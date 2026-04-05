Dogs are naturally driven by a sense of purpose and a need for belonging, which are all part of their instinctual pack behavior. When a dog has a job to do, it taps into its needs for structure, purpose, and the feeling of contributing to its pack, which in a domestic setting translates to its human family.
But let’s be honest: In a traditional domestic setting, dogs have fewer chores they can do as they would on a farm or as part of a rescue unit. A doggy mom in Vancouver Island, Canada had fun with her dog’s purposeful uselessness by sharing the 5 “chores” her pit bull-Lab mix does around the house.
The mom says Rhubarb has chores because “we didn’t raise a freeloader.”
Working like a dog
1. Makes sure the laundry doesn’t get cold
Translation: Sits on top of the clean laundry, ready to be folded.
2. Unlicensed therapist
Translation: Gives us kisses when we’re tired or feeling down.
3. Supervise repairs
Translation: She gets in the way when you’re in a compromised, uncomfortable position with a wrench in your hand.
4. Alerts us when there’s an intruder
Translation: Stands at the window and barks furiously at the mailman.
5. Keeps mum’s spot warm
Translation: Lays in her spot on her favorite chair in the living room.
Rhubarb’s fan club
Here are some of the comments inspired by the video.
“He’s carrying that household on his back. Give him a raise.“
“Obviously the most valuable member of the household.“
“Rhubarb needs a little vacation from working so flipping hard!“
“Hardest worker there ever was.“
“He’s carrying that household on his back.“
Here’s to Rhubarb, for earning his keep, and being adorable while doing it. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it.
This article originally appeared two years ago.It has been updated.
In a small village in Pwani, a district on Tanzania’s coast, a massive dance party is coming to a close. For the past two hours, locals have paraded through the village streets, singing and beating ngombe drums; now, in a large clearing, a woman named Sheilla motions for everyone to sit facing a large projector screen. A film premiere is about to begin.
It’s an unusual way to kick off a film about gender bias, inequality, early marriage, and other barriers that prevent girls from accessing education in Tanzania. But in Pwani and beyond, local organizations supported by Malala Fund and funded by Pura are finding creative, culturally relevant ways like this one to capture people’s interest.
The film ends and Sheilla, the Communications and Partnership Lead for Media for Development and Advocacy (MEDEA), stands in front of the crowd once again, asking the audience to reflect: What did you think about the film? How did it relate to your own experience? What can we learn?
Sheilla explains that, once the community sees the film, “It brings out conversations within themselves, reflective conversations.” The resonance and immediate action create a ripple effect of change.
Across Tanzania, gender-based violence often forces adolescent girls out of the classroom. This and other barriers — including child marriage, poverty, conflict, and discrimination — prevent girls from completing their education around the world.
Sheilla and her team are using film and radio programs to address the challenges girls face in their communities. MEDEA’s ultimate goal is to affirm education as a fundamental right for everyone, and to ensure that every member of a community understands how girls’ education contributes to a stronger whole and how to be an ally for their sisters, daughters, granddaughters, friends, nieces, and girlfriends.
Sheilla’s story is one of many that inspired Heart on Fire, a new fragrance from the Pura x Malala Fund Collection that blends the warm, earthy spices of Tanzania with a playful, joyful twist. Here’s how Pura is using scent as a tool to connect the world and inspire action.
A partnership focused on local impact, on a global mission
Pura, a fragrance company that recognizes education as both freedom and a human right, has partnered with Malala Fund since 2022. In order to defend every girl’s right to access and complete 12 years of education, Malala Fund partners with local organizations in countries where the educational barriers are the greatest. They invest in locally-led solutions because they know that those who are closest to the problems are best equipped to solve and build durable solutions, like MEDEA, which works with communities to challenge discrimination against girls and change beliefs about their education.
But local initiatives can thrive and scale more powerfully with global support, which is why Pura is using their own superpower, the power of scent, to connect people around the world with the women and girls in these local communities.
