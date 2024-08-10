+
Pop Culture

Teacher explains why he doesn't like the classic kid's book 'Rainbow Fish'

The story loved by millennials everywhere might have a flawed message.

rainbow fish, kids books, teacher of tiktok
Amazon

If all you remember of "Rainbow Fish" were those holographic scales, you're not alone.

Few children’s books are as deeply ingrained into the collective millennial psyche as “Rainbow Fish.” After all, what’s not to love about those oh-so sparkling rainbow scales and heartwarming lesson about how sharing leads to happiness far better than selfishness will.

Only, according to some…that’s not the story’s lesson.

In a video posted to his TikTok, Fifth-grade teacher Mr. Vương admitted that while the illustrations were, in fact, great, and the author probably had “good intentions, he still “didn’t like” the story behind this award-winning classic.

For those who never read the book, or perhaps forgotten, Vương explains that at the beginning, “Rainbow Fish is full of himself because when all the other fish wanted to play with him, he sort of swam past them and thought he was better. Then one of the fish asked for one of his scales and he refuses.”

This is where Vương feels the book missed the mark, since the book depicts drawing a boundary to be Rainbow Fish’s character flaw (more on that later).

“In my opinion, I think he has the right to do that because he doesn't have to give up part of himself or anybody,” Vương.

The real flaw, Vương argues, “was that he was not humble.”


@teamvuong Poor Rainbow Fish. #teachersoftiktok #teachersfollowteachers #teachertok #literacy #therainbowfish #readaloud ♬ original sound - Mr. Vương


Vương goes on to say that in the book, when Rainbow Fish said no, all the other fish decided not to play with him, which “made it more about how all the fish didn't accept him because he didn't give up his scales rather than them responding to his stuck-up behavior.”

Also in the book—the wise Octopus advises that Rainbow Fish overcome his pride and give up all but one of his scales to the other fish. He might no longer be the most beautiful fish in the sea, but he is finally happy. Thus bringing in the moral of the story of sacrificing vanity for peace.

“So he got acceptance…when he gave up parts of who he was…” Vương declares matter-of-factly.

Vương’s hot take seemed to resonate with a few other adults who thought the Rainbow Fish had lost its luster over time.

““Rereading it as an adult now, it made me angry. Little fish has the audacity to ask for a shiny scale, Rainbow Fish says no, so little fish goes and bad mouths him to all the other fish so they all turn on him and only become his friends when he gives up a part of himself,” one viewer wrote.

“I feel like the book had more of a ‘sharing is caring’ moral and just carried out the message in a weird way with the scales” another said.

One person even quipped, “…and now I know where I learned to be a people pleaser from. Thanks FYP.”

But still…the holographics scales are pretty neat…right? *cries in millennial*

It’s worth noting that regardless of his own personal opinion of the book, Mr. Vương still uses it to “teach about how to think critically about themes.”

“I opened up with what the theme was and then I read the story without telling them my opinion,” he says. “Then the kids made all these connections themselves and some of them looked at it through the lens of, ‘Oh it's selfishness.’ And some of them were like, ‘Wait, is he buying his friends?’”

Not only that, but the class had “really good discussions” about transactional relationships, as well as dissecting what the author's original intent might have been. They will also be creating their own alternate endings, “where the theme is not that you gotta, you know, pay for your friends,” as the last part of their assignment.

While not everyone might share Vương’s opinions on this kid’s book, we can probably all agree on his stance that “just because it has an award-winning sticker on it, it does not make it top-notch.”

Family

Mom recalls the uncomfortable moment an older man complimented her 6-year-old's appearance

When she didn't say "thank you," he accused her of having bad manners.

@yourejustliz/TikTok

“Nice is different than kind."

It might have been pretty universally accepted during our childhood for daughters to be expected to reciprocate affection from adults, whether they liked it or not. A non consensual kiss to grandparents here, a forced “thank you” there. But times have changed.

However, this change in parenting style can sometimes make for some, well, awkward or even downright uncomfortable situations as moms and dads try to advocate for this kid’s autonomy.

Recently, a mom named Liz Kindred detailed just such an incident with her six year old daughter, which has a whole lotta other parents discussing how to navigate these unideal interactions.

As she recalls in a video posted to TikTok, Kindred was waiting in line with her daughter when a grown man turned around and said “My goodness, you sure are pretty” to the child.

“My six-year-old is gorgeous, yes, but she is also very in tune and perceptive, and she's an introvert so she grabbed my leg really tight,” Kindred said.

