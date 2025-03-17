A guy asked why bath towels have rough lines, and 91 million people had to know the answer
Every towel has those lines; they must have a purpose, right?
Software engineer Nate McGrady has attracted a lot of attention and stirred passionate debate on X because he dared to question a part of our everyday lives that most of us are so accustomed to, we hardly notice it. What’s the deal with the rough lines that interrupt the softness of a standard bathroom towel? Just about every towel has them, so there must be a reason, right?
One would assume they serve a purpose because why else would manufacturers inject rough patches into otherwise soft towels? Also, over time and after repeated washes, they can cause the towel to lose its shape, making it harder to fold. McGrady posed the question to the folks of X, and the tweet received over 91 million views.
“What is the purpose of this part of a towel?” McGrady wrote. “I’m convinced that it only exists to shrink and make it impossible to fold the towel nicely, causing you to buy another towel.” Could the rough lines be there as a sort of planned obsolescence? If we removed the rough lines, would towels last a few years longer, costing the towel industry billions?
what is the purpose of this part of a towel? pic.twitter.com/q4UYACVMDP
— Nate (@natemcgrady) March 13, 2025
I'm convinced that it only exists to shrink and make it impossible to fold the towel nicely, causing you to buy another towel
— Nate (@natemcgrady) March 13, 2025
It’s a tread line. When your towel thins out to that level, it’s time to replace your towel. Mileage may vary.
— equilibrium (@Equilibrium_420) March 13, 2025
Racing stripes. It makes them dry faster.
— Dave W Plummer (@davepl1968) March 14, 2025
Many people scratched their heads when the question was asked, so instead of solving the problem, they took the opportunity to make jokes about the lines in the towel.
that is the face / butt delineation line.
— sierra catalina (@sierracatalina1) March 13, 2025
pic.twitter.com/4OB2dkMlGx
— sierra catalina (@sierracatalina1) March 13, 2025
Racing stripes. It makes them dry faster.
— Dave W Plummer (@davepl1968) March 14, 2025
the purpose of it is to annoy me and to make me feel grateful for the other side of the towel that actually dries your hands all the way
— mel (@melmcgrady) March 14, 2025
The post also inspired some people to come up with answers that challenged our fundamental understanding of scenes, physics, and reality in general.
Proving quantum physics. pic.twitter.com/s6il0bPK9E
— etiRnLine (@etiRNLine) March 14, 2025
Structural modification engineered by the textile oligarchy to exacerbate a burgeoning global trade dispute.
This striated region, ostensibly a decorative hem, functions as a covert geopolitical instrument, embedding proprietary microfiber alignments that ostensibly enhance…
— Aaliyah Corley (@CorleyAaliyah) March 13, 2025
It's a scam by Big Towel to steal precious softness from our lives!
Give us back our soft bits, you monsters!!
— Daniel Murray (@MadManMuzza) March 14, 2025
Clearly it is to practice math functions while sitting on the toilet? pic.twitter.com/VIe50rVS3g
— Not your Business (@nyb2know) March 14, 2025
It shows it can pull rank on the hand towel, but salutes the bath sheet. pic.twitter.com/CVmtE0uNkw
— Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) March 14, 2025
Some brave people took a genuine shot at answering the question many of us had been wondering about but nobody had thought to ask.
Clothesline, clothespin holds better.
Fold the top end so that both "sewn" strips lie on top of each other when you hang it on the washing line. The clothespin holds better this way and doesn't flip off so quickly in the wind.
— Tim.e to act (@Dozer3000) March 13, 2025
They are there to make sure you can never fold the towel right again. pic.twitter.com/mm7gCnWu2w
— Brandy Blaze (@BrandyInOz) March 14, 2025
I don’t know what the purpose is but when you move them from the washer to the dryer, stretch those lines out first. It will release the fabric and look normal again
— chickawhat (@chickawho) March 14, 2025
Alas, with the help of Google and AI consulting, the commenters answered correctly: the lines are called the Dobby border, or Dobby weave.
Copilot says it's called a "dobby border" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4llvBgLmf4
— emily (@emnode) March 14, 2025
It’s called a dobby weave. It’s maintains structure and prevents curling. It’s also decorative.
— David Josef Volodzko (@davidvolodzko) March 13, 2025
1. terrycloth is a loose weave and those parts of the towel (called either a dobby or CAM weave) add durability so less of the fibers pull loose
2. it was initially designed before electric dryers to make hanging it on a clotheline easier and less likely to blow away
3. Towels…
— Livster 🌊🏆 bloodpacts.eth (@0xLivster) March 14, 2025
What is the dobby border on a towel?
Towel Hub, a towel wholesaler, explained the dobby border's important function in the life of a common bathroom towel.
“Known as a dobby border, this woven strip helps prevent fraying, improves absorbency, and gives towels a professional, polished look,” the site said. “The woven strip at both ends acts as reinforcement, securing the fabric’s edges and preventing them from unraveling. This small but crucial feature ensures that towels remain intact, even after dozens of washes, making them a reliable choice for both businesses and home use.”
The site adds that towels with too-thin edges take longer to dry and can feel unnecessarily heavy. “The dobby border eliminates excess bulk while keeping the towel strong and absorbent,” the site says.
Interestingly, McGrady’s initial theory about the Dobby border was that it was there to shrink towels and force people to replace them more often. However, Towel Hub shares that its goal is the opposite: the border helps towels remain in shape, significantly benefiting places like hotels that must maintain thousands of towels.
Even though McGrady’s assumption about the dobby border was incorrect, kudos to him for putting himself out there and asking a question that we’ve all thought about but never asked. Now, prepare yourself to wow people at your next cocktail party. "Hey! You guys know why there's a rough part on just about every bathroom towel?"
- Here’s Why 'You’re Hot For An Asian' Is The Worst. And By Worst, I Mean Racist. ›
- People are giving 'average house tours' and showing off the messy realities of life ›
- The secret but definitive reason dark towels might be 'superior' to white towels ›
- You're probably not washing your bathroom towels often enough. Here's why. ›