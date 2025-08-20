Parents applaud mom's video telling her 7-year-old why he can't play 'addicting' Roblox anymore
It's an "open loop" with "no actual end."
Since its launch in 2006, Roblox has become a cultural phenomenon with 214 million monthly users and over 70 million daily active players. It's become a cornerstone of Gen Z and Gen Alpha childhoods. For the uninitiated, Roblox is an "imagination platform," where users can create their own games and play them with users around the world.
The game is incredibly popular, but it's not without its detractors. Some criticize the game for being open-ended, where, unlike Super Mario Bros., it can continue indefinitely, which gives it an addictive quality. Also, given the interactive component, it has been seen as a haven for political extremists and pedophiles.
Marla Branyan, a mother who goes by @Marla_Branyan on TikTok, is receiving a lot of applause from fellow parents for a video where she tells her seven-year-old son that he can’t play Roblox anymore and then explains it to him in a language he can understand. Since being uploaded, it has nearly eight million views.
@marla_branyan
I’ve gotten 2 emails in the last week about class action lawsuits against Roblox…. What I said here just scratches the surface. #roblox #nomoreroblox #parentsoftiktok #videogames
“So, number one, Roblox is made up of a bunch of different games, and there are people who create those games like players, and they don’t always have the best interests of little kids in mind,” she explained. “There’s some content on there that’s suggestive.”
She added that she doesn’t like that the games are open loop, so they never end. “Which means when you kind of complete something, there's no actual end to the game. It shoves you into the next level or the next portion of the game. So there's just like no end,” Branyan continued. ”It just keeps going and going and going. And that keeps you kind of addicted, and it keeps you wanting to play the game.”
Branyan’s video did a great job at modeling what a conversation with a seven-year-old about video games might look like for parents who want their child to have less screen time but aren't sure how they will react. It was also applauded by those who’ve said no to Roblox in their homes, too.
"As an adult, I play Roblox almost every day. And it is NOT a game for children anymore, unfortunately," one commenter wrote. "The Roblox parental controls don't really work, so we don't have that in our home anymore," said another.
Another big reason why parents should be concerned about their children playing Roblox is the number of sexual predators on the platform. In 2019, Roblox self-reported 675 cases of suspected child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In 2020, that number grew to over 2,200 cases. By 2024, the number had multiplied 11-fold to 24,000.
According to Wired, hundreds of lawsuits are about to be filed with allegations that the platform facilitated sexual exploitation of children. “I would assume by the end of September there should be about 100 to hundreds of these [lawsuits] pending, and I would assume by this time next year you'll probably be looking at over 1,000 of these filed,” Matt Dolman from Dolman Law Group told Wired. “We alone already have about 300 of these cases.”
Roblox may be a big part of many childhoods these days, but parents like Branyan remind us that parents should still empower themselves to set boundaries. In her viral video, she proved it doesn’t have to be hard to show kids that some choices just aren’t safe.