Doubling down, the man repeated himself, saying “You sure are pretty. Look at those blue eyes,” which only made her shy daughter grab her leg harder.

Noting that being in a 12 step program has taught her to be less “knee jerk reactionary,” the mom bit her tongue and offered a polite smile to the man, hoping that would be the end of it. It wasn’t.


@yourejustliz I need to get my brows done
♬ Succession (Theme Song) - The Theme System


“He's a boomer and, God love him, he said, ‘I guess your mom didn't teach you manners.’ And I let out an uncomfortable little [chuckle], and the pause was long. It was long. And under his breath he said, ‘Guess not,’” she said.

In what she called the most ”Jesus loving way” she could muster, while still bluntly making her point, Kindred told the man "If you assume that I didn't teach my six-year-old daughter to say ‘thank you’ to a grown, consenting man when he compliments her appearance, then you would be correct."

What followed was the “longest silence” of Kindred’s life.

The video, which has been viewed over 6 million times now, prompted a ton of parents to share how their own kids have established boundaries in similar situations—with their support, of course.

“An old man called my 4 yr old daughter a sweetheart at the store…she boldly responded ‘I am NOT YOUR sweetheart!’ I was so proud,” on person recalled.

Another added, “My 3 year old says ‘NO THANK YOU MY BODY DOESN’T LIKE TAHT.’”

Still another said “My 2 yo knows the boundaries song and just starts singing that anytime someone talks to her.”

While the response to Kindred’s video was overwhelmingly positive, there were a few comments defending the man as simply being “kind.” This prompted Kindred to do a follow-up video doubling down on her decision.

In the clip, she shared how she herself has dealt with seemingly innocent compliments in her life from men, which later turned into something else. Feeling like she “didn’t have a voice” to say something, “because I’m a nice Christian, Southern girl,” Kindred ended up being in unsavory situations (she didn't explicitly say what those situations were, but it's easy enough to piece together). She doesn’t want her daughter to have the same issues.


@yourejustliz #stitch with @Liz Kindred ♬ Succession (Theme Song) - The Theme System

“Nice is different than kind. The kind thing to do is to teach our daughters and our children in this next generation that when you are uncomfortable with something you listen to your body and you set a firm boundary with that and you provide language around that. And you start that really really young.”

Yep. Well said.



Internet

Mechanic shares secret to knowing if shops put on new tires when it’s time to change them

Why isn't this taught in driver's ed?

Photo credit: Canva

Mechanic shares secret tires shops don't want you to know

Owning a car is expensive. It's not just expensive to purchase a car, it's expensive to maintain the vehicle. From oil changes to tune ups, to brakes and struts, the price tag can shock you. One of the more expensive maintenance purchases for cars are new tires.

It doesn't matter if you have a tiny car that looks like it could fit into your pocket or a Ford F-150–tires are going to cost a good portion of your paycheck. For that reason alone, people want to make sure they're getting the best tires that will last them as long as possible.

But what if mechanics were keeping a secret about tires that may impact how long your tires last? Secret may be a stretch but not every mechanic is straightforward so some may use this well known trade information to unload stock that might need to be reduced. Like supermarkets put food that expires soon towards the front and the newer food towards the back, some tire shops may be doing the same with tires and one mechanic is spilling all the details.

A mechanic uploaded a video, which was then shared by Glam Home Design, explaining how to tell when your tires are old before you drive away from getting a brand new set of tires installed. In the video, the man points out that every tire has to have DOT (Department of Transportation) printed on it. Follow the line of printed information until you reach an oval with numbers printed inside. That oval is where the manufacture date is found.

The man explains that the numbers in the oval represent the week and year the tire was made, and since tires are only good for 6-10 years, according to the mechanic, it's best to make sure the tires being installed are new. Now, the date is only printed on one side of the tires so the man shares that you need to specifically ask for the person changing your tires to put the date on the outside. People were shocked by this information while some took his advice and checked the dates on their tires.



"I bought brand new tires. Got home and checked the dates on them. All were over 2 yrs old. I called them up and they put brand new tires on the next day. Crooked a**holes. This is a well known franchise. So look before they put them on," one person writes.

"This is great! Went in for new tires yesterday and one of the 3 was made in 2019. When I told the assistant manager that I didn’t want a 4 year old tire he said ‘I don’t blame you’ and ordered 4 new ones (still, he said he could sell the 4 he was going to put on my car). While I have to wait another several days for my new tires, at least I wont have 1 that’s bad to begin with," another person exposes their mechanic shop.

