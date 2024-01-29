+
Werner Herzog motivational posters are the best thing on the internet

The director with a cult following gets a tribute fit for guidance counselor office walls.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

Werner Herzog inspirational art, FRIENDSHIP.

Looking for a little inspiration this afternoon, but don't actually want to be uplifted?

Well, then get a boost from the solemn Teutonic prose of legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog via the genius Tumblr project Herzog Inspirationals.

Take comfort and advice from the man for whom getting shot in the gut was NBD as you learn about the humble simplicity of the chicken or the inner life of birds.

ADVENTURE

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

harmony, common denominator, theory, tenet, logic

Universe is not harmony.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

happiness, culture, social commentary, outlook

HAPPINESS.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

advice, mental health, human condition, idea

HARMONY.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

Human life is...

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

GRATEFUL.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

FRIENDSHIP.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

MISERY.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

CIVILIZATION.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

Eyes of a chicken.

via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr

This article originally appeared on 09.18.17

