A gay teen couple is urged to kiss by 'drunk bros' and it's actually a very sweet story
Not necessarily something you'd expect from a town on the Jersey Shore.
Seaside Heights is a town on the Jersey Shore: a place synonymous with Snookie, The Situation, and a heaping helping of fist-pumping.
So you probably wouldn't be judged for thinking it's not a place of overwhelming inclusivity. In this case, though, you'd be wrong.
Let's set the scene: It's a spring night during prom season and deliriously happy high schoolers are sauntering down the boardwalk on their way home from a night they'll never forget.
Walking down the street is a gay couple in matching tuxedos (adorable). They're holding hands (adorable).
But here's the thing — as openly gay "Good Morning America" producer Mike Del Moro noted on Twitter (where he live-tweeted this occurrence), they're doing it in a town "where — not so long ago — young men would shout the word 'f****t' out their car window as we'd stroll along the boardwalk."
Del Moro, who was on the boardwalk with his mother and boyfriend, was instinctively nervous for the couple.
That makes total sense. Even in an ultra-liberal center like San Francisco, I've been harassed for holding hands with my husband. So in a place like Seaside Heights, Del Moro definitely had cause for concern.
What happened next, though, was a heartwarming step in the direction of progress.
Let's let Del Moro's tweets do the talking:
\u201cLast night, while out for Mother\u2019s Day with our families (read: getting some late-night ice cream because treat yourself!) we noticed a group of rowdy bros gathered on a rooftop bar obnoxiously yelling \u201cKISS HER!\u201d in unison at every apparent couple that passed by.\u201d— Michael Del Moro (@Michael Del Moro) 1526142620
\u201cIt\u2019s prom season here, so at that time of night you\u2019ll see high schoolers in their formal attire. As we walked by the rooftop bros, an adorable teenage gay couple passed us in perfectly fitting midnight bue tuxes, matching pink ties, holding hands.\u201d— Michael Del Moro (@Michael Del Moro) 1526142620
\u201cI looked at Alec (my boyfriend), my mom, my sister, and stopped to make sure the couple was okay as they walked by... worried that something might happen. The rooftop crew quickly switched from \u201cKISS HER!\u201d To \u201cKISS HIM!\u201d\u201d— Michael Del Moro (@Michael Del Moro) 1526142620
\u201cAfter some hesitation, the young men kissed... and let me tell you: both the rooftop crew and everyone else on the boardwalk just went absolutely wild for them and we all breathed a sigh of relief.\u201d— Michael Del Moro (@Michael Del Moro) 1526142620
Del Moro makes it clear this occurrence doesn't mean that "everything's fine."
It's just one instance. But it is movement. And, as Del Moro notes, "it's an encouraging moment for young LGBTQ folks out there."
For the teens at the center of the story, the moment was worth every second.
You know how the internet works, so it won't surprise you that the happy couple was immediately found, identified, and lauded for being out in a place where being authentically yourself can become dangerous.
They're Theodore Vidal and Colin Beyers, boyfriends who couldn't be more happy that things are changing in their town.