One person contested the information sharing that they didn't see what the big deal was if the tires were unused, so another commenter filled them in on why the date matters, writing, "If the tire is kept indoors, it can last 10 years without any degradation. The number one degrader of rubber is UV light, followed by ozone, both of which can be eliminated if the tire is kept inside. The only other antagonist is oxygen. But degradation of a tire due to normal oxygen levels indoors would take over 20,000 years so there’s no need to worry. Unfortunately, most tire shops keep their tires in an outside hangar, with direct sunlight (and thus UV light) hitting the tires occasionally, indirect sunlight hitting it all the time, ozone and humidity at higher levels, and hot temperatures help it break down. As a result, never buy a tire more than 1 year old if it’s been stored in a hangar, and never buy a tire PERIOD if it was stored outside in direct sunlight with zero elemental protection."

The more you know. Now, go check your tires and remember this little trick when it's time to get new ones so you're getting all of your money's worth. In this economy information like this can be extremely helpful.


Family

15 hilarious parenting comics that are almost too real

They're funny because they're true.

via Fowl Language

Fowl Language by Brian Gordon


Brian Gordon is a cartoonist. He's also a dad, which means he's got plenty of inspiration for the parenting comics he creates for his website, Fowl Language (not all of which actually feature profanity).

He covers many topics, but it's his hilarious parenting comics that are resonating with parents everywhere.

"My comics are largely autobiographical," Gordon tells me. "I've got two kids who are 4 and 7, and often, what I'm writing happened as recently as that very same day."

Gordon shared 15 of his oh-so-real comics with us. They're all funny 'cause they're true.

Let's get started with his favorite, "Welcome to Parenting," which Gordon says sums up his comics pretty well. "Parenting can be such tedious drudgery," he says, "but if it wasn't also so incredibly rewarding there wouldn't be nearly so many people on the planet."

Truth.

I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.

1.

parenting, comics, humor

“Welcome to parenting."

via Fowl Language

All comics are shared here with Gordon's express permission. These comics are all posted on his website, in addition to his Facebook page. You can also find a "bonus" comic that goes with each one by clicking the "bonus" link. Original. Bonus.

2.

food allergies, fussy, picky eaters

Eating is never fundamental.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

3.

sleep deprivation, children, isolation

Adjusting the coping mechanism.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

4.

ducks, birds, fowl

I used to be cool.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

5.

naps, popcorn, movies

Naps happen.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

6.

politics, advice, education

Rolling with the punches.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

7.

emotions, therapy, emotional maturity

Tears happen.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

8.

insomnia, sleep deprivation, kids

It’s time to get up.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

9.

psychology, toddlers, family

The benefits of experience.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

10.

babies, diapers, responsibility

Is it gas?

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

11.

sociology, grief counseling, dads

Everyone gets therapy, yea.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

12.

moms, dress up, costumes

Everyone has a role to play.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

13.

doctor, medicine, pediatrics

What’s up doc?

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

14.

sports, competition, aggression

Everyone gets a participation ribbon.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

15.

theatrics, advice, Dan Gordon

Perception shifts.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

I love Gordon's comics so much because they're just about the reality of parenting — and they capture it perfectly.

There's no parenting advice, no judgment, just some humor about the common day-to-day realities that we all share.

When I ask him about the worst parenting advice he's ever received, Gordon relays this anecdote:

"I remember being an absolute sleep-deprived wreck, sitting outside a sandwich shop, wolfing down my lunch quickly beside my 1-month-old son, who was briefly resting his lungs between screaming fits.

A rather nosy woman walked up to me and said, all smugly, 'You should enjoy this time while they're easy.' It was the exact worst thing anyone could have said to me in that moment and I just wanted to curl up on the sidewalk and cry."

Who hasn't been on the receiving end of totally unneeded and unwanted advice? That's why Gordon's comics are so welcome: They offer up a space for us to all laugh about the common experiences we parents share.

Here's to Gordon for helping us chuckle (through the tears).


This article originally appeared on 07.11.16

Joy

Elderly man uses a piece of rope to save two beached dolphins all by himself

Walter Andreoli is a hero.

via J. Maughn/Flickr

Two Pacific white-sided dolphins.

An incredible video from San Antonio Este, Argentina, shows an elderly man saving two stranded dolphins using nothing but a rope. Walter Andreoli, the man who saved what appears to be two Pacific white-sided dolphins, believes they may have beached themselves in an attempt to escape from a pod of orcas.

