Save up to 15 percent off this beautiful sustainable dinnerware

Looking for dinnerware shipped with sustainable packaging that will “wow” your guests? Then Lollygag is the perfect brand for you! Founded by a husband and wife team in 2019, Lollygag makes tableware that’s perfect for your next dinner party. All of their pieces are designed to be mixed-and-matched, so you can add to your collection at any time. Their creative designs turn table-basics into eye-catching displays that will have everyone asking, “Yo, where’d you get that?”
Now you can get up to 15 percent off site-wide. Just type in UPWORTHY10OFF for 10 percent off, and UPWORTHY15OFF75 for 15 percent off any order over $75, at checkout.
Image via Lollygag.co
With Lollygag, you don’t have to feel guilty about buying new since all of their packing materials are sustainable. Instead of tape, all Lollygag packages use a compostable, cornstarch-based adhesive. In addition, all of the extra space in shipping boxes is filled with recyclable and compostable craft paper. All goods are wrapped and secured with WrapPak- a compostable corrugated paper-alternative. Your order will arrive safe, and you will have peace-of-mind knowing it's safe for the environment.
Image via lollygag.co
If you're looking to make a more sustainable table-scape, the Danica Studios collection is the perfect solution. Made from sustainable materials like mango and acacia-wood, the Danica Studios collection donates a portion of proceeds to Education Without Borders, a non-profit that supports educational opportunities for disadvantaged children in Canada and South Africa. Feel good buying great products! Also, did we mention that these designs are gorgeous? Check them out below:
Image via Lollygag.co
This beautiful mango-wood salad bowl and acacia-wood serving set is great for any occasion. The majestic birds are sure to be a conversation starter at any dinner table.
Image via Lollygag.co
This boho-inspired salad bowl is a whole vibe for your dinner table. The hand-drawn sun adds an extra pop of color.
Image via Lollygag.co
A retro-rainbow of warm colors adds an extra dimension of style to this mango salad bowl and acacia-wood serving spoons. There’s also an option to add matching serving bowls to complete the look.
Small World Reusable Water Bottle
Image via Lollygag.co
This magical coral-colored water bottle reminds us of spring days spent in the garden looking at snails as they slowly slither up plant stalks. Best of all, it keeps your cold drinks cool for twenty-four hours and hot drinks steaming for twelve hours. Just think of all the plastic bottles and paper cups you’ll save!
Hill & Dale Reusable Water Bottle
Image via Lollygag.co
This reusable water bottle features a fantastic fox and other woodland creatures. It’s also the perfect gift for any friend who loves the outdoors.
Moon Phases Tea Infuser Bottle
Image via Lollygag.co
Capped with an ecologically-sourced bamboo lid, this gorgeous tea infuser bottle shows all the different phases of the moon cycle. Take your favorite tea to-go, or use the bottle to infuse water with delicious ingredients like pineapple or lemon.
Image via Lollygag.co
BPA-free, this whimsical tea infuser features a beautiful graphic of a mythical bird surrounded by plants, suns and moons. The bottle is made from double-walled borosilicate glass, so it will keep your drink well-insulated for a long time.
