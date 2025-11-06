Artists got fed up with 'anti-homeless spikes' and revamped them in the coolest way
"Anti-homeless spikes" are about as friendly as they sound.
As you may have guessed, they're intended to deter people who are homeless from sitting or sleeping on that concrete step. And yeah, they're pretty awful.
The spikes (seen below) are a prime example of how cities design spaces to keep homeless people away.
Not all concrete steps have spikes on them, but outdoor seating in cities like Montreal and Tokyo have been sneakily designed to prevent people from resting too comfortably for too long.
Of course, these designs do nothing to fight the cause or problem of homelessness. They're just a way of saying to homeless people, "Go somewhere else. We don't want to look at you."
In 2015, one particular set of spikes was outside a former night club in London. And a local group got sick of staring at them. An art collective named "Space, Not Spikes" was born, and this style of urban planning first became called "hostile architecture."
"Spikes do nothing more than shoo the realities of poverty and inequality away from your backyard — so you don't have to see it or confront what you can do to make things more equal," Leah Borromeo, member of Space, Not Spikes, told Upworthy. "And that is really selfish."
"Our moral compass is skewed if we think things like this are acceptable."
A bed covers up spikes on the concrete.assets.rebelmouse.io
The move by Space, Not Spikes caused quite a stir in London and around the world (especially in the US, which definitely has its fair share of anti-homeless sentiment, too.
The simple but impactful idea even garnered support from music artist Ellie Goulding.
"That was amazing, wasn't it?" Borromeo said of Goulding's shout-out on Instagram.
Artist's books and home comforts.assets.rebelmouse.io
"[The project has] definitely touched a nerve and I think it is because, as a whole, humans will still look out for each other," Borromeo told Upworthy. "Capitalism and greed conditions us to look out for ourselves and negate the welfare of others, but ultimately, I think we're actually really kind."
"We need to call out injustice and hypocrisy when we see it."
A message to offer support in contrast with current anti-homeless laws.assets.rebelmouse.io
Spikes are pretty obvious — they're a visual reminder of a problem many cities are trying to ignore. But what we can't see on the street is the rise of anti-homeless laws that have cropped up from sea to shining sea.
Legislation that targets homeless people — like bans on panhandling and prohibiting people from sleeping in cars — has increased significantly in recent years.
For instance, a 2021 report by the National Homelessness Law Center found a sharp increase in various city-wide bans between 2006 and 2019 among 187 U.S. cities:
- Camping bans increased by 92%.
- Bans on sitting or lying down in public increased by 78%.
- Loitering bans increased by 103%.
- Panhandling bans increased by 103%.
- Bans on living in vehicles increased by 213%.
Thankfully, groups like "Space, Not Spikes" are out there changing hearts and minds. But, obivaly it's a joint effort from all of us.
"[The world] won't always be happy-clappy because positive social change needs constructive conflict and debate," she explained. "But we need to call out injustice and hypocrisy when we see it."