Family

People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister

Pam's brother doesn’t quite grasp the concept of half-siblings.

siblings, half-siblings, sibling stories
via PamTina_/Twitter

Pam's little brother is so sweet.

Pam has a little brother, who recently learned that he is actually her half-brother. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother doesn't quite grasp the concept yet and seems upset about having to part with 50% of his sister.

So when she came home recently, she found this letter he'd written. It will make you cry, so have off-brand tissues on hand:

OMG.

As if this letter isn't enough to turn your heart into a soft pile of oatmeal, he also left her some of her (presumably) favorite snacks, like Chips Ahoy and Takis (excellent choices!).

Pam, being a human with a soul, was deeply moved and tweeted out a photo of her little brother's letter:

It quickly went viral. And now the whole internet is now welling up with tears.

And others are sharing their own sibling stories:

These are so, so sweet.

Don't say we didn't warn you about the tissues.

Remember this next time you get into a fight with your sibling. Half or whole, doesn't matter. Love/hate is love/hate!