The Pura x Malala Fund Collection incorporates ingredients naturally found in Tanzania, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Brazil: countries where Malala Fund operates to address systemic education barriers. Eight percent of net revenue from the Pura x Malala Fund Collection will be donated to Malala Fund directly, but beyond financial support, the Collection is also a love letter to each unique community, blending notes like lemon, jasmine, cedarwood, and clove to transport people, ignite their senses, and help them draw inspiration and hope from the global movement for girls’ education. Through scent, people can connect to the courage, joy, and tenacity of girls and local leaders, all while uniting in a shared commitment to education: the belief that supporting girls’ rights in one community benefits all of us, everywhere.
You’ve already met Sheilla. Now see how Naiara and Mama Habiba are building unique solutions to ensure every girl can learn freely and dare to dream.
Naiara Leite is reimagining what’s possible in Brazil
In Brazil, where pear trees and coconut plantations cover the Northeastern Coast, girls like ten-year-old Julia experience a different kind of educational barrier than girls in Tanzania. Too often, racial discrimination contributes to high dropout rates among Black, quilombola and Indigenous girls in the country.
“In the logic of Brazilian society, Black people don’t need to study,” says Naiara Leite, Executive Coordinator of Odara, a women-led organization and Malala Fund partner. Bahia, the state where Odara is based, was once one of the largest slave-receiving territories in the Americas, and because of that history, deeply-ingrained, anti-Black prejudice is still widespread. “Our role and the image constructed around us is one of manual labor,” Naiara says.
But education can change that. In 2020, with assistance from a Malala Fund grant, Odara launched its first initiative for improving school completion rates among Black, quilombola, and Indigenous girls: “Ayomidê Odara”. The young girls mentored under the program, including Julia, are known as the Ayomidês. And like the Pura x Malala Fund Collection’s Brazil: Breath of Courage scent, the Ayomidês are fierce, determined, and bursting with energy.
Ayomidês take part in weekly educational sessions where they explore subjects like education and ethnic-racial relations. The girls are encouraged to find their own voices by producing Instagram lives, social media videos, and by participating in public panels. Already, the Ayomidês are rewriting the narrative on what’s possible for Afro-Brazilian girls to achieve. One of the earliest Ayomidês, a young woman named Debora, is now a communications intern. Another former Ayomidê, Francine, works at UNICEF, helping train the next generation of adolescent leaders. And Julia has already set her sights on becoming a math teacher or a model.
“These are generations of Black women who did not have access to a school,” Naiara says. “These are generations of Black women robbed daily of their dreams. And we’re telling them that they could be the generation in their family to write a new story.”
Mama Habiba is reframing the conversation in Nigeria
In Mama Habiba’s home country of Nigeria, the scents of starfruit, ylang ylang and pineapple, all incorporated into the Pura x Malala Collection’s “Nigeria: Hope for Tomorrow,” can be found throughout the vibrant markets. Like these native scents, Mama Habiba says that the Nigerian girls are also bright and passionate, but too often they are forced to leave school long before their potential fully blooms.
“Some of these schools are very far, and there is an issue of quality, too,” Mama Habiba says. “Most parents find out when their children are in school, the girls are not learning. So why allow them to continue?”
When girls drop out of secondary school, marriage is often the alternative. In Nigeria, one in three girls is married before the age of 18. When this happens, girls are unable to fulfill their potential, and their families and communities lose out on the social, health and economic benefits.
Completing secondary school delays marriage, and according to UNESCO, educated girls become women who raise healthier children, lift their families out of poverty and contribute to more peaceful, resilient communities.
To encourage young girls to stay in school, the Centre for Girls’ Education, a nonprofit in Nigeria founded by Mama Habiba and supported by Malala Fund and Pura, has pioneered an initiative that’s similar to the Ayomidê workshops in Brazil: safe spaces. Here, girls meet regularly to learn literacy, numeracy, and other issues like reproductive health. These safe spaces also provide an opportunity for the girls to role-play and learn to advocate for themselves, develop their self-image, and practice conversations with others about their values, education being one of them. In safe spaces, Mama Habiba says, girls start to understand “who she is, and that she is a girl who has value. She has the right to negotiate with her parents on what she really feels or wants.”
“When girls are educated, they can unlock so many opportunities,” Mama Habiba says. “It will help the economy of the country. It will boost so many opportunities for the country. If they are given the opportunity, I think the sky is not the limit. It is the starting point for every girl.”
