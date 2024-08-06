Why winning a bronze medal might actually be better than getting silver
The psychology of silver is harder to handle.
World championship competitions like the Olympic Games determine the best of the best in every sport. As athletes from around the globe gather to compete, we see the cream of the crop rise to the top, but ultimately only one person or team in each event can claim the coveted gold medal and No. 1 title.
Whether you win a gold, silver or bronze medal, making it onto the podium is an enormous accomplishment; to be among the top three in the world at anything is incredible. But one of the top three medals is considerably less desirable than the other two, and surprisingly, it's not the third place one.
Objectively speaking, silver is better than bronze, but from a psychological perspective, it's not. Studies that examined the facial expressions of Olympic medal winners found that athletes who win silver are less happy than those who win bronze. A study of Paralympic medal winners also found that silver medists appeared angrier and sadder than gold medal winners and angrier and more disgusted than bronze medalists.
Why does winning silver so often seem like a disappointment? There are a few theories these studies point to. One is that silver medalists tend toward more "counterfactual thinking"—engaging in thoughts like "I could have gotten gold if I'd only done this or that differently." Silver medalists tend to look up at what they didn't achieve and feel like they lost, while bronze medalists tend to look down and be thankful that they're up on the podium at all.
Another theory is that silver and bronze medal winners often have different expectations coming into the competition. Silver medal winners may expect to get the gold, or at least feel it's within their reach, so silver feels like they didn't perform as well as they'd hoped. Bronze medalists, on the other hand, may go in just hoping to do well enough to medal, so getting any medal at all is an achievement unlocked.
Case in point for silver medal disappointment: Team USA's men's 4 x 100 medley relay in swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The United States has won the gold medal in that event in every Olympics for the past 64 years, so expectations were extremely high. But China took the gold in a major upset, leaving the US with a silver medal win that felt more like a loss. The more favored you are to win, the harder it is to be happy coming in second place.
Silver medal disappointment can also come from how the medals are doled out in different sports. In a sport like gymnastics, scores are compared over the entire field of finalists and the top three scores win gold, silver and bronze. But in many sports, medals are determined by elimination rounds, which means individuals or teams compete in one-on-one matches until all that's left is a bronze medal match and a gold medal match. In those sports, you win your match to get the bronze but lose your match to get the silver. So winning a silver medal feels like a loss because in that final match-up, it literally is. For a bronze, though, it's literally a win.
However, the way silver and bronze medal winners interpret their medal also depends on how close their finishes were. A silver medal winner who came very close to winning gold tends to be less happy than one with a wider margin of loss. It may be ironic that the better a silver medalist does the worse they end up feeling about the outcome, but getting close to gold just intensifies that "I could have won" feeling. Essentially, not reaching your ultimate goal is harder swallow the closer you get to it.
Of course, some silver medalists are thrilled with their standing, and again, being a top three contender in any competition is a huge achievement. That's why mindset is so important. A winning mindset means giving it your all and doing your best; it doesn't have to include comparing yourself to others on the podium or being deflated by expectations of winning.
For instance, the expectations on Simone Biles are sky high, and for good reason, but she walked away from her last two individual events in Paris with a silver medal on floor and no medal at all on beam—yet she did so without feeling disappointed.
""I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics, but in this sport,” Biles told reporters. “So I can’t be mad at my performances. A couple of years ago I didn’t think I’d be back here at an Olympic game. So competing and then walking away with four medals, I’m not mad about it. I’m pretty proud of myself and it’s always so exciting to compete.”
Perhaps winning gold so many times has inoculated Biles to disappointment. On the other hand, being accustomed to winning could easily lead to more of the counterfactual thinking and high expectations that plague silver medalists, but that doesn't seem to have happened to Biles. In fact, she joyfully celebrated her competitor Rebeca Andrade's gold medal win right on the podium from her silver medal spot.
Perhaps her ability to do that comes from having a specific mindset about what constitutes winning.
"A successful competition for me is always going out there and putting 100 percent into whatever I'm doing," Biles said in 2016. "It's not always winning. People, I think, mistake that it's just winning. Sometimes it could be, but for me, it's hitting the best sets I can, gaining confidence, and having a good time and having fun."
Wise words that could save some silver medalists from torturing themselves too much, as if second-best in the world somehow isn't good enough.