What would happen if all the Earth's ice melted?
There will be serious problems on both U.S. coasts.
Ten percent of the land area on Earth is covered with glacial ice, which includes ice sheets on Greenland and Antarctica, ice caps and glaciers. Unfortunately, 750 billion tons of Earth’s ice is melting yearly due to climate change.
If climate change isn’t stopped, this will lead to disastrous consequences for the entire planet.
"As a result of this, ice around the world is melting and raising the planet's sea level. The oceans already rose 6 centimeters during the course of the 19th century. But they rose by 19 centimeters during the 20th century, over 3 times faster than they rose in the previous century,” says a video produced by Real Life Lore. “NOAA estimates that global sea level could rise by up to 2.5 meters by the year 2100. Which would have devastating consequences."
Real Life Lore has over 7 million subscribers to its videos covering geography and world populations.
The video speculates that if all the ice on Earth melted, it would raise the global sea level by an incredible 68.3 meters (224 feet).
This would have a disastrous impact on the United States.
How Will Earth Change If All the Ice Melts?
“In North America, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and most of San Diego and Los Angeles would be underwater. San Francisco would be an island and San Jose would be destroyed by the waves,” the video says.
There would be catastrophic damage to the East Coast as well. The ocean would expand to swallow the entire states of Florida and Delaware, almost all of Long Island, and the cities of New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Boston.
This video depicts a rather grim future, but the positive side of the story is that it can be avoided. Each of us has the responsibility to take whatever measures we can to revert the effects of climate change and to push for policies that stop the creation of greenhouse gasses.