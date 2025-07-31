Man passionately explains the meaning of staircases in movies and now people can't unsee it
Once you hear this explanation, you start seeing it everywhere.
Moviemaking magic is part art and part science, and most of us don't fully know how the cinematic sausage gets made. Many people enjoy watching "behind the scenes" and "making of" videos to get a glimpse of what we don't see on camera, but even those don't give us all the ins and outs of how filmmakers create a great movie experience.
Perhaps that's why a video from a woman showing her screenwriter husband geeking out over a very specific element of filmmaking has gone viral. Or, maybe it's because we all love to see people passionately explain something they know about. Either way, his explanation of how staircases are purposefully used to drive the plot and reveal information about characters in movies has people engrossed.
Staircases are used strategically in films. Giphy
In the video, the couple is watching The Princess Diaries 2 when the husband pauses the movie and asks his wife, "Have I told you about staircases in film and what they represent in film?" She giggles—clearly this is not an unusual occurrence—and says, "No." He puts down the remote (apparently so he can use both of his hands to talk) and starts in on the lesson.
"A staircase, almost every time in film, is used to visually represent a power dynamic," he says. "A person who is in charge of a situation will be higher up on the steps than a person who is not in charge of the situation."
@leniethamer
Today’s lesson: staircases 😂 maybe one day we will finish the movie lol but I do love the fun facts. #movie #movienerd #geek #princessdiaries #screenwriter #moviereview #disney #disneyplus #annehathaway #chrispine #couplegoals #behindthescenes
He explains that the people higher on the staircase are in command of the scene—they're the ones giving the demands and the orders—and the people lower on the staircase are listening and responding.
"Every single time, without fail, if there is a staircase in a film and someone is walking up it, talking to someone below, they are giving them a command or they are taking control of the scene," he says.
Then he picks the remote up again and proceeds to walk his wife through the scene where Anne Hathaway's character and Chris Pine's character are talking back and forth up a double staircase. As they move up and down the steps, the dynamic of their conversation changes. She starts higher up on the stairs than him, then he moves up to challenge her. She moves over to the other staircase, and for a while they talk at the same level from their respective staircase. You can see the characters fighting for control, visually on equal footing up the stairs, so the audience remains in suspense as to who will come out on top.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
It was a simple scene analysis, but the video got over 2.5 million views and people loved it:
"People like your husband are the best people to hang out with. I love a sudden, passionate rant about things I've never considered."
"I can’t believe the internet is free. I just got a film education."
"This is why English and media literacy should be classes offered regularly in school and should not be laughed at when people take those classes."
"I loved EVERY second of this."
Many commenters started pointing out examples of this principle in popular films as well. Once you know it, you start seeing it everywhere.
Regina George watching the chaos from the top of the stairs in "Mean Girls" Giphy
"Me thinking about Regina George on top of the stairs watching the chaos."
"The daughters from Devil Wears Prada when Andy is delivering the book!"
"Crazy Rich Asians has a cool stair case scene when she visits the house for the first time!"
"Just like the Umbridge and McGonagall scene on the hogwarts stairs when they’re arguing. 🥲"
"Everyone else: McGonagall vs Umbridge Me: "PIVOT!!!! PIVOT!!!!""
The famous "PIVOT!" scene from "Friends" Giphy
"HARRY POTTER LIVING IN THE ROOM BELOW THE STEPS AND NEVER HAVING A SAY IN THE HOUSE 😩 OMG WAIT"
Experts sharing their niche knowledge, especially when it comes to things we all enjoy, is one of the greatest things to come from social media. Clearly this is the kind of content people want. Thankfully, we have people like this screenwriter husband to give it to us.
You can follow @leniethamer on TikTok for more of her husband's movie analysis moments.