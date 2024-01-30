+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Health

America’s leading happiness expert shares his most important advice to be a happier person

Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey have continued their quest for greater happiness with the “Build the Life You Want” podcast.

arthur c. brooks, oprah winfrey happiness
via Arthur C. Brooks and Upworthy

Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey and their book, ""Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier."

A recent YouGov poll found that most Americans are at least somewhat happy. Twenty-one percent said they are "very happy," 55% are "fairly happy," 18% are "not too happy" and 5% are "not happy” at all.

Those numbers aren’t too bad, but they can always be better. So Upworthy’s Craig Jablin sat down with one of America's foremost experts on happiness, Arthur C. Brooks, to discuss the misconceptions surrounding happiness and the lifestyle choices that can help us live happier lives.

Brooks is an academic, public speaker and author of 13 books, including the 2023 #1 New York Times bestseller, "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier," with co-author Oprah Winfrey.

Brooks and Winfrey have continued their quest for greater happiness with their new “Build the Life You Want” podcast.


During the interview, Brooks reveals the 3 big misconceptions people have about happiness, in which he shares that perfect happiness is unachievable and undesirable.

"In other words, it's not a destination; it's a direction. The whole point is to get happier. If it were a destination, then you'd be saying, 'I want to wipe out all of my negative emotions.’” Brooks says. “You'd be dead in a week because you need those emotions to stay alive. Negative emotions are incredibly important so you can perceive the outside world accurately. Negative experiences are the only thing that helps you learn and grow. And so you need those things and you don't want to be perfectly happy. However, you can get happier."

From Your Site Articles
happiness
Joy

Gen X has hit 'that stage' of life and is not handling it very well

We are NOT prepared for Salt-n-Pepa to replace Michael McDonald in the waiting room at the doctor's office, thankyouverymuch.

The Holderness Family/Facebook

Gen X is eating dinner earlier and earlier. It's happening.

The thing about Gen X being in our 40s and 50s now is that we were never supposed to get "old." Like, we're the cool, aloof grunge generation of young tech geniuses. Most of the giants that everyone uses every day—Google, Amazon, YouTube—came from Gen X. Our generation is both "Friends" and "The Office." We are, like, relevant, dammit.

And also, our backs hurt, we need reading glasses, our kids are in college and how in the name of Jennifer Aniston's skincare regimen did we get here?

It's weird to reach the stage when there's no doubt that you aren't young anymore. Not that Gen X is old—50 is the new 30, you know—but we're definitely not young. And it seems like every day there's something new that comes along to shove that fact right in our faces. When did hair start growing out of that spot? Why do I suddenly hate driving at night? Why is this restaurant so loud? Does that skin on my arm look…crepey?

Keep ReadingShow less
gen x
Humor

Dad records himself having a sweet moment with his daughter. Then she smelled his breath.

Man, kids are ruthless.

Anna Shvets and Ron Lach|Canva

Dad's sweet moment with daughter turned into a roasting session

Have kids, they said. It'll be great, they said. Well, one dad may have a bone to pick with those mysterious "they," in that colloquial saying. A man running the Instagram account Havea_676, posted a video that has parents on the internet not only laughing at his tender moment turned embarrassing, but sharing their own savage kid moments.

The dad was having a sweet moment with his daughter asking her about her day and what she was excited about for the next day before tucking her into bed. Things appeared to be going well and his daughter who is off camera can be heard answering all of the questions. But at some point during the father daughter moment, the little girl was over the many questions the man was asking.

"Daddy, can you please stop with your questions, I'm trying to sleep and also your breath stinks," the litter girl reveals.

Keep ReadingShow less
funny parenting moments
Science

Amazing WaterCube invention can create up to 100 gallons of water a day out of thin air

Say goodbye to your water bills.

via Genesis Systems and Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Genesis Systems' WaterCube.

A seriously impressive piece of technology grabbed a lot of attention at this year's CES trade show convention in Las Vegas, Genesis Systems’ WaterCube. It’s a home and office appliance that’s about the size of an A/C unit and can produce up to 100 gallons of water daily from thin air. That’s the amount of water used by a typical family of 4.

The amount of water it can produce depends on the humidity levels, but Genesis Systems says it can even create water in dry environments.

Much like solar panels provide energy independence, this does the same for water.

"Our first mission is to sustainably solve global water scarcity," said David Stuckenberg, who founded Genesis with his wife, Shannon, told Techxplore. "Once you have this plugged into your house...you can turn yourself off (from) the city water."

"One of the challenges that we're facing, in terms of making humanity sustainable, is the stuff we need for life," he said, according to Techxplore. "Next to air, water is the most important thing."

The WC-100 WaterCube stands more than 3 feet tall, weighs close to 600 pounds and will cost around $20,000 to pre-order. So, even though you may not have a water bill anymore, you will have a pretty expensive monthly payment plan on a WaterCube for a few years.

But once it’s paid off, your water is free as long as you own the appliance.

Genesis Systems believes that the WaterCube creates “an infinite water source” that is “democratizing the water supply.”

From Your Site Articles
water
Pop Culture

America's Got Talent singer hits incredible high notes in stunning 'Over the Rainbow' cover

Loren Allred transported the "AGT" audience to a magical place.

Wikipedia/Alison Martinof SimonCowellOnline.com/Wikipedia

"Somewhere Over The Rainbow" is just one of those perfect songs

Some songs remain profoundly moving no matter how they are reimagined. “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” though of course nobody sings it quite like Judy Garland, arguably could be considered one of those songs.

Several artists have indeed put their own wonderful spin on the tune over the years—Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande, to name a few.

And now, we can add singer Loren Allred to that impressive list.

Keep ReadingShow less
television
Joy

Werner Herzog motivational posters are the best thing on the internet

The director with a cult following gets a tribute fit for guidance counselor office walls.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

Werner Herzog inspirational art, FRIENDSHIP.

Looking for a little inspiration this afternoon, but don't actually want to be uplifted?

Well, then get a boost from the solemn Teutonic prose of legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog via the genius Tumblr project Herzog Inspirationals.

Keep ReadingShow less
culture
Family

A 9-year-old goes in on standardized tests and ends with the best mic drop of all time.

When 9-year-old Sydney Smoot stood up at her local school board meeting, I doubt they expected this kind of talking to.



If you need proof standardized testing is setting students up for failure, just ask the students.

Sydney Smoot has a bone to pick with the Hernando County School Board. The issue? The Florida Standards Assessment Test, or FSA for short. On March 17, 2015, Sydney bravely stood up at her local school board meeting to share how she felt about the test and why she believes it's failing students and teachers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories