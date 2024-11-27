Woman has incredible reaction when stranger asks if he can take her picture
This didn't go the way people were expecting.
We all need to be told that we’re beautiful, that we are appreciated and that we matter. While hearing these words of kindness from loved ones is certainly palpable, they hit differently when offered by complete strangers.
And when that compliment also comes with some amazing pictures to prove it, even better. And that is the story we find ourselves in. On Nov 22, a portrait photographer named Alex, aka @portraitgeek on Instagram, stopped a woman walking on the street, asking her if he could snap a picture. The wholesome interaction that unfolded is a much needed dose of humanity at its best.
“Excuse me,” says Alex, “ I was just thinking you look beautiful. I love how you’re dressed.”
The young woman, named Izzy, wearing a lovely lavender sweater, appears stunned at having received such flattery.
“You’re striking,” Alex assures, then asks if he can take Izzy’s picture. Izzy again seems surprised, since no one has ever asked to take her picture before. But she agrees.
As Alex guides Izzy through some poses, they end up having a pretty heartfelt conversation, one where we learn that up until recently, Izzy wore all black but in an effort to “build up everything around” herself, she’s branching out into color. Not only that, but she made her entire outfit. The sweater, the matching bow, the pants, everything!
All the while, Alex is the perfect cheerleader. Even when Izzy admits that it’s normally “very difficult" for her to look at pictures of herself, he replies “you’re photo’s going to come out amazing” in an effort to make her feel more comfortable.
And you know what? Alex did not lie. Izzy is utterly radiant in her pictures, clearly glowing from being on the receiving end of so much love.
Down in the comments, people were quick to note just how powerful that conversation was.
“This most likely changed the whole trajectory of her life.”
“Sometimes you have no idea, how your words can completely change someone else's world, in a positive way..❤️😍”
“This is what it looks like when an genuine compliment is given to someone. You get the best out of them. Energy is contagious and you captured their soul❤️”
And they aren’t wrong. Genuine compliments are proven to be a beneficial brain boost to both the give and the receiver, making them vehicles for positive change. Seriously, who hasn't suddenly transformed into a happier, more confident, more generous version of themselves after receiving a kind word? It’s just like MArk Twain says, we can “live for two months on a good compliment.” Not only live, but live as the best version of ourselves.
This principle seems to be part of Alex’s creative philosophy. On his website, he writes:
“If I can bring a moment of happiness to anyone's day by showing them how beautiful, valued & important they are in the world, it's rewarding… I have found it to be one of the most enriching projects in my career.”
Let this count as a friendly reminder to give someone a complement today. You never know how it might change their life for good.
And if you’d like to support Alex on this really wholesome project he’s got going on, consider donating at buymeacoffee.com/portraitgeek. You can also give his Instagram a follow here.