From parades, film screenings to safe spaces and educational programs, girls and local leaders are working hard to strengthen the quality, safety and accessibility of education and overcome systemic challenges. They are encouraging courageous behavior and reminding us all that education is freedom.
Having a great experience at a hotel is all about the small things: an easy check-in and check-out, crisp sheets, and—most importantly—a USB charger by the TV that actually works. Jamie Fraser, the owner of a private-use estate in Scotland, recently shared a way for travelers to make their stay a little nicer, for free.
Fraser revealed a travel secret to Metro: “Corner rooms are often slightly larger than standard rooms because of the building layout. They also usually only share one wall with another guest, meaning they can be noticeably quieter, which many travelers really appreciate after a long journey.”
Ask for a corner room upgrade
Better yet, corner rooms are often available free of charge. They’re typically not listed any differently from other rooms of a similar size and are assigned based on hotel capacity.
Traveling Phil, an Instagram travel influencer, agrees. In a video, his wife explains that corner rooms offer four distinct features: two walls of windows, more square footage, increased natural light, and often better views. It’s the “same price” for a “better experience.”
Another perk of a corner room, according to Your Mileage May Vary, is reduced foot traffic. Being farther from the elevator means fewer late-night footsteps, and you may also be closer to an emergency stairway in case of a safety issue.
“When hotel architects and designers start to cut up floors into bays, the rooms in the center of the floors—specifically near elevators, stairwells, and utility closets—will have less room because of space being cut to help service the building,” Karl von Ramm, general manager of The Loutrel in Charleston, South Carolina, told Southern Living.
He added that your best chance is “typically corner rooms or rooms along the front side of the building, where stairwells and utilities are typically not present.”
How to get a corner room for free
According to Traveling Phil:
Book a standard room (don’t overpay upfront)
Check in later in the day (after room shuffle)
Politely ask, “Do you happen to have any corner rooms available?”
Mention it’s a special occasion (even just a getaway)
Smile. Energy matters.
Whether you’re hoping to upgrade to a corner room or a suite, you can increase your chances by telling the person at the front desk it’s a special occasion.
“In the luxury hotel industry, we are always looking for a reason to celebrate and elevate the guest experience,” Lizzie Davidson, Thompson Houston’s area director of revenue, tells Southern Living. “Mentioning your special occasion—such as a birthday, anniversary, or maybe even just a simple staycation escape with your loved one—always goes a long way at the reception area or concierge team.”
So next time you check into a hotel, make this simple request—it likely won’t be much trouble for the staff. That way, you can make your trip a little extra special knowing you’ve secured a better view and a quieter room for the same price.
When Annika first brought Frannie, an eight-year-old Golden Retriever, into her home, the dog couldn’t even stand up on her own. She weighed 125 pounds—twice what a healthy weight would be for a female of her breed. Any movement at all took Herculean effort. Frannie was depressed, which wasn’t surprising, as she was missing out on all the joys of doggie life.
Rover’s Retreat, a dog rescue in Los Angeles, rescued Frannie from a miserable life of sleeping on concrete. She had sores on her tail and massive calluses on her legs. She also suffered from hypothyroidism and was scheduled to be put down.
Annika got the call and responded immediately. “We didn’t even think or have a plan,” she wrote. “We just got in the car to go get her because the one thing we knew was that she did not deserve to die.” It took four people to get Frannie into the car.
They faced a steep uphill climb. Frannie had no energy and exhibited no personality to speak of. But her new family was determined to help her find herself, so they picked her up to take her outside daily, even just for a few assisted steps.
“One day, we were throwing the tennis ball around, and she perked her ears up,” Annika told The Dodo. “And we were like, ‘That’s weird! She’s been so sad and miserable this whole time.’ So we threw it towards her and she just went nuts.”
At first, she caught the ball with a cushioned stool under her belly and backside to support her. But after slowly increasing her exercise every day, she began standing on all fours and catching the ball without any assistance. Then she began to take a few steps to chase after it.
Slowly but surely, Frannie was getting healthier—and learning to be a dog.
