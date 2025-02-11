The real reason birds are taking over parking lots all over the country
I can't remember the last time I went to a store—say a Target, Walmart, or a big chain grocery store—and didn't encounter roving gangs of birds in the parking lot. Sometimes it's only a few pigeons picking at crumbs and discarded sandwiches, and sometimes it's hundreds of seagulls fanning out like you might sometimes see them on the beach. Sometimes it's even geese, who are notoriously the meanest of the bunch. I've always been curious about why birds love parking lots so much, but never gave it a lot of thought.
Then I realized this is a phenomenon that has been happening all over the country for years. Not just gatherings of birds, but in some cases literal takeovers! Stories out of Texas and Louisiana show crows and grackles invading large parking lots by the thousands, making for amazing viral social media moments.
What in the Alfred Hitchcock is going on here? I wish I could ask the birds what's so appealing about asphalt parking lots? Well, I can't; but I can consult with bird experts.
There are four main reasons birds gather in large numbers in parking lots. First? They look like bodies of water.
I've always thought it was weird that waterbirds like seagulls, ducks, geese, and grebes are so common in parking lots.
The Audobon Society (bigtime bird folks) writes, "To a bird flying at night, [parking lots] resembles bodies of water, especially if their surfaces are wet. Even more so if made to glisten by artificial light." Even during the day, it's easy to see how a big patch of asphalt could look like a lake or pond to a flying bird. It makes sense that they'd want to land there and check it out.
Did you know that some waterbirds like certain kinds of grebes, loons, and swifts have trouble taking off from land due to the composition of their bodies? That means the presence of these confounding-looking parking lots can, sadly, cause some waterbirds to get stranded.
Second: They are open and safe from predators.
Being out in the open when you're a small, vulnerable bird seems like a bad idea, but it might actually be brilliant.
"Most of the bird species mentioned (e.g. Canada geese, seagulls, grackles) tend to find safety in numbers, and in parking lots, as well as open fields, it is easier for the group to be aware of predators, since there are not a lot of places to hide," says Dr. Allison Sacerdote-Velat, Curator of Biology and Herpetology and VP of Conservation Research at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.
That helps explain not just birds' presence in parking lots, but their sometimes extremely large numbers! In a big group, they can help lookout for one another.
Well-lit parking lots are also a safe place for birds to hang out at night. Crows, for example, are a common food source for owls—a predator with notoriously excellent night vision. Crows don't operate as well at night so they sometimes descend on parking lots with bright artificial lights for better visibility and protection.
Three: They're full of free food.
Oh, do we humans love to litter in parking lots! They seem to make an excellent place to toss half a hot dog, a gristly chicken nugget, or dump out our toddler's snack bowl.
That makes parking lots relative buffets for birds who like to scavenge for food. It's a lot easier to wait for humans to drop something than it is to go hunting around for insects and seeds. Parking lots, though, just so happen to have a lot of that kind of food too—most big box parking lots have trees, shrubs, and bushes around the periphery which gives cover and access to natural food sources for birds.
Parking lots also collect puddles which can be used as a water source or a way to grab a quick bath.
Four: Their usual habitats are disappearing thanks to humanity and climate change
Probably the saddest reason that birds love to gather in parking lots is that they often don't have another choice.
"Habitats such as mudflats, plains, and old fields would provide a similar resource," as parking lots, according to Sacerdote-Velat, but those natural ecosystems are getting harder and harder to come by. If you live in an urban or suburban area (with plenty of parking lots) you've probably seen rapid expansion that's cleared out fields and trees to make room for more development. This habitat destruction has been a major factor in the overall bird population in the United States declining by almost 3 billion since 1970—a staggering, heartbreaking number.
Some people get annoyed or even frightened by large numbers of birds in parking lots. To be fair, grackles—big-time parking lot birds—can be fairly aggressive, as can geese. It's not fun navigating your way around a flock of stubborn and feisty birds when you're just trying to grab a shopping cart and run your errands!
But remember, they're just looking for a safe space to not get eaten by an owl. It's not their fault all the open fields and mudflats are gone—it's ours. The least we can do is respectfully share the back half of our Walmart parking lots with them. Just don't feed them old French fries or even bird seed. They're crafty foragers, these parking lot birds, and they'll do just fine with a couple hundred of their brethren helping them keep a lookout.