Viola Davis shares a grandma's incredible 'birthing room' analogy for painful personal growth
"You have a blessed and anointed granny" - Viola Davis
Making life changes can be difficult, especially when it means leaving behind people you once considered friends. While everyone has moments in life when they have to reevaluate relationships and goals, that doesn't make it any easier. Recently, a man named Glen Taylor, who explained that he's going through a difficult season in life, shared the wisdom his grandmother imparted to him after he called for advice.
It was an analogy of personal transformation being like a birthing room. In the video, he recounts a conversation with his grandmother, whom he affectionately calls "granny." The conversation sounds like a tender moment between a grandmother and grandchild, but the wisdom she shares could benefit those who are also going through personal changes. It even caught the eye of Oscar-winning actor, Viola Davis, who shared the video on her own platform.
Grandma shares deep take on personal growth
Taylor opens the video shared on Instagram, saying, "I just got off the phone with my granny. She told me something that shook me a little. Not everybody is meant to be in the room while you're being reborn. She said, 'When someone's giving birth, only a few people can be in that room. Everybody else, even the people you love, they gotta wait on the other side of that door, because birthing something new is painful. Birthing a new season is personal. Birthing a new you is going to require some space.'"
Her encouraging talk is an important reminder that when people are making life changes, not everyone can be there to witness the most vulnerable moments. This doesn't mean someone has to go through things alone, though. Taylor's grandmother is specific in saying that some people will be there to witness and support you through it, just like when someone has a baby. But just as it goes with birthing a human, no matter how many people love and care for you, they all can't be in the room.
"And that hit me," Taylor says. Cause right now, I'm in that room. I'm in a season where God is stretching me, pulling things out of me, teaching me how to show up differently. And the truth is, not everybody can witness that. Not everybody has access to this level of transformation. Not everybody is meant to stand close while God is rebuilding you. Some people can only support you from the hallway. Some people can only pray for you from a distance. Some people can't be in that room."
Change can be painful
The man shares that he knows on the other side of the pain, there's purpose and clarity. He encourages others who may also be experiencing a similar season to breathe through it and know that what's coming is worth everything happening right now. Viola Davis tells Taylor, "You have a blessed and anointed granny." Others were also moved by the wisdom his grandmother gifted him.
One person writes, "I’m shook! It’s 5:15 am in New Orleans, I opened my app and it’s the first thing i hear!! I needed this today Lord!"
Another says, "Salute to the person I am becoming! Thank you for sharing and helping us grow to our next!!"
"Granny done shook the whole internet. I'm in that room right now… thank you for sharing and hug granny extra tight for this word," someone else shares.
"This video unlocked a new breath within me. I thank you for your testimony and believe that you breakthrough is around the corner as well," another commenter praises.
This person confirms that the message is hitting the people that need to see it, writing, "Needed this message so bad. Thank you, Granny."