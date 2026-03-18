An adorable compilation of cats interrupting serious news reports is pure joy

Cats have an interesting way of showing up when you least expect them. Sometimes their mere presence at the oddest of times provides the perfect break from serious moments. This is especially apparent when they appear on news segments.

On the @Explaining Instagram page, they share a montage of adorable cats appearing on news broadcasts, often without their owners realizing it. In the comments, the page explains that this usually happens because cats like to see and be seen: “Cats have a funny habit of interrupting video calls, and it is mostly because they are naturally curious and attention seeking.”

In the clip, we see different breeds of cats yawning, stretching, and yes, jumping into the middle of news shots. Often they stand frozen, their mysterious eyes widened by the lights. Other times, they are oblivious to their surroundings. View this post on Instagram

One interrupts a man doing the weather, while another jumps on a reporter doing a “man on the street” interview. The account adds that cats often think they’re the main event:

“When they see their owner staring at a screen and talking, they often assume it is something important and want to be part of it. That curiosity can lead them to walk across keyboards, sit in front of the camera, or stare directly into the lens.”

Cats have their reasons

But surprisingly, there’s another reason a cat might hop into frame. The page explains: “Cats are drawn to warmth and elevated spots. Laptops give off heat, and desks are often one of the highest places in a room, making them the perfect place for a cat to settle down right in the middle of a meeting.”

This fact is corroborated by veterinary experts. In a Catster article, Editor-in-Chief Christian Adams (reviewed and fact-checked by veterinarian Dr. Luqman Javed) notes that cats prefer elevated spaces.

“Most times, laptops rest on an elevated surface, like a table, desk, or bed,” Adams writes. “The laptop offers a defined place to take a load off and a strategic vantage point. They can see who’s coming or going, peek out a window, or knock some pens on the floor—just for kicks.”

Cats are also drawn to warmth.

“For some cats, this might involve sitting near a window. Others might get more creative,” Adams writes. “Considering how warm laptops can get, most cats will gladly situate themselves right on the keyboard any chance they get. For cats, finding a warm laptop to lie on is like finding that perfect sleeping situation at night—cuddled up in your fluffy duvet, with the cool side of the pillow.”

And of course, cats simply (usually) love their humans.

“With that affection, comes the desire to be the center of our world—even at the most inconvenient times,” Adams adds.

Cat adoration

The Instagram clip already has over 164,000 likes and tons of comments. One person marvels at how fortunate we are to even be in the presence of these majestic beings, writing, “We’re so lucky that we get to live in a world where cats exist.”

Another cat lover notes that cat people know who’s really in charge, writing, “I love how none of them try to stop or move their cat, we’ve accepted that they are really in charge here.”

This person sums up the response quite nicely: “I believe if you wanna find good humans, drop a cat in front of them and see how they respond. I love every laugh and bit of joy these cats brought these news anchors and reporters.”