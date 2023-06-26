+
Woman finds secret staircase in her house while cleaning and people are racing to solve the mystery

The staircase is more than 100 years old and look slightly terrifying.

Julia Henning|TikTok

Woman finds secret staircase while cleaning her house

When you buy a new house you tend to find things that you missed during your walk through and initial few months there. You're busy unpacking and settling in to notice things that may be just a little off. Sometimes the discovery is something like a forgotten train set still assembled in the attic or left behind photo albums.

Other times people discover secret doors that lead to underground caves or a prohibition era bar under the floor boards. Julia Henning, found something more similar to the latter. One day while she was cleaning, she noticed something weird on her closet floor and posted her discovery on TikTok in. 13 Second clip that has amassed over 31 million views.

"As I cleaned out the closet, my eyes kept tracing the small glass knob that stuck out in the corner of the room close to the door frame," Henning told Newsweek.

When Henning pulled on the knob, the floor of her coat closet lifted up and revealed a small, slightly creepy winding staircase. The rickety wooden stairs lead to darkness. You can't see the bottom of the stairs just by looking down the hatch's opening so Henning wasn't feeling brave enough to test her luck going into the unknown alone for the entertainment of social media.

In a second video update she gives a better look at the stairs and shows the immense darkness that awaits at the bottom.

"Can you imagine that I say hello and something literally says hello back," Henning says. "So here's the update. We're going to get somebody else here by the end of the week, I'm either going to send them, (sorry to whoever that ends up being), or they will video tape me going down there. But I am not a vlogger so I am not willing on a Tuesday morning to put my life at risk for your entertainment; however, stay tuned because we're going to crack this mystery.

Honestly, anyone with a healthy sense of self preservation probably would avoid going down those stairs as well. There really is no telling what would be awaiting. A well filled with the spirit of some girl that's going to climb out of your television or an old box that possesses the opener. Horror movies have taught us that we really can't be too careful!

Luckily for Henning, when she finally went down into the dark room, she didn't find a box with a Dybbuk but she did admit to having some weird things happening in the house.

"Legit though all week weird stuff has been happening. I literally got locked in this closet the day i discovered the crawl space opened and would not have been able to get out if i was home alone. Go ahead and laugh but this is legit weird," Henning wrote in a TikTok caption.

She originally hired a medium to explore the uncovered cellar but even the medium, one who is paid to commune with passed spirits declined. That left no one but the homeowner who was trying desperately to avoid going down the steps herself. After suiting up to avoid getting bit by spiders, Henning finally made it down the stairs.

In a very dramatic, then anticlimactic turn of events, Henning first spots faded names written on the wall, only to discover it appears to be a storage area. Wine racks, shelves and a single Miracle Whip jar that appeared to be from the 60s filled with old kids' trinkets. The room is sealed so everything is pretty pristine, but Henning tells her followers, the discovery leaves more questions than answers.

Comments on each video in this accidental series is filled with reactions ranging from excitement and terror to skepticism. There's no pleasing everyone, but it's clear the internet wants to know what's up with the house.

Watch the big reveal below (Warning: The video does contain profanity):

