Celebrity

Watch Lauryn Hill perform 'To Zion' as her son surprises her on stage with his own children

What a full-circle moment.

Lauryn Hill; To Zion; performance
commons.wikimedia.org

Watch Lauryn Hill perform "To Zion" as her son surprises her.

Even if you haven't heard of Lauryn Hill, you've likely heard one or more of her songs. Hill's music was a staple in the '90s, from her time with the group The Fugees to her own solo music career. The songs she sang always had deep meaning and touched people in ways they may not have been expecting. In 1998, Hill released a moving song titled "To Zion," dedicated to her unborn son. Recently, she sang at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta and when she belted out the lyrics to her his song "To Zion," her son Zion made an appearance.

The surprise appearance by Zion was a full-circle moment for the singer as her son brought out his children while the emotional Hill introduced them to the audience. When Hill became pregnant with Zion Marley she was at the height of her career and the song was written as a tribute to her son after she had received advice from others to not keep him. The song is pretty thorough in laying out the information the star was receiving along with her choice to keep Zion, whose father is Rohan Marley, Bob Marley's son.

During the event, Hill teases the audience explaining, "All of these children are making me a very young grandma. I'm like listen. Mimi, they call me Mimi." Hill, a mother of six, is only 47 years old, which could be considered young for a grandmother. The sweet moment starts at 5:06, watch it below.

Education

Math professor shows how adding and subtracting left to right is actually easier and faster

Mind. Blown.

Howie Hua/TikTok

Howie Hua shares helpful math tips and tricks on social media.

Math is weird.

On the one hand, it's consistent—the solutions to basic math problems are the same in every country in the world. On the other hand, there are multiple strategies to get to those solutions, and it seems like people are still coming up with new ones (much to the chagrin of parents whose kids need help with homework using methods they've never learned).

Math professor Howie Hua shares math strategies that make math easier on social media, and his videos are fascinating. Hua, who teaches math to future elementary school teachers at Fresno State, demonstrates all kinds of mental math tricks that feel like magic when you try them.

Science

Bibong, Korea's last captive Indo-Pacific dolphin, has successfully been freed

Bibong had been living in an aquarium for 17 years.

Photo by Flavio Gasperini on Unsplash

Efforts to release marine mammals back into the wild are proving successful.

Dolphins are one of the most intelligent creatures on Earth, capable of more complex communication and comprehension than nearly every other species. Their intelligence is one reason humans have captured dolphins and trained them for entertainment, but it's also one reason why keeping them in captivity is seen as cruel.

According to The Korea Times, Bibong, a 23-year-old Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, has just been successfully released into the wild after 17 years of captivity in an aquarium in South Korea. He is the last of his species to be freed by the Korean government after being declared endangered in 2012.

The plans for Bibong's release were announced in August and Bibong has spent more than two months training to adapt to life in the wide open ocean. Bibong is one of eight dolphins that had been kept in an aquarium on Jeju Island, but the other seven were released in 2013, 2015 and 2017. According to Korea Now, Bibong was seen refusing to obey his trainer's orders during a performance last year, "possibly due to chronic stress and pressure."

Health

19 small changes people made that had a huge impact on their mental health

Sleep is a big one.

via Pixabay

A woman embraces a beautiful new day.

Mental health is a very complex issue and it would be naive to say there are quick and easy solutions to significant issues. However, there are many things in our lives we often overlook that may be bringing us down that can be substituted for simple habits that can help bring us back up.

The National Institute of Mental Health says that maintaining our mental health requires routine maintenance known as “self-care.”

“Mental health is more than the absence of a mental illness—it’s essential to your overall health and quality of life,” the Institute says on its website. “Self-care can play a role in maintaining your mental health and help support your treatment and recovery if you have a mental illness.”

This perspective on mental health suggests it’s just as important to focus on our mental well-being as we do on our physical. The NIMH says that cultivating an attitude of gratitude, regular exercise, getting enough sleep, eating healthy and staying hydrated can all have a positive impact on our mental health.