She still had a ways to go with her weight, but the contrast from where she started was night and day. With help from her diligent family and therapeutic rehab treatments like walking on a water treadmill, Frannie kept getting healthier. By August, eight months after not even being able to stand, she had lost 50 pounds and was a whole new dog.
Annika told The Dodo she had previously cared for another obese Golden Retriever, Georgia, whom she had rehabilitated and later lost. “Something inside of me was like, ‘Georgia sent this dog to me,’” she said. “I got to fight for her.”
In December 2024, a year after she came to live with Annika, the family posted an update on Instagram:
“We are so happy to celebrate one whole year of Frannie!! In the last 12 months, she didn’t just lose 58 pounds—she gained so much! She learned how to get up on her own, how to walk, how to run, how to chase tennis balls, and even tackled the water treadmill like a champ! She discovered what it means to be loved and cared for, and most importantly, she gained her forever family and a whole new lease on life.”
Frannie continues to improve and thoroughly enjoy being a dog. “I still see her getting happier every day,” Annika told The Dodo.
Science lovers got a treat recently when new research on sperm whales was quietly released. Researchers not only witnessed the birth of a baby sperm whale, but also saw elder females, including the grandmother, acting as midwives. Very few species assist with birth outside of humans, but it seems sperm whales can now join that short list.
The sperm whale’s birth was first captured via drone in July 2023. Now that the video has made its way to social media, viewers cannot get over witnessing the whales act as midwives. Typically, scientists don’t get to witness sperm whales’ behavior during birth, likely because they give birth far from shore and avoid boats during this vulnerable process.
With the increasing use of drones, however, scientists can now capture moments like this without disrupting wildlife. In the video, other whales—one identified as the grandmother—surround the birthing whale, named Rounder. Not all of the supporting whales were from the same pod as the mother, but they joined to help ensure the calf’s safe arrival.
Because whales are mammals, they can’t breathe underwater. For this reason, baby whales, also known as calves, are born tail-first. Like other mammals, newborn whales instinctively try to breathe, so exiting the birth canal headfirst could result in drowning, according to National Geographic.
Scientists have been following this pod for a while, so they’re familiar with the whales in the family. As they watched the drone footage from the boat, they were able to identify who was present. Still, the sight of this unique birthing circle shocked the scientists.
While birthing her calf, Rounder was flanked by her sister, Accra, and Atwood, an elder female. Behind the mom-to-be was her mother, Lady Oracle, her aunt Aurora, a juvenile whale named Ariel, and four other unknown female whales. The whales had dual roles: when the calf was born, the assisting whales formed a tight cluster and raised the baby out of the water so it could breathe.
They took turns holding the calf out of the water for three hours. During that time, the females that were not actively lifting the calf to the surface were fending off nosy animals. Once the baby was safe and swimming alongside its mother, the other whales began to depart.
One of the scientists, Shane Gero, told National Geographic, “All the biologists on the boat were losing their minds.” The same could be said for people coming across the video online.
One person wrote, “Women supporting women! Bring it on!”
Another person called out humans, saying, “I think they lied , who said survival of the fittest or only the strong survive. Everything in nature is about collective care. Even other animal species be helping each other. Also even when its predators they only take what they need.”
This commenter admired the teamwork, writing, “I love how whales put so much energy into each other, but it’s even more exciting that members outside of the family pod were being so helpful. I’m invested!”
“This is so frigging cool,” another person gushed. “I love how nature really wants nature to succeed. Absolutely 100% lit. Thanks for this!”
Ida’s answer? A hard no, and trust me, she didn’t lose a wink of sleep over it.
A legacy that can’t be bought
Ida is a part of the Huddleston family, who have farmed this land for 200 years. That’s two centuries of early mornings, muddy boots, and honest work. Over generations, they’ve raised cattle, grown soybeans, and planted corn on their 1,200-acre property outside Maysville.
But it’s not just land stewardship. During the Great Depression—when jobs disappeared and families lined up just to get a meal—the Huddlestons grew wheat. They helped keep bread lines operating across America when people had almost nothing left. This land didn’t just feed the family; it fed the nation.
Notice the wording. She didn’t say “nothing.” She said $26 million doesn’t mean anything.
The tech giant at the door
The company that offered $26 million for the Huddlestons’ property has never revealed its identity; local officials were required to sign non-disclosure agreements just to learn who was making the offer.
