh yeah, I probably have cellulite. I don't care. And I got hungry bum, and I don't care."
The whole video is delightful as Judd channels her inner child, bringing viewers back to their own childhood days playing in the water. People loved it:
"The amount of times I laughed out loud…This is perfect and I definitely needed this laugh today, thank you!!"
"Oh my goodness! I completely forgot about the hair thing. Thank you for reminding me, now I’ll have to do it. It might be in the shower, but you know what?? We don’t care."
Being a kid meant not caring what anyone else thought about what you were doing. Giphy
"Can I join the club? I’m not peri or postmenopausal yet. But I really do not care and I really do make stuff up."
"This is the best side of Ashley I’ve ever seen! She is morphing into a woman comfortable in her own skin and not afraid to say what’s on her mind! I want to be a member of both her clubs!! You go Ashley!"
"Thank you for sharing this journey, Ashley. It's beautiful to witness. I've joined the IDC club, and it's glorious."
As Judd pointed out, the We Don't Care Club was founded by influencer Melani Sanders, and her viral post hit a nerve with middle-aged women who were eager to join.
Sanders refers to the club as WDNC (We Do Not Care) and it has blown up and spread all over social media in just a few months.
"The beauty of the WDNC is all of the positivity that flows throughout all of our platforms," Sanders said in a video. She calls it a sisterhood for menopausal women.
"Watching my Sisters create Chapters and put the world on notice that we simply Do Not Care much anymore makes my heart smile," she writes. "Look at all of the positivity and love shared. Me and my Sisters are at capacity. We are tired. We have found a place where there is NO division or judgement. Everyone is accepted and loved regardless of race, religion, bank balance or brand of pocketbook you carry. The only requirement is you must have a She Shed. 😎😂"
People often lament getting older, but one of the bonuses of aging is getting to the point where you genuinely don't care about things that preoccupied you when you were younger. Bad hair day? Don't care. Bulging out of the swimsuit in places? Don't care. People judging what you're wearing or saying or doing or feeling? Don't care. It's a glorious club to belong to, with its freedom from worry and the room it makes for wonder.
Thanks, Ashley, for the beautiful example. You can follow Melani Sanders for more WDNC club updates on Instagram.