The average diet book doesn't work because the average person doesn’t exist
That’s why the world's first fully-personalized wellness book is customized based on your specific needs.
We all know it’s important to maintain a healthy weight. But a “healthy weight” can mean different things to different people. To make matters worse, the proliferation of weight-loss fads makes it even harder to cut through the noise and find a plan that’s right for you. So it’s no wonder most people have difficulty reaching and maintaining their weight-loss goals. But what if there was a nutrition and exercise book designed to meet your specific needs and not those of the so-called “average” person? Well, thanks to Beyond Body’s personalized wellness book, there is!
As mentioned above, books that deal with diet and exercise aren’t designed for individuals. They need to appeal to the masses. Even books that cater to niche groups need to find a broad audience and aren’t made with the individual in mind. That’s not a complaint. It’s just a fact. Publishers need to keep the lights on, and you don’t make money with an audience of one. Or at least that used to be the case.
The average person doesn’t exist. So why settle for the average diet?
But now, thanks to modern technology, a company called Beyond Body offers the world’s first fully-personalized wellness book. It factors in your specific needs, goals, and body type in order to create a custom diet and exercise plan, so you can have the best shot at reaching and maintaining your goals.
Beyond Body: Personalized Wellness
It couldn’t be easier. Just take a simple 1-minute quiz, and the experts at Beyond Body will use your specific information to generate the perfect plan to meet your needs based on your body type and situation. Since the book is based on your unique answers, it will typically include a fully customized meal plan, workout plan, tips for meal prepping, quality sleep and other tailored guidance all in one place. Best of all, you’ll receive this personalized information via email within 24 hours of completing your intake questions. There’s even a hardback version you can order if you want to enjoy having a physical book with your name on it!
So if you’re serious about your diet and exercise, why settle for plans designed for the masses? Click here to cut through the fads and gimmicks and revolutionize the way you diet and exercise with the world’s first fully personalized wellness book from Beyond Body. It’s never been easier to take control of your health.
Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site.