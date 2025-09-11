Psychologist explains 5 personality traits of people who prefer to shower at night versus the morning
Evening rinsers are a unique bunch.
When it comes to showering, you fall into one of two camps: you're either a morning showerer or an evening showerer. It turns out preferring to shower at night shower versus the morning can indicate a lot about your personality.
"A lot of people like to shower at night because it helps them draw a line between the busyness of the day and the quiet of the evening," Stefanie Mazer Psy.D, a psychologist in Palm Beach, Florida, tells Upworthy. "Washing off sweat, dirt, and even the smells of the day can feel like letting go of everything that weighed them down mentally."
Additionally, showering at night can help you prepare for a restful night's sleep. "The hot water helps loosens tight muscles, which makes the body calmer and more ready for rest," says Mazer.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
The warm water of the shower also mimics the drop in body temperature that naturally cues the body for sleep, adds Candace Kotkin-De Carvalho, LCADC, LCSW, CCS, a licensed social worker and Clinical Director at Absolute Awakenings.
"People who shower at night also report sleeping better because the small anxieties of the day are washed away and the bed can feel more comfortable," says Kotkin-De Carvalho.
5 personality traits of people who shower at night
Besides the physical benefits of showering at night, the preference can also signify a number of personality traits. According to Mazer and Kotkin-De Carvalho, if you prefer to shower at night, you may also have the following traits:
naked matthew broderick GIF Giphy
Trait #1: Detail-focused
If you shower at night, you may pay more attention to detail.
"People who are detail-focused don’t like leaving small things unfinished, even when it comes to how they feel before bed," says Mazer. "A nightly shower gives them the sense that everything is in order, from their body being clean to their sheets staying fresh. This attention to comfort helps them relax more fully and drift into sleep without nagging distractions."
Trait #2: Relaxation-oriented
Night showerers also tend to be relaxation-oriented.
"The shower is viewed less like a wake-up tool and more as a stress-relief ritual that washes the day’s worries away before bed," says Kotkin-De Carvalho.
Oprah Winfrey Reaction GIF Giphy
Trait #3: Reflective
Showering at night insinuates a person is introspective.
"Reflective people often use their night shower as a time to think back on what happened during the day. The quiet and steady flow of water gives them space to sort through their thoughts without interruption," says Mazer. "This habit can leave them feeling clearer and more settled before going to sleep."
Trait #4: Comfort-seeking
Night showerers also tend to be comfort seekers.
"They like climbing into bed fresh and clean. This offers a sense of security and calm before sleep," says Kotkin-De Carvalho.
Trait #5: Routine-oriented
People who shower at night prefer sticking to a routine.
"Routine-oriented people like the predictability of ending their day the same way every night," says Mazer. "Taking a shower becomes a signal that the day is done and it’s time to shift into rest mode."