Dolphins can survive out of water for several hours if they remain wet and cool. If they had been beached for a day, there wasn’t much time left to save them.

“In a second, I sensed what happened because the day before, orcas had been seen in the area,” Andreoli told Pagina12. “Since they eat them, I imagined that these little dolphins fled and, disoriented, were left stranded.”

Even though orcas and dolphins are closely related, dolphins are a regular part of a killer whale’s diet.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Andreoli found the dolphins in a secluded area where no one was there to help, although someone was close enough to shoot footage of the rescue. Even though white-sided dolphins are one of the smaller members of the species, they are still a lot to drag into the ocean. The average adult Pacific white-sided dolphin weighs about 300 to 400 pounds and can be up to 8 feet long.

“In the place where we found them there is no way to call the wildlife watch, we have no phone signal, and their lives were in danger,” Andreoli told Storyful. “The ATV had a rope and I towed them to the water and waited. I waited for the tide to come in and then I saw them leave on their own.”

Joy

Watch: Dad consoles devastated daughter after she misses out on Olympic gold medal

If they gave medals to dads, he'd take home the gold.

National Lottery Good Causes/Wikipedia, National Lottery Good Causes/Wikipedia

Fred Sirieix (left) Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (right)

As a parent, it's often hard to know how to help your kids deal with profound disappointment, especially after watching them work so hard for it, and knowing that on perhaps another day, the goal very well could have been achieved.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, a diver competing in the Olympics for Team GB, fell short of her goal this week. Only a week prior, the 19-year-old won a bronze medal in the synchronized 10-meter platform. And her outstanding performance on Monday placed her third in the semi-final.

But in the individual final, she came in 6th. Even if she had somehow improved her performance, it would have been pretty impossible to beat Quan Hongchan, who seemingly defied physics to come up with a new “no splash” technique that won her the gold.

Regardless, coming so close to realizing a dream and not getting it is so very painful, and Andrea was understandably let down. But her father Fred Sirieix, a TV personality who just so happened to also be working as an Olympics commentator for the BBC, was there to provide some sound words of encouragement.

In a clip record by the BBC, we hear Fred begin, “It’s sport. Some days you win and some days you lose. And yesterday you did brilliant.”

He then shows his daughter the text messages that had been pouring in sharing what an inspiration she has been to others.

“Kevin, you know, he said to me, ‘Let Andrea know the whole country is proud of her. My daughter wants to try diving because of her. She’s a superhero,’ Look at all the texts coming in.”

And then came the best part, when Andrea nodded and said “it just wasn’t meant to be” and Fred replied, “it wasn’t meant to be today.”


@children_needfathers Such a beautiful dad and daughter moment from @fred_sirieix and @andreassirieix04 ❤️ #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 #Diving #AndreaSpendoliniSirieix #FredSirieix ♬ Very Sad - Enchan


The video has been making it’s rounds on social media, gathering a ton of positive responses from people.

Here are a few comments from Reddit:

“The combination of realism (it wasn't meant to be), pride at what was accomplished (you are an inspiration) and hope for what might be (not today maybe next time) is so comforting and relaxing.”

“Best positive fatherly reply ever.”

“Such a moving scene! A father’s embrace and encouragement can make all the difference in moments of disappointment.”

“As a dad, being there for my daughter like this is such motivation.”

“Love how he also adds in ‘today’ when she says ‘was not meant to be.’ There's always tomorrow.”

Andrea has previously been open about mental health struggles, especially three years ago after competing in the Tokyo Olympics. During that period, she “didn’t even want to be alive,” she told the BBC. But she credits the support of her family for getting through to the other side.

“In that time, I stuck very close to my family and that’s why it means everything for them to be here because they have seen me at my lowest and now they have seen me compete at the Olympic Games,” she said. “That’s all I really wanted.”

And in the aforementioned clip, it’s clear that her father’s support continues to have an effect on her outlook as she says “it doesn't take away from the year.”

Fred continued to be a great parenting example as told the BBC “She has had a super year. She is diving well. She made a couple of errors and she got overtaken and she couldn’t claw back the deficit. She has come here, she has come to Paris in the Olympics and she has got a medal…So I am very happy for her.”

Parents—both with Olympian and non-Olympian children alike—don’t need to ignore their child’s shortcomings. But at the same time, it’s important for them to remind them that these imperfections are but small parts of the bigger picture. This is a prefect example of how to do that.

