10 things that made us smile this week
Some smileworthy finds to make your day a bit brighter.
Wait, is April seriously here already? How the heck did that happen? It feels like just yesterday that 2023 began, yet here we are already a quarter of the way through it.
They say time flies when you're having fun, so maybe it's a good thing that the year seems to be going so fast!
This week's list is full of fun finds, such as a 9-year-old aspiring tailor, the sweetest sibling wake-up ever, an incredible 3D artist, an adorable, thumb-sucking baby monkey and more.
Take a stroll through these delights and share them with others in your life who could use a boost of joy.
1. The way these students surprised their teacher with a 152-page book of his own random quotes is hilariously heartwarming
"You know what makes writing slower? Talking." Can confirm. What a delightful gift that none of them will ever forget.
2. 9-year-old surprised his dad with a dress shirt he made himself and everything about it is fabulous
@daddyfiles
Sam made me a shirt! Wow. #sewing #sewingtiktok #samsewgood #boyswhosew #parenting #raisingboys
Read the full story here.
3. Behold the sweetest sibling wake-up video ever
"You're beautiful, Grace." Anyone else's heart just turn into a puddle?
4. A group of vacationing friends reveals which one of them is the 'airport dad'
@johannes2o
Hes gonna be a great dad💀 #airport #airportdad
We all have the 'airport dad' friend, thank goodness. Read the full story here.
5. The emotional intelligence of this little one is off the charts
6. Airbnb host woke up his guest in the middle of the night so she wouldn't miss the northern lights
@penslucero
I’m on the verge of crying every time I watch this video I still cannot believe it. 📍 Rörbäck, Sweden
Best host ever. Read the full story here.
7. Woman explains Ramadan to first graders with a simply sweet lesson
Three cheers for building greater cultural understanding.
8. Ricky the kitten spent 2 weeks at Gramma and Grampa's and the photobook is everything
Read more about Ricky and his human family here.
9. Dad and former art professor with aphasia has covered a former barn in incredible 3D artwork
@david.hollowell
day 365 of trying to make my dad famous 🖌🎨 #art #mural #illusion #2d #3d #surreal #crazy #plants #nature #weird #painter #artist #professor #ucdavis #california #norcal #famous #viral #trending #fyp #foryou #foryoupage
Since he was diagnosed with aphasia, David Hollowell's speech has been limited, but his artistic skills certainly aren't. Absolutely incredible. Read the full story here.
10. Person shares dragon fruit with a baby monkey and generosity has never been so cute
The thumb-sucking at the beginning, though. Gracious, the preciousness.
