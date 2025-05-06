Selma Blair shares incredible update on her health 7 years after being diagnosed with MS
“Getting out and going out isn’t so scary.”
Actress Selma Blair has claimed a major victory in her battle with multiple sclerosis. The Legally Blonde star, 55, who was diagnosed with the neurological disorder that effects the nervous system in 2018, shared in a new interview with PEOPLE that she has been "truly relapse-free" from her multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms. She told the publication, "I've been feeling great for about a year."
Blair struggled for years to pinpoint what had been causing her ailments due to on and off MS symptoms. "It's like relapse remitting, so it can relapse and it can remit, and so as a kid you'd get something checked and then you'd go back [and] it's not quite there, but you're left with the shadow of it," she shared with PEOPLE in April 2025. When she finally received an MS diagnosis, Blair was "thrilled." She told the publication, “I finally just felt seen."
Her MS symptoms previously required her to use a cane for support. In May 2023, she posed for Vogue UK with her cane, telling the publication that it was "an extension of me." Instead of her cane being a source of shame, she chose to also use it to advocate for others who used them. "So many younger people have started publicly embracing their sticks more. I do think representation matters. If I can help remove stigma or over-curiosity in a crowd for someone else, then that's great."
Blair also got a service dog named Scout to help with her mobility. Blair referred to Scout as a "tremendous gift" in another interview with PEOPLEin May 2022. She added, "He's with me all the time. If I fall into a big [muscle] spasm or have some trouble moving and need to recalibrate, he can get between my legs, help me get up, and balance me. It's given me a lot of independence."
Now, nearly seven years later, her health has vastly improved. "I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn't so scary," she recently told PEOPLE.
With her MS symptoms at bay, Blair added that her focus can now turn back to her career--something that has been on the backburner as her health took precedence. "You're just tired all the time. I spent so much of my life so tired from being unwell that I think I just was trying to get through the day," she shared.
Now that she is feeling better, Blair plans to get back into acting and "would like to write now a young adult book." And without her daily battles with MS symptoms, she has also started to think more about the future. "It's funny, I haven't spent enough time having dreams. And now it's like, what are my dreams?" she said.
Although Blair's MS symptoms have subsided, she added that she will continue to speak up about those still struggling with chronic health problems. "I still am advocating for people with chronic illness and getting better, and what that looks like when you haven't made your wishes. How do we give ourselves a new life force?" she shared.