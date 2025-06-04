Pianist stuns by using every part of his piano to perform 'Africa' by Toto
"I don't think I've ever seen anyone has so much fun playing the piano."
Peter Bence’s performance of “Africa” by Toto has over 19 million views on YouTube because of his creative reimagining of the song and, well, just about everyone loves “Africa.” Bence is a Hungarian composer and producer who has become a viral sensation for his Michael Jackson, Queen, Sia, and Beatles covers. He has over 1.1 million followers on YouTube and has toured the globe, playing in more than 40 countries across four continents.
His performance of “Africa'' is unique because it opens with him creating a rhythm track and looping it by strategically tapping the piano and rubbing its strings to create the sound of shakers and conga drums.
The video eventually becomes rapturous, with Bence making the piano sound like an entire orchestra.
As the video caption says, "Toto x Peter Bence = Africa Piano Symphony." Indeed. People were blown away by Bence's impressive rendition of the classic 80s song.
"I’m so glad to watch and see a fellow musician, that enjoys the music deep down. Excellent playing man!"
"So fluid. The piano is an extension of your whole body. Amazing."
"I don't think I've ever seen anyone has so much fun playing the piano. You're not just terrifically talented, I love the creativity."
"Brilliant! Loved it. It made me think what would J S Bach have done with looping on a piano/harpsichord?"
What if Bach had had looping technology?Giphy GIF by marko
"Mesmerizing! He became the music and the music became him."
"Are you kidding me!!!! This cover is incredible. Still listening to it, years after I discovered it."
"I return to this regularly, it's absolute witchcraft levels of genius. This level of talent isn't written in any handbook, it's completely unworldly."
"I love how PB plays a piano worth more than my house in his bare feet like it's an actual extension of his body. Pure brilliance."
Peter Bence was considered a musical prodigy as a child.Photo credit: Canva
If it seems like Bence was born to do this, that appears to be accurate. According to the bio on his website:
"Starting as early as age 2 he already played back melodies by ear from his favorite cartoons and films on his grandparents’ upright piano. Showing serious interest and talent, he soon began his musical education at 4 in the local music school of his hometown, Hajduboszormeny in Hungary.
He was considered a musical prodigy by teachers and peers, and was already accepted at Franz Liszt University of Music in Debrecen, despite he was still being enrolled at elementary school.
At 7 he wrote his first composition, which was heavily influenced by the music of Mozart and Chopin, and at 11 he published his first solo piano album of his early compositions."
So yeah. The guy has had piano chops since toddlerhood, and he's made the instrument his own with unique, edgy pieces like this one.
Released in 1982, “Africa” was Toto’s biggest hit, reaching number one 1 in the U.S., number 3 in the UK, and the top 10 globally. It’s a stirring piece of music that’s beautifully arranged with an anthemic chorus. However, the lyrics aren’t that accurate.
The song’s author, Toto keyboardist Jeff Pocaro, describes it as: “A white boy is trying to write a song on Africa, but since he's never been there, he can only tell what he's seen on TV or remembers in the past.”
Nevertheless, the song is an iconic tune that captures a specific spirit of the early ‘80s when the world turned its focus to Africa. Over 40 years later, the song’s wholesome sincerity has made it a piece of music that every few years captures the hearts of a new generation.