“They call us old, stupid farmers, you know, but we’re not,” she told WKRC-TV. “We know whenever our food is disappearing, our lands are disappearing, and we don’t have any water, and that poison. Well, we know we’ve had it.”
She called it a scam. And to be honest, the repeated pressure campaigns—multiple offers, persistent calls, and what she described as “mind harassment”—don’t exactly reflect good faith.
A community that agrees
Ida isn’t a lone voice in the wilderness here. Since 2017, Mason County has lost one-fifth of its farms. Neighbors throughout the region share her concerns about what an industrial mega-campus would do to their rural way of life: their water, their soil, their sense of home.
For Ida, the decision was never really about money.
Her late husband built their house with his own hands. She feels his presence every time she walks the fields. The land holds her family’s past and, she hopes, their future.
“I said, ‘No, mine is priceless.’ What I’ve got here, I want to pass it down. What God told me to do was to keep it until I was through with it and then pass it on to the next generation,” she told WXIX-TV.
In an era when everything seems to have a price—and the biggest tech companies in the world have the resources to buy nearly anything—there’s something quietly remarkable about a woman who simply says: no, not this.
Ida says she intends to die on that land, on her own terms, surrounded by 200 years of family history.
These animals weren’t supposed to exist. Their subspecies was declared extinct in the 1850s. The forces that wiped them out—overhunting, invasive predators, habitat destruction—are exactly the kinds that usually can’t be reversed. But this time, somehow, they have been.
First, here’s what was lost
Long ago—before whalers, settlers, feral cats, and invasive rats—Floreana Island was home to as many as 20,000 giant tortoises. These weren’t just large, slow animals living out their days in the sun. They were ecosystem engineers that carved trails through the vegetation, swallowed whole fruits and deposited seeds miles away, planting forests with every lumbering step. The island’s entire web of life depended on these tortoises.
By the time anyone thought to do something, it was too late. Or so everyone thought.
A wild tale
In 2008, scientists exploring Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island noticed something strange. Some of the tortoises had an unusual shell shape: the unique saddleback shell associated with Floreana.
They conducted DNA tests, and the results were nearly unbelievable. These tortoises carried the genetic fingerprint of the “extinct” Floreana lineage.
It turns out that centuries earlier, those same whalers who had stripped Floreana of its tortoises had occasionally offloaded live tortoises onto Isabela Island, as provisions to be retrieved later or to lighten their ships. Some of those tortoises survived, bred, and passed their genes on for nearly 200 years.
The Floreana tortoise had been hiding in plain sight the whole time.
Scientists sprang into action. They selected 23 hybrid tortoises from Wolf Volcano that showed the strongest Floreana genetic signal and brought them to a breeding center on Santa Cruz Island. Starting in 2017, they carefully bred them over generations, patiently guiding their lineage back toward its original form.
By 2025, they had more than 600 hatchlings.
Dr. Jen Jones, chief executive of the Galápagos Conservation Trust, described the moment as “truly spine-tingling,” adding that it validated two decades of collaboration among scientists, charities, and the local community.
But wait—they didn’t just show up and release tortoises
Before a single tortoise set foot on Floreana, the island needed years of preparation.
Remember, Floreana had been overrun with invasive rats and feral cats, the same forces that drove the tortoises to extinction in the first place. They needed to go. In October 2023, the Floreana tortoise team launched a massive eradication campaign with helicopters, aerial baiting, and ground traps.
Before the baiting began, community members set up protective enclosures for their pets to prevent harm. Farmers adapted their agricultural practices to best serve the project. Locals also helped with the trapping.
The results were almost immediate. Native Galápagos rails—small birds that disappeared from the island entirely because of rat predation—have already started coming back on their own. Nature, it turns out, is extremely ready to bounce back the moment you give it a chance.
And they’re watching every step
Each of the 158 released tortoises carries a GPS tracker that pings its location every hour via satellite.
On top of that, NASA Earth observation data is overlaid to map vegetation, rainfall, and soil conditions across the island. Scientists use all of this information to build habitat models that can project ecosystem conditions decades into the future, which matters a lot when you’re dealing with an animal that can live over a century.
