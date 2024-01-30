America’s leading happiness expert shares his most important advice to be a happier person
Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey have continued their quest for greater happiness with the “Build the Life You Want” podcast.
A recent YouGov poll found that most Americans are at least somewhat happy. Twenty-one percent said they are "very happy," 55% are "fairly happy," 18% are "not too happy" and 5% are "not happy” at all.
Those numbers aren’t too bad, but they can always be better. So Upworthy’s Craig Jablin sat down with one of America's foremost experts on happiness, Arthur C. Brooks, to discuss the misconceptions surrounding happiness and the lifestyle choices that can help us live happier lives.
Brooks is an academic, public speaker and author of 13 books, including the 2023 #1 New York Times bestseller, "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier," with co-author Oprah Winfrey.
Brooks and Winfrey have continued their quest for greater happiness with their new “Build the Life You Want” podcast.
During the interview, Brooks reveals the 3 big misconceptions people have about happiness, in which he shares that perfect happiness is unachievable and undesirable.
"In other words, it's not a destination; it's a direction. The whole point is to get happier. If it were a destination, then you'd be saying, 'I want to wipe out all of my negative emotions.’” Brooks says. “You'd be dead in a week because you need those emotions to stay alive. Negative emotions are incredibly important so you can perceive the outside world accurately. Negative experiences are the only thing that helps you learn and grow. And so you need those things and you don't want to be perfectly happy. However, you can get happier."
Werner Herzog motivational posters are the best thing on the internet
The director with a cult following gets a tribute fit for guidance counselor office walls.
Werner Herzog inspirational art, FRIENDSHIP.
Looking for a little inspiration this afternoon, but don't actually want to be uplifted?
Well, then get a boost from the solemn Teutonic prose of legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog via the genius Tumblr project Herzog Inspirationals.
Take comfort and advice from the man for whom getting shot in the gut was NBD as you learn about the humble simplicity of the chicken or the inner life of birds.
ADVENTURE
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
Universe is not harmony.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
HAPPINESS.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
HARMONY.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
Human life is...
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
GRATEFUL.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
FRIENDSHIP.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
MISERY.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
CIVILIZATION.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
Eyes of a chicken.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
This article originally appeared on 09.18.17