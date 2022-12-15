5 of our very favorite moments to remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
tWitch will truly be missed.
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide December 13. His wife, Allison Holker Boss released a statement to People saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."
Anyone that has spent time watching "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" knows who tWitch is. He danced his way into people's hearts on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008 before eventually keeping the audience dancing as Ellen's DJ from 2014 until the show ended earlier this year. It was obvious that Boss and Ellen were friends on and off the set.
The laughter always seemed abundant between the two of them and the show wouldn't have been the same without him. Boss became an executive producer on the show during the last few seasons.
Boss also dipped his toe into acting, appearing in the "Step Up" movies, "Magic Mike XXL" and "Hairspray." He also had roles on the small screen, but Ellen is where we got to know his sense of humor and were introduced to his family. There was even an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where he danced with his son for Father's Day. Over a span of nearly 10 years on the talk show, there were bound to be moments that stuck out. Below are five of Boss' most memorable moments from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
1. Snake massage
There was the time that there were talks of a "snake massage" and things got awkward pretty quickly. But you know, Ellen didn't let it end at a little embarrassment for Boss, she upped the ante by giving him a special gift card. You have to watch the video to get the full effect of the moment.
2. Dancing to royalty-free music
Boss was a talented dancer and I don't think anyone would dispute that, but once Ellen put his skills to the test by having him dance to royalty-free music. It's the kind of music that often has no words and can feel a bit like clunky elevator music. Yeah, he danced to that and somehow made it look good.
3. Turning into a robot
With the skill that Boss possessed on the dance floor, others dreamt of dancing with him, so when Dytto, a dancer known for her robotic moves, came on the show, she of course had to dance with the famous tWitch. It was a sweet moment that somehow looked choreographed though it was completely freestyle. I will forever be in awe of people that can move their bodies like that.
4. TikTok dance-off
When Derek Hough stopped by the studio, Boss and the "Dancing With the Stars" alum tried their hand at copying dances from TikTok that popped up behind them. The moment it starts, eyebrows raise and hilarity ensues.
5. Ellen's tWitch tribute
There couldn't be a greatest list without including Ellen. This tribute to tWitch hits a little differently now that he's gone, but it goes to show how true their friendship was.
Since the news of his passing, celebrities and fans have been leaving tributes for the late star. Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Instagram, "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."
One fan, Valerie Nathanson wrote, "Oh no! This is simply shocking news. How tragic. I’m so sorry. The world is left not as good as it was yesterday without him in it."
Another fan, Shannon Diepenbrock wrote, "I can’t. This breaks me down big time. I literally watched Ellen just for him. RIP, Boss, Twitch, you are always going to be missed by so many."
It's clear that Boss left an impression on this world and will truly be missed by all who knew him and those who watched him on television. Most of all, he will be missed by his family.