The 158 tortoises are Phase One of a plan to reintroduce 12 locally extinct species to Floreana over the coming decade. Next up? The Floreana mockingbird, a fascinating species that arguably inspired Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution when he visited the island in 1835. Sadly, it now only exists on two tiny offshore islets.
After that: Darwin’s finches, Galápagos racer snakes, the lava gull (the world’s rarest gull), and, eventually, the Galápagos hawk, the apex predator whose return would signal a fully restored food chain.
Each species added to the island increases the likelihood that the next will succeed. That’s how ecosystems work. And honestly, it’s a pretty good lesson for the rest of life.
Taking a 20-hour economy flight can feel incredibly daunting. Your back aches, your legs cramp, and finding a comfortable position can seem impossible. Recently, a viral TikTok video brought this shared experience into the spotlight. User @hiera.coffee asked her followers for their “most outrageous carry-on travel tips” before embarking on a massive journey.
The Internet did not disappoint. The video racked up more than 256,000 views and nearly 5,000 comments from expert flyers, flight attendants, and long-haul savants who shared decades of hard-earned travel wisdom.
We combed through every tip, cross-referenced the best ones with what frequent flyers and cabin crew actually swear by, and compiled a definitive list. Whether you’re facing a four-hour hop or a soul-testing 20-hour marathon, these are the secrets you need to know before you buckle in.
Sleep enhancers and comfort must-haves
Finding a way to sleep comfortably in an airplane seat is a universal struggle. Thankfully, a few specific items can make a world of difference when your seat feels less than ideal.
1. The Sleeper Hold and mini massage guns
Sometimes, investing in some special gear can really help you unwind. One traveler shared a great way to deal with restlessness and sore muscles:
“The only time I’ve been able to sleep on a plane was thanks to a Sleeper Hold pillow. It keeps your neck supported so you don’t wake up in pain. A miniature handheld massage gun is also a game-changer. If I needed to stretch but couldn’t get up, I’d use it to massage my legs when they started to ache. Tremendous help!”
2. Sacrum pillows for spinal support
Sitting for hours at a time puts intense pressure on your lower back. A simple cushion can significantly reduce discomfort, especially for those prone to back pain.
“A sacrum pillow placed under your bum alleviates the pressure on your lower spine and helps prevent Sciatica. It’s a small adjustment, but it makes a big difference.”
3. The backwards hoodie trick
You don’t need to splurge on expensive travel blankets or specialized gear to stay warm and comfortable. A simple hoodie can double as a cozy travel accessory:
“Bring a big, zip-up hoodie and wear it backwards. It works like a blanket, and you can pull the hood over your head to block out light and create a mini cocoon. Best of all, it’s easy to tie around your waist when navigating the airport. Combine with food, water, and a neck pillow, and you’re set.”
Wellness and hydration strategies
Taking care of your body at high altitudes isn’t just about comfort—it’s crucial for your health. Flight attendants know these tips well after spending countless hours in the sky.
4. Essential hydration
It’s tempting to avoid drinking water on flights to skip frequent bathroom trips, but staying hydrated is non-negotiable. One flight attendant shared this vital reminder:
“HYDRATE. I know people don’t want to be the person constantly getting up to use the bathroom, but you lose water faster on a plane. Staying hydrated will significantly improve how you feel on arrival, preventing headaches, fatigue, and more.”
5. Nausea-busting oils and wipes
Airplane cabins can be full of unexpected and unpleasant smells. A small aromatherapy kit can help combat motion sickness and keep you feeling fresh, another flight expert explained:
“I always carry a small bottle of eucalyptus oil and some alcohol pads. If I get nauseous or there’s an unpleasant smell, I dab a little oil under my nose. It works wonders.”
“Compression socks are a must! Put them on before takeoff and take them off after landing. Medical-grade compression (15–20mmHg) works best. Your legs will feel less fatigued, which is especially useful if you’re planning to walk and enjoy good food once you arrive.”
Food, perks, and mind hacks
Travel is always better when you prepare for your own needs and show kindness to others. These tips will help you stay nourished and may even brighten someone else’s day.
