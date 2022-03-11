Joy

Starbucks employee moved to tears after mom pulls up to deliver heartwarming news

starbucks, sister, cancer free, tiktok
TikTok

Now we can all cry at work.

Imagine: You’re working a shift at your drive-thru job, when mom pays you a random visit. Then she films you as she places her order. Embarrassment ensues, right?

Well, not this time.

Instead, Starbucks employee Emily Mejia got news that brought her to happy tears, and now the internet is celebrating along with her.

Emily’s mom begins to ramble off one of those typical convoluted Starbucks orders.

"Can I get a grande latte … with one shot of espresso, and 2% milk…”

Emily seems thoroughly confused at first that mom is making such theatrics. But that’s because mom isn’t finished yet.

She continues, "and one pump of CAR T and 100 percent cancer-free please."

@emilylorraineee Finding out my 13 year old sister is cancer free at work @Starbucks #childhoodcancer #cancer #leukemia ♬ original sound - Emily Mejia

Emily’s 13-year-old sister Megan Mejia had previously been diagnosed with leukemia and added in the comments that she was resistant to chemotherapy.

CAR T-cell (chimeric antigen receptor) therapy alters a patient’s white blood cells in a lab so that they fight cancer cells. According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, CAR T-cell therapy is a “major breakthrough” to treating both cell lymphoma and leukemia, adding that the hope is it could replace chemotherapy (and stem cell transplants) altogether.

It certainly brought a miracle to the Mejia family.

After understanding exactly what mom is saying (little sis is gonna be okay!), Emily’s voice instantly gets tiny.

“Really? Really? Actually? Are you serious? Mom, you’re gonna make me cry at work,” she squeaks, overcome with emotion.

Mom and daughter share a beautiful moment of laughing, crying, then laughing some more. That was until mom added, “can I really get that latte though?" She was still uncaffeinated, after all.

Emily shared that her mom said it was the best latte she ever had. Happiness really is the best sweetener.

@emilylorraineee

It’s extremely rare to have multiple matches. We found out after this that our oldest sister Brianna is also a match. 3/6 siblings🎗💛

♬ 3 IS THE MAGIC NUMBERRRRR - Nxgan


There’s even more good news: Emily posted a follow-up video that showed three of the six Mejia siblings are a match for Megan’s bone marrow transplant. Considering that doctors told the family that there was only a 25% chance of that, it’s no wonder the Mejias are jumping for joy.

Congratulations to Megan, and special thanks to Emily for sharing your family’s precious moment with the world.

(And, of course, to Emily’s mom for delivering the news in style.)

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
health
Badge
CARE
CARE IWD
Sponsored

Iconic feminist speeches retold by young girls offer a powerful tribute to women’s voices

All images from CARE, used with permission

Care's 'Her Voice Campaign' seeks to amplify women's voices everywhere

True

A banshee cry … a siren song … When a woman uses her voice, it carries enough power to change the world.

America witnessed an extraordinary potency in the 19th century with the speeches of women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth. And we experience it today in the poetry of Amanda Gorman. Both these women’s words teach, inspire, challenge and move us toward better days. Perhaps most important of all, they help encourage a future generation of women to speak freely, know their value and go after their dreams.

amanda gorman Amanda Gorman teaches everyone the power of poetry

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, was created to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women. So it seems fitting that CARE, a global organization dedicated to empowering women and girls, just released a powerful video that echoes and magnifies the strength of the female voice.

#HerVoice | International Women's Day 2022 www.youtube.com

In the video, young girls recite the iconic words of feminist trailblazers both new and old, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Gloria Steinem and Venus Williams, to name a few. Seeing these young girls channel those who paved the way before them is a heartwarming reminder of how far we’ve come, and how the compassionate, courageous acts of a single person can affect the lives of many. Among them are a few familiar voices; Sophia Bush, Laura Dern and Saniyya Sidney—all powerhouse actresses and feminism advocates in their own right—lend their vocal talents.

Keep Reading Show less
international women's day
Joy

People are sharing heartwarming stories of libraries being safe spaces and it's so wholesome

Photo courtesy of Canva, @schlaalfan/Twitter, @Amigo2Todos/Twitter

Libraries are one of the greatest inventions humankind has ever come up with.

Human civilization has its upsides and its downsides. On the one hand, we've built incredible cities filled with amazing buildings where people work and play and are entertained, we have infrastructure that connects people and places, and we enjoy conveniences that previous generations could only dream about. On the other, we have environment-destroying excess and capitalistic greed pushing us toward widespread inequities and injustices.

And then we have libraries.

The public library is one of the greatest inventions humankind has ever imagined and actually made happen. Libraries are perfect in concept and exceptional in practice. The idea that we ought to plop a building full of books to borrow wherever groups of people live is beautiful in its simplicity and the fact that we've actually succeeded in doing it is somewhat miraculous. Libraries are something humans have created that has stood the test of time and that we can be truly, universally proud of. There is nothing but upside to a calm, quiet place where any and all people can hang out and read, without having to pay anyone anything.

Keep Reading Show less
libraries
Science

Fascinating video explains a truth bees intuitively know: 'hexagons are the bestagons'

CGP Grey/YouTube

Hexagons are the best of all polygons.

"What's your favorite shape?" is generally a question we ask 5-year-olds, not grown adults. But maybe if we put it into more advanced terms—"What's the best polygon?"—we'd be compelled to give it some genuine thought.

Since there's an entire field of math dedicated to triangles, that might seem like a logical answer. But, most human-made things around us are made up of rectangles, so maybe they're the best. Then again, there are much more interesting quadrilaterals than squares and rectangles (hey, rhombus!) in addition to pentagons, hexagons, heptagons (which I don't think I've ever even seen), octagons, nonagons—so many "gons" to choose from.

As it turns out, there is an answer to this question—at least according to popular YouTube creator CGP Grey.

Keep Reading Show less
wonder
Identity

Colin Kaepernick continues to make moves off the field, launching a second autopsy initiative

commons.wikimedia.org

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has been an advocate for social justice for a while now. While playing for the San Francisco 49ers, he famously took a knee during the playing of the national anthem, which caused a political uproar. Jerseys were set ablaze and people boycotted the NFL, eventually resulting in Kaepernick’s contract not being renewed. Though the former NFL player continued to practice and make an attempt to get signed multiple times, his social justice activism grew with every "no" he received from the league.

After his release from the NFL, Kaepernick launched the Know Your Rights Camp to “advance the liberation of Black and brown people through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization, and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders” according to his mission statement. In 2018, he completed his million-dollar pledge, where he donated $1 million of his personal money to multiple social justice campaigns.

Keep Reading Show less
colin kaepernick
Trending Stories