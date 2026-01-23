A random woman wrote this Dr Pepper jingle just for fun. It's so good that now it's a real commercial.
"I love when amazing things happen to people who dare and have good intentions."
When a young person with the TikTok handle @Romeosshow belted out a few bars of a made-up Dr Pepper commercial last December, they probably didn't envision that it would become a full-fledged advertisement. Or that its virality could be life-changing.
Such was the case for Romeo. The song itself is quite simple. The lyrics are: "Dr Pepper, baby. It's good and nice. Doo Doo Doo." That's it. In the chyron overlaying the close-up shot of their face while singing, they wrote, "Had to act on this before someone got sent this in a dream and steal it from me so I impulsively posted this."
With more than 5.5 million likes, the clip has received nearly 53,000 comments and counting. Many checked in to say they loved their voice and overall vibe. Some even offered advice if they wanted to expand on the jingle. "Second verse 'Dr. Pepper baaaabaaaay," one person wrote. "It's great with ice. Do D do.'" Another got straight to the business end of things: "I am waiting for Dr. Pepper to offer a massive contract."
Over on Instagram, @Bantrbusiness (among many other accounts) posted the same video, noting, "Yes, she got paid." The comments are equally supportive. "I love when amazing things happen to people who dare and have good intentions," one person wrote. Another shared, "This is the wholesomeness I needed today."
What amazing things were they referring to? Just nine days after Romeo's initial post, Dr Pepper's official TikTok account entered the chat. "CHECK YOUR DMS DOODOOODOO," the company exclaimed. Sure enough, they turned the tune into a banger and aired it in a commercial on January 19 during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
From there, an avalanche of other corporations began rolling into the comment section. And while the jingle itself is ultra-catchy, it's also an excellent way for brands to score some pretty good coverage.
Popeyes, for example, wrote, "GET HER ON THE PHONE NOW." Wingstop, Tic Tac, Mentos, Hyundai, and even Denny's (among countless others) followed, each hoping to get in on the viral game.
An Instagrammer pointed out, "Jingles work. It's been decades and anyone can recognize a Mentos tune, lol."
According to an article by Ad Skate:
"The first commercial radio jingle aired on Christmas Eve, 1926, for Wheaties cereal. A barbershop quartet sang 'Have You Tried Wheaties?', repeating the brand name in a way listeners couldn't forget. The result? Sales soared, proving music could sell as well as entertain.
By the 1930s, jingles had become a staple of radio ads, giving brands a personality and making them stick in consumers' minds."
Ad Skate notes that as jingles rose in popularity, they eventually fell out of favor: "In 1998, about 12% of TV ads used original jingles; by 2011, it was just 2.6%. Even jingle powerhouses like Oscar Mayer dropped them altogether in favor of other approaches."
But they're making a comeback. According to Insider Radio:
"Jingles — those snappy, melodic hooks that stick in your brain and resurface when you least expect them — are making a comeback. A friend hums 'Ba da ba ba ba' and you instantly respond with 'I'm lovin' it,' maybe even craving a Big Mac. These catchy tunes have long been a key weapon in the advertising arsenal, embedding brands into our memories with just a few unforgettable notes."
Insider Radio adds that there's a pretty simple science to it:
"Music activates multiple areas of the brain, making it easier to recall. That's why you can still hum jingles from your childhood, even if you haven't heard them in years. This effortless recall is invaluable for brands. A well-crafted jingle doesn't just promote a product; it creates an emotional connection. When paired with nostalgia, jingles can evoke warmth and familiarity, reminding consumers of simpler times. It's a shortcut to creating brand loyalty without overloading audiences with information."
As for Romeo, they're continuing to enjoy their newfound fame online. They made a follow-up video styled as a mock awards show, in which they genuinely thank Dr Pepper and all of their TikTok supporters: "THANK YOU GUYYYSSS THAT WAS AWESOME I LOVE YOU #drpepper #commercial #nationalchampionship."
The moment has been inspiring to jingle writers, to say the least. And just try to get this song out of your head after listening. As one commenter put it, "Well it did what it was supposed to do. It's gonna be stuck in my head all day."