7. Flight attendant goodie bag
Showing appreciation to the flight crew can go a long way—and sometimes comes with unexpected perks:
“My friends and I make goodie bags for flight attendants. We fill them with local snacks and include our business cards since we’re stylists. We usually pack six bags per trip. I’ve never paid for alcohol on a flight since starting this!”
8. Instant ramen on the go
Airplane food can be hit or miss. Bringing your own comfort meal ensures you won’t go hungry:
“Bring a cup of instant ramen and ask for hot water, either from a restaurant before boarding or during the flight. This trick has saved me from starving when plane food options weren’t great.”
9. Pavlovian sleep training
You can train your brain to fall asleep more easily on flights by creating a routine before your trip:
“Use the same sound or playlist to fall asleep every night leading up to your flight. Then your brain associates it with sleep. I have two airplane playlists that immediately put me to sleep because I’ve used them for 12 years. Add a neck pillow, an eye mask with built-in flat speakers, and layers of cozy clothing. A boring audiobook and noise-canceling headphones seal the deal.”
Maximizing space and ultimate relaxation
When space is tight or patience runs thin, these tips can help you stay organized and calm through every stage of your journey.
10. The airport bag hack
Sometimes you need creative solutions to bring extra items on board without hassle:
“If your carry-on is full but you absolutely need to bring more, buy something small like gum at the airport and grab a large shopping bag. Put your stuff in there and keep the receipt. Works every time.”
11. Heated eye masks and layered comfort
Creating the perfect sensory cocoon can help you tune out the busy, crowded cabin and fully relax:
“Use a heated eye mask underneath a regular one for total darkness and warmth. Pair it with an inflatable travel pillow (the J-shaped kind), a foot hammock, a cozy blanket, and a dose of melatonin or Tylenol PM an hour before lights out. Add noise-canceling headphones and a boring audiobook, and you’ll sleep through most of the flight.”
12. Embracing the journey
Even with the best preparations, long-distance flights can be exhausting. One traveler humorously admitted their ultimate strategy:
“I just suffer through all the pain until it’s over, to be honest.”
Arrive rested and ready to explore
These clever packing secrets prove we have the power to make long flights more bearable. By planning ahead and packing a few supportive items, a grueling 20-hour journey can feel less like a survival mission and more like a wonderful adventure. Good luck, bon voyage, and safe travels!
There’s a famous novel called The Dogs of Babel. In it, a husband is distraught after the unexplained death of his wife, and spends the entire novel trying to extract information from the only witness to her final moments: their dog. It’s heartbreaking and funny and incredibly poignant.
However, it may not be realistic. And that’s because when you get down to it, dogs are actually quite bad at keeping secrets. One hilarious viral story shows exactly why.
As the photos suggest, he loves playing in the mud. Springers are active, love the great outdoors, and are known for having a lot of energy.
Recently, Jinky’s mom took him on a walk during a loose-leash training session when he took an unexpected turn that revealed where his doggie daddy had secretly been taking him. Loose-leash training is a method trainers use to teach dogs to walk on a leash with some slack without pulling or going after other dogs.
Here’s the big reveal that got daddy in the dog house. Jinky’s mom captioned the video:
“POV: you walk the dog the day after your husband did and now he’s dragging you into the village pub…”
Cover blown!
After Jinky turned to walk into the village pub as if he had done it a million times before, the wife thought it was hilarious and asked her husband to let her know she was on to him.
The clip was quite a hit on Instagram, where it has been seen over 5 million times and has over 200,000 likes. Many of the commenters suspected that there were many great friends and treats inside the pub, and that’s why Jinky wanted to go back.
“My spaniel nearly breaks the door down for the pub, is v embarrassing … but they do give extremely good treats so can’t blame him wanting to go in”
“My dog does this with yoga studios, she knows where the good pets are”
“But mum, the ‘ave footy on telly and all the lads are there!”
“Come on man, don’t be a snitch,” one user joked.
Others thought the wife should have let Jinky into the pub for a pint or two.
“Go on lad get him a **** pint”
“I mean as long as he’s got the first round…”
“Let the lad have a pint,” another joked.
“My friend’s dog does this, drags me to all the pubs, even if they’re closed,” another user added.
