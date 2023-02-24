10 things that made us smile this week
From a Kevin Bacon-Kyra Sedgwick duet to a hilarious crash course in sibling rivalry to an unassuming, crowd-pleasing kid named George, this week's list is full of joy and delight.
Here at Upworthy, we have a handful of famous folks who regularly make our headlines for their consistent, continued awesomeness. The legendary Dick Van Dyke is one of them. The legend-in-his-own-right Kevin Bacon is another.
Both of these gentlemen are featured in this week's roundup of joy, and we couldn't be giddier about it. Is it possible to see Dick Van Dyke's bright-eyed grin and not smile? Doubtful. Could someone watch Kevin Bacon sing with Kyra Sedgwick and a screaming goat and not be tickled? Unlikely.
This week's list has plenty of additional delights as well, from a hilarious crash course in sibling rivalry to an unexpectedly stunning piano performance to an unassuming, crowd-pleasing kid named George and more. So many opportunities to smile! Enjoy!
1. Delighted crowd cheers louder and louder for a kid named George at his first hockey game
Aw, yay for George. So fun to see some hive mentality put to positive use. George has a core memory being formed right there.
2. Woman who was an only child asked what it's like to have siblings, and her friends launched an immediate crash course
@lonnieiiv
Don’t ask, just bring it
Welp, she definitely learned. Too real and too hilarious. Read the full story here.
3. Blind, neurodiverse 13-year-old blows everyone away playing a challenging Chopin piece on the piano
\u201cThis is the incredible moment Lucy, a 13-year-old who is blind and neurodiverse, played a highly-complex Chopin piece, leaving @MikaSounds and @Lang_Lang speechless. \n\nThe Piano, presented by @ClaudiaWinkle, starts tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. \n\nStream Free on All 4. #ThePiano\u201d— Channel 4 (@Channel 4) 1676480402
Beautiful. Even professional pianist Lang Lang was amazed at how she played the deceptively difficult Nocturne in B minor. Read more about Lucy and her extraordinary abilities here.
4. Dad surprises his daughter with a day out, just the two of them, and it's so joyful
Her disgust with fishing turned to sheer delight real fast. A day she'll never forget for sure. (And Dad, too.)
5. A kid wrote to Costco's CEO to ask for help with a school fundraiser. He personally responded.
Costco CEO Craig Jelinek responded to a kid who asked for help with a school fundraiser.
Images courtesy Lesley Cerwin
We already knew Costco was awesome, and CEO Craig Jelinek just pushed that awesomeness over the top with a literally humongous donation. Read the heartwarming story here.
6. 97-year-old Dick Van Dyke brought a judge on 'The Masked Singer' to tears with his surprise reveal
Nobody expected it to be him behind the gnome costume. What a legend. Read the full story and see his performance here.
7. Shelter kitten pushes its sibling out of the way when a potential adopter stops by
Cutest sibling rivalry ever. Definitely gotta take them both. Read the full story here.
8. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick sing a duet of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' and they could not be cuter
Total #couplegoals. The screaming goat is the icing on the cake. Read about how their 35-year marriage has survived Hollywood and how they often sing with real goats here.
9. Speaking of goats, you may not think you need to see goats eating tomatoes, but really you do
New goal in life: Enjoy anything as much as these goats enjoy downing whole tomatoes.
10. May we all dance with the self-assurance—and the support—that this kiddo has
Let's allow ourselves to dance without embarrassment or apology like this little man and also remember how much it means to be someone's backup dancer. Just goodness upon goodness.
Hope that brought some smiles to your face! Come back next week for more.