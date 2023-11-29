Couple takes their daughter on an 'only child moon' before she becomes a sister
The sweet and thoughtful idea has other parents taking note.
Babymoons have become a very popular activity for expecting parents. It’s a celebratory vacation for parents to bask in quiet, relaxing one-on-one time before the baby comes. Think of it as one last hurrah before parenthood.
However, one couple has turned the idea on its head—focusing not on themselves, but their first-born daughter who would soon become a sister. A video of their lovely “only child moon,” as they dubbed it, is currently making the rounds on TikTok and leaving people just a wee bit teary eyed.
“You’ve heard of a babymoon,” Lara Morgan Lee’s onscreen text reads. “But we took an ‘Only Child’ moon — a long weekend away for our 2.5-year-old before she becomes a big sister to twins!”
The long weekend trip consisted of a jaunt to New York City, where the family enjoyed Central Park, coffee shops and fine dining—which seemed to include yummy pizza and ice cream.
“She got some adventure time with mom and dad, and we got time to enjoy her before the chaos ensues. One more special memory we made.”
The clip is just shy of thirty seconds, but speaks volumes. Several parents chimed in to say how thoughtful it was to make their daughter feel special.
“Pregnant with my second and sobbing right now, this is so sweet,” one person wrote.
Another added, “that’s such a great idea! I'll try to remember for when I get pregnant again!”
Many even had their own “only child moon stories.” One recalled “taking our 5-year-old on vacation before she had siblings was the best decision since we can’t travel as far now.” While another shared “we did the same! bowling, arcade, and hotel stay to swim. So many great memories for our little fam before baby #2 came!”
One parent even noted that an “only child moon” didn’t have to be expensive, saying they planned to have a special “movie night and Christmas lights weekend right before the baby comes.”
The thought of now sharing mom and dad with a new sibling can stir up different feelings for kids. Some may be instantly on board and excited to welcome in a baby brother or sister. For others, it can be a confusing and scary time.
There are, however, lots of ways to make the moment a positive one, primarily by involving them as much as possible and doing small things to reassure them that they are still loved. Which is what makes this “only child moon” such a good one—it covers both bases.
These days, parents are finding all kinds of creative ways to give their kiddos the healthiest, happiest childhood possible. Not only that, they’re establishing new behaviors that also promote their own wellbeing. Of course this isn’t the case for everyone, but more and more people are reclaiming the concept of family as a gentle, nourishing, and completely customizable support system for the entire tribe, and it’s beautiful to see. Here’s to more of that.