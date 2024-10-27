Son kicks mom out of his wedding for bringing his 'soulmate' ex-girlfriend
She brought his manipulative ex as her plus-one—and then said they were "soulmates."
No matter what the circumstances, if you kick your mother out of your wedding, there will come a time when you ask yourself if you were wrong to do it. And if you can't trust yourself to find the answer, you can always turn to the internet.
Reddit user ThrowRAOpposite_Poet, who purports to be a 30-year-old man, did just that, sharing his story in the always spicy AITA subreddit. The story starts innocently enough: a small wedding, family, and friends gathered to celebrate. But behind the scenes, the groom’s relationship with his mom has been complicated. She’d never approved of his fiancée, June, partly because June was never willing to let her be controlling. This had been a sore spot since the groom’s breakup with his ex, Margo, who his mom adored despite a toxic history.
The surprise plus one
Despite his mother’s disapproval, the groom thought they were headed toward a truce as she joined the wedding without protest. But things took a hard turn at the reception. While he and June were away for photos, his sister and the maid of honor rushed over to share a shocking discovery—his mother had invited Margo as her plus-one.
“I wanted to freak, but June kept me calm,” he wrote. Staying composed, he confronted his mom, who stood by her choice. Incredibly, she told him Margo was his “soulmate” and that his new wife was “in the way of true love.” The groom asked both women to leave, and with some help from friends, they were escorted out so he and June could salvage what was left of their day.
A chilly return from honeymoon
After the wedding, the newlyweds went on a phone-free honeymoon, ready to escape the drama. When they returned, they were greeted by a storm of family messages. Considering how things went down, that might be expected, but what was surprising was how our hero had been cast as the villain in this tale. Most of his family condemned him for kicking his mother out, arguing that, though the ex clearly had to go, he should’ve at least allowed mom to stay. Even his father weighed in, suggesting he could have handled things differently.
As criticism piled on, the groom began to second-guess himself. But, he reasoned, his mom’s actions on such an important day crossed a line.
Reddit’s verdict
Redditors overwhelmingly backed the groom, agreeing that his mother’s actions were far out of line. One commenter summed up the general sentiment, saying:
"[Your] actions were beyond reprehensible, disgusting, and more than deserving of being removed from the celebration of my beautiful wife and I committing our lives to eachother."— @Kaynico
Others urged him to be clear and vocal with relatives about why he drew this boundary. One user recommended he set firm limits with his mother, suggesting a possible line:
"ongratulations on developing the strength and the skill set to walk away from the manipulation, and now it’s time to develop a new skill: fighting back."— @Organized_Khaos
The consensus was clear: The groom’s mother overstepped, and his choice to remove her from the wedding was justified. “It’s beyond inappropriate,” wrote another commenter, adding that if his mother couldn’t be respectful on his wedding day, then boundaries had to be enforced.
Looking ahead
For now, the groom seems to be finding strength in the support he and June share. Determined to build a peaceful married life free from toxic family drama, he’s prepared to stand by his decisions. It’s a story that shows the value of protecting one’s partner and setting boundaries—especially on one of the most meaningful days of your life.