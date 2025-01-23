Woman gives friend hilarious book of all the actors and shows she has mispronounced over the years
Salon Dion? No, it's Celine Dion.
Do you have one of those friends who is “information adjacent” about many topics? Meaning that they come close to getting the name of an actor or TV show correct but fall short in the most hilarious way possible. Or, are you that person who can’t quite remember the name of a book, or you flub the occasional figure of speech?
If so, you’ll probably appreciate the super creative gift that TikTok user Kayla Foscarota, a 28-year-old teacher from Massachusetts, made for her friend Kellie. It’s an elegant-looking self-published book with all the names of famous people, movies, books, and TV shows that she has been mispronouncing over the years. Kayla even gave it a cover resembling the Apple Notes app, which is probably where she has been writing down all these mispronunciations over the years.
"For years, I've been writing down all of the things my friend Kellie confidently says, almost right but very wrong," Kayla opens the video.
The gift is a fantastic way of telling Kellie she loves her despite the fact that she has a pretty awful memory. The book features some epicly wrong pronunciations of celebrity names, such as “Lucifer” for Ludacris and “Salon Dione” for Celiene Dieon. Kellie also thought that model Alix Earl was “Earl Jones,” clearly, it was a mix-up with recently-deceased “Star Wars” star James Earl Jones.
The video received over 17 million views and even attracted the attention of Earle, who posted the most popular comment: “I will now be going by Earl Jones,” the Sports Illustrated model joked.
@kaylafosc
THE LIST #funnyvideo #funnymoments #fyp #foryoupage #alixearle #hbomax #itendswithus #viraltiktok #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #colleenhoover #ludacris #aubreyplaza #gameofthronestiktok #willferrell #sharpobjects @Alix Earle @HBO @Colleen Hoover @It Ends With Us @Celine Dion @Ludacris @Game of Thrones @Brooke Shields @WillFerrellOfficial
The video inspired a slew of commenters to share some of the funniest mispronunciations they’ve ever heard.
"Once, my mom said, 'I need to decompose,' when she meant decompress."
"This reminded me of when my brother referred to the Bermuda Triangle as the 'Bahama Pyramids.'"
"A friend of mine said backward therapy instead of reverse psychology."
"With my sis, 'Fix It Mike' = Wreck It Ralph."
"My bff once said, 'Ur making me unconscious' (self-conscious)."
"My sister is a master in this: she once referred to Stockholm Syndrome by naming it Helsinki Complex."
"An old coworker brought doughnuts to the office and said, 'I have perversions.' He meant provisions."
"My ex-boyfriend called fraternal twins nocturnal twins."
"Me when my cousin calls The Rock, The Brick."
"I work with a woman who very insistently calls Sydney Sweeney 'Sweeney Todd.'"
"My fiancé doesn’t let me live down that I forgot the word for ankles and called them 'foot wrists.'"
"My late grandmother thought it was Leonardo De Capuccino. May she rest in peace."
"My friend said white as a goat instead of white as a ghost."
Kayla, Kerrie, and millions on TikTok have had a great laugh over Kellie’s mispronunciations. But the video has an even deeper, sweeter side. There’s nothing more wonderful in a friend than someone who truly listens to you. Kayle took things a step further, and she not only listened to Kellie but took notes. Now, that’s true friendship.