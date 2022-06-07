What’s the point of being successful if you don’t have time to enjoy life?
TruBrain nootropic drinks enhance cognition, so you can get more done in less time.
Modern life is complicated and pulls at you from a million different directions. Sometimes it feels impossible to succeed in one area without letting something else slip. But what if there was actually something you could do about it? What if there was a way to help your brain function at maximum capacity every day to get more done in less time and have more time to enjoy the life you’ve worked so hard to build? If that sounds like something you’d be interested in, you need to take a look at a cognitive support supplement called TruBrain.
TruBrain makes nootropics supplements that help regular everyday people be the best possible versions of themselves. One of the company’s founders, Chris Thompson, was a former executive at Unilever. He spent a lot of time figuring out how to get ahead in his career without sacrificing a fulfilling personal life. And eventually, he had something of an epiphany.
“I concluded that the only way to get ahead and actually enjoy life simultaneously,” Thompson says, “was to be more productive in a shorter amount of time. To have more impact in fewer hours. And this meant finding a way to break through mental blocks and fuel your creative output.”
Eventually, Thompson left Unilever and teamed up with Dr. Andrew Hill, a UCLA-trained neuroscientist, to form TruBrain, a company specializing in nootropics supplements that boost mental clarity, concentration, and creativity.
TruBrain Is High Tech Fuel For Your Brain
TruBrain is a 1oz drink designed to create the biological conditions necessary for peak cognition. At the heart of this drink is a blend of nootropic compounds that increases blood flow to the brain, delivering more oxygen and glucose to help the brain build new neural connections. These new neural connections can, in turn, lead to enhanced verbal fluency, focus, memory, and learning.
Initially, there was only one TruBrain brain food formula. However, no two brains, and no two lifestyles, are exactly alike. So eventually, the company adjusted the formula to suit different needs.
Today TruBrain drinks come in five different formulas that can be used individually or mixed and matched to achieve different results.
- TruBrain Sleep contains nootropics, 5-HTP, hemp oil, and melatonin to support deep restorative sleep.
- TruBrain Mellow contains nootropicsfull-spectrum hemp oil, vitamins, and minerals that naturally regular stress and anxiety.
- TruBrain Mushrooms contains nootropics, lion’s mane, rhodiola, guayusa, rosehip, and four types of superfood mushrooms that support memory, attention, and cognitive health.
- TruBrain Medium contains nootropics, noopept, l-theanine, and l-carnitine that boost brain function without caffeine.
- TruBrain Strong, the original TruBrain formula, contains everything in TruBrain Medium plus caffeine to combat procrastination and help you achieve peak mental output.
- Last but certainly not least, TruBrain Extra Strong contains the maximum dose of high octane nootropics for an immediate jolt of mental clarity and productivity.
The best way to figure out which TruBrain formula is right for you is to try them all. That’s why TruBrain offers a 10 Drink Trial Pack for just $29. Once you go through that and figure out what you like, you can create custom orders.
Good For Your Brain AND The Planet
Another really cool thing about TruBrain is its commitment to sustainability. Nobody wants to improve cognition if it means dumping a bunch of plastic into lakes, rivers, and oceans. So unlike other nutritional products that are packaged in plastic, all of the packaging for TruBrain is made from recycled paper, which is itself fully recyclable. On top of that, the concentrated 1oz size of TruBrain drinks significantly reduces the shipping materials and fossil fuels needed to deliver the products to your door.
When you get your boost from TruBrain drinks, you can rest easy knowing that this company keeps 100,000 pounds of plastics out of the ocean, uses 3,000 fewer packing boxes, and almost five fewer transport trucks per order.
Are you looking for a healthier, eco-friendly alternative to coffee and energy drinks? TruBrain’s brain fuel drinks were created by people who actually care about improving lives. So order your TruBrain 10 Drink Trial Pack today and experience the power of enhanced cognition for yourself.