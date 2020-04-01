popular
Someone cut together an absolutely epic COVID-19 rapid-fire mashup of 108 movie and tv clips
04.01.20
Vimeo user Cut to Black took quick clips from 108 TV shows, movies, and viral dance videos to explain what everyone is going through right now.
Set to the tune of "Blurred Lines" by Robin Thicke, the video mashes up clips from totally random sources, including "The Office," "Ed Wood," "South Park," "Seinfeld," "The Big Lebowski," and "Rick and Morty."
Whoever made this must have an encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture and a lot of time on their hands.
Covid no more! from Cut to Black on Vimeo.
