Actor reveals Alan Rickman's loving gesture when terminally ill children visited the Harry Potter set
It's impossible for many to believe that it has been just over ten years since beloved actor Alan Rickman passed away from pancreatic cancer. Known for his brilliant tapestry of work, from the infamous villain Hans Gruber in Die Hard to the deliciously menacing Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series, he truly made the "bad guy" so fun to watch.
And of course, there was so much more to his repertoire than villainy. He could powerfully sing, as he portrayed in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He showed up with conviction in the Jane Austen adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. He could also portray the lovesick but conflicted husband with perfection as seen in Richard Curtis's Love, Actually. He was classically trained and loved by fellow entertainers, friends, and family.
But he was most adored for his down-to-earth generosity of spirit. His widow, Rima Horton, has recently been inspiring others to get involved in the non-profit Pancreatic Cancer UK by urging them to spread the word about the disease. She notes that Rickman had "so much more to give" had his life not been tragically cut short.
Alan Rickman's widow has kind words for him in tribute.
Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton (who is currently reprising his role of Draco Malfoy on the Broadway stage in Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) shared beautiful words about Rickman in a piece for The Guardian. "He was nothing but kind, genuine, seemingly unfazed by anything happening around us, and always had time for everyone. I learned just as much—if not more—from Alan off-camera as I did when we were filming."
Felton also notes that Rickman refused special treatment. "He could have had his food delivered to his trailer, like the rest of the cast (including me). Instead, he queued up for his own breakfast and lunch, head to toe in his Snape costume and wig, holding a plastic tray and waiting his turn in the usually long line behind a carpenter, set director, burly cameraman, and Gringotts goblin—an image I will never forget. I didn't realize it then, but I think now Alan's silent message was: 'We're all in this together.'"
There was an especially wonderful aspect of Rickman that Felton recalls. "He taught me a great deal about charity. He would often have half a dozen people visit the studio each day, and would claim they were his cousins or friends. Really, he was offering terminally ill children and their families a chance to see behind the curtains. He also taught me that children don't want to meet actors, but the characters they play."
Brian Cox, another actor who worked with Rickman in the 1980 mini TV series, Thérèse Raquin, shared with The Guardian how much he respected him as an artist. "His standards were very high. Alan might have appeared laid back, but he was endlessly driven, very firm, totally reliable. There was nothing flaky about him. No nonsense. No rubbish."
He added that his friendship was also extraordinary. "Everybody knew he was an extraordinary actor, but as we became friends, I realized what an extraordinary person he was too. I had so much respect for Alan. So many people relied on him. He was so kind and supportive to those who were struggling. He'd seek them out and sort them out, listen to the problems without presumption, and gently came up with solutions."
In Daniel Radcliffe's glowing tribute to Rickman shortly after his death, he praises him as an actor and a man. "Alan Rickman is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors I will ever work with. He is also, one of the loyalest (sic) and most supportive people I've ever met in the film industry. He was so encouraging of me both on set and in the years post-Potter. I'm pretty sure he came and saw everything I ever did on stage both in London and New York. He didn't have to do that."