Dogs have a fantastic memory, but it works a little differently than ours. Their long-term memory is surprisingly good, but is heavily tied to the associations they make with people, places, and things, according to PetMD. The Instagram theories are probably correct that Jinky associates his visits to the pub with lots of treats, cuddles, and yummy smells. Research shows dogs can remember people, places, and smells for years and years — so it’s unlikely Jinky will be able to pass that pub without wanting to go in anytime soon!
Which, of course, is great news for Dad on their walks.
This article originally appeared two years ago ago. It has been updated.
In this weakening economy, tipping has become a hot-button issue. So when a pizza delivery man took to Reddit to share how he received “the best tip ever,” it led to a heartwarming surprise on so many levels.
It was just before Christmas when the delivery man set out on his usual run. He pulled up to one house, and just as he opened his car door, a fluffy cat jumped inside. Of course, he gave it some loving pets and headed to the front door to deliver the pies, assuming the feline belonged to the household.
Plot twist: the cat didn’t belong to them. In fact, the delivery man was told the cat’s previous owner had left him behind.
What happened next made for a wonderful holiday treat. In the subreddit r/cats, Brennan—aka u/renn_is_not_a_loser, who describes himself as a proud animal lover—shared a post titled, “Delivered a pizza and came home with the best tip ever.”
Meet Ringo Starr
“I wanted to share my girl Ringo Starr and her story; she has brought me so much joy and I’m so glad to have her in my life. I work as a pizza delivery driver, and back in December right before Christmas, I delivered a pizza, and when I pulled up, the sweetest cat ran up to my car and hopped in with me when I opened the door. I petted her and put her back out thinking she had a family. When I got to the door, I told the guy how sweet of a cat he had. It turns out she wasn’t his cat; the neighbors that lived there previously moved out and left this gorgeous girl in the streets. I asked if anybody was taking care of her, and nope, she was a stray. They fed her occasionally but couldn’t bring her in due to having too many cats already. Needless to say, when offered to take her with me, I did. I don’t know how someone could abandon such a sweet and friendly, healthy girl.”
He shared more photos from her first vet appointment, showing how healthy, safe, and happy she is now.
Cat lovers unite
The post quickly went viral. It has more than 21,000 likes and hundreds of comments supporting the OP, with some users even sharing their own rescue stories.
One commenter exclaimed, “You both are so amazing. I’m glad you adopted each other,” while another replied, “They’re both angels. They’ve redeemed each other.”
Another commenter expressed gratitude for kindness toward furry friends: “Thank you for taking such a sweet girl out of the cold and the dangers of the outside. A small bit of compassion really can change the life of an animal and fellow humans for the better.”
One commenter sweetly shared a common truth among animal rescuers: “That cat will love you till its last breath.”
Daffy
Many shared their own adorable rescue stories. Redditor u/Groovy_Cabbage had a similar delivery experience:
“This is Daffy. This picture was my first ever interaction with her. I met her while delivering for Uber Eats. I walked up to the customer’s door, and while handing over their food, she approached us from the outside. I complimented her (of course) thinking she was their cat, but they said that she was just a neighborhood stray who they occasionally fed. They then invited me to take her if I wanted. I didn’t know what to do, as I wasn’t in a position to care for a cat then. However, it was -10 degrees outside, and I was not going to leave her audibly crying out in the cold. She followed me back to my car, and when I opened the back door for her, she immediately knew what to do and hopped in. When I sat down in the driver’s seat, she came forward from the back to come into my lap, and then promptly started purring and making biscuits. I think it was just her way of saying thank you. 🥲 I still think of her often. But I am happy to say that she was quickly adopted from the humane society. I was able to visit her once before then. ❤️ She will always be my little girl.”
“This is Lucious James ‘Launchpad’ O’Malley aka Lou Lou or Lucifer. My daughter insists he’s a raccoon. I rescued him from our downtown storm drain before an unseasonably cold hit. He meowed at me. I meowed back, and after an hour, convinced him to get into my car. He’s …special.”
The other Ringo
Finally, u/DragonWyrd316 may have had the most delightful response of all. They wrote, “Ringo Starr, meet Ringo Starr. Your baby girl is as gorgeous as my baby boy.”