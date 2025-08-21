A girl signed a pro soccer contract but trolls ruined her big moment. She got the last laugh.
The soccer world came to her defense, and then Skye Stout showed her stuff on the pitch.
The life of a professional athlete can be exciting, even glamorous at times, but it also comes with a great deal of public criticism. When they screw up on the field or bungle a question from the media, they're bound to hear about it from angry fans. Especially high-profile athletes make headlines with every move, and every misstep, they make. It comes with the territory.
One big difference between male and female athletes, however, is that women also have to deal with critiques about their appearance. Lucky them! They'll get bullied for not being attractive enough, and also, somehow, for being too attractive. It's truly impossible for women in sports to avoid lewd reactions from (mostly male) fans.
But you'd think sports fans would have the common decency to not stoop so low as to bully a teenager for her appearance. Sadly, that's exactly what happened to 16-year-old Skye Stout.
Stout was recently signed to a professional contract with the Scottish football club Kilmarnock FC. At 16, that's a huge accomplishment and should have been an incredible moment for Stout and her family.
When the club officially announced her signing, however, cruel fans mercilessly mocked the girl's skin condition in comments and responses. The bullying got so bad that Kilmarnock had to remove the post altogether. According to AOL, Stout even deleted photos and videos on her own accounts that linked her to the team, just to make the hateful comments stop.
The whole ordeal was incredibly heartbreaking.
When word spread about the negative response, the soccer and women's sports communities decided to step up in support of Skye. The show of love was absolutely overwhelming.
One post from Soccer Girl and TOGETHXR was seen by millions of people, racking up a staggering 170,000 Likes and thousands of warm comments.
"16-year-old Skye Stout got her pro signing with @kilmarnockladiesfc overshadowed by online bullying from a bunch of men’s soccer fans and the post was taken down. Let’s give her a proper redo and show her just how positive, supportive and incredible the women’s football space really is ... Congratulations on signing your first professional contract Skye! We can’t wait to see where this journey takes you!!" the post read.
"I’ve never met a hater doing better than me. Keep going girl, keep doing your thing!!!!! MORE LIFE" one commenter said.
"Sky! You are amazing and beautiful ! All your hard work and dedication has paid off! Enjoy this moment. Well-deserved," wrote another.
"Let's not call them men, because real men wouldn't do that. Thrilled for this young woman!!! Forget those boys; they are way out of their league in so many ways," someone added.
"How you going to hate from outside the club??? You can’t even get in!!!! Hater gone hate. Go Skye Go! Incredible," wrote another new Skye Stout fan.
The story especially struck a cord with others who've dealt with bullying related to acne and skin conditions.
At this point, it's almost impossible to find a photo of Stout or the Kilmarnock FC on social media that isn't flooded with supportive and loving comments from fans.
As for Stout herself, she reportedly said she was going to let her skills do the talking for her.
Impressively, she was able to shake off the controversy and deliver a terrific performance in her pro debut for Kilmarnock FC.
At one point in the game, Stout took a free kick and sank it perfectly into the corner of the net for her first pro goal. Talk about shutting up the haters!
It's been amazing to see the sports world rally around this young girl and celebrate her incredible talent and accomplishments. Sadly, bullying and crass comments from fans is something she may have to deal with at various points throughout her career. But for right now, Stout can focus on being proud of what she's achieved and scoring as many goals for her team as possible. Go Skye!
Communications expert shares the 7-word phrase to shoot down anyone being disrespectful
Try this method next time someone says something rude.
A woman can't believe what she just heard.
Getting caught off guard by a rude comment from a coworker, family member, or total stranger can throw you for a loop. You immediately start wondering how you should respond. Should I insult the person right back or play it cool without stooping to their level? Everyone is going to be thrown by a disrespectful comment at some point, so it’s good to have a response in your back pocket for that moment when it comes.
Communications expert Jefferson Fisher provided a great response that we can all use recently on the Mel Robbins Podcast. Fisher is a Texas board-certified personal injury attorney and one of the most respected voices on argumentation and communication in the world. He is also the bestselling author of The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More.
How to respond to a rude or disrespectful comment
Fisher told Robbins that the first step in responding to the comment is nonverbal. You say nothing. “A lot of silence. So often, if you just wait 10 seconds that you're gonna add distance between what they said and how you're going to respond,” Fisher said. “They're saying this to get something out of you, cause in that moment, they're feeling something, whether it's a fear or an insecurity, whatever it is, you're not going to deliver on that same plane that they are.”
The next step is to let the rude person know that their behavior will not be tolerated in a confident manner.
“So somebody says something disrespectful, you give enough silence to make sure that it's a little awkward, and then you're going to say something to the effect of, ‘That's below my standard for a response.’ All of a sudden, you're now making it clear that what you just said was beneath me. And I don't respond to things that are beneath me in that way.”
A woman covering her mouth.via Canva/Photos
Throw it back on them
If you prefer to put someone back on their heels instead of squelching the situation as Fisher recommends, John Bowe, a speech trainer, award-winning journalist, and author of I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in the Age of DisconnectionI Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in the Age of Disconnection, says that you should respond with a question: “Do you really mean that?”
“Say it with outrage or dripping sarcasm, with raised eyebrows or deadpan calm. It doesn’t matter. This phrase is quietly disarming and deceptively powerful,” Bowe writes for CNBC. Bowe says the response does two great things for you. First, it gives them a chance to reconsider their words because most rude comments are said without thinking. “By responding with curiosity instead of defensiveness, you’re holding up a mirror. Often, that’s all it takes for the other person to walk back their offense,” he writes.
After the person is asked if they meant what they said, they can double down on their rude comment, but they are probably more likely to backpedal or apologize.
Unfortunately, it’s a fact of life that, unless you live under a rock, you’ll have to deal with people making rude comments. But the best thing you can do is to prepare yourself to confidently put someone in their place so they’ll think twice about ever being rude to you again.