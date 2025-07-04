Non-Americans revealed the 15 things that Americans never knew were an 'American Thing'
One of the great joys of traveling is finding a new appreciation for your home country and culture after seeing how people do things abroad. It’s also funny when you begin to miss the comforts of home that you never knew weren't popular abroad. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and when you get home, you’ll have a new appreciation for the life you briefly left behind.
For Americans, there are obvious things we know are unique to us, such as referring to the game where you kick a ball into a goal as soccer, rather than football. There are also some of our nonsensical sayings, such as “See ya later, alligator,” or “Put your John Hancock on it,” that you won't hear anywhere else. However, there are also some unique aspects of American culture that are so American, most of us don't even realize they aren’t widely adopted elsewhere.
A Redditor recently asked people on the Ask subforum, “What do Americans not realize is an American thing?” and the responses prompted many Americans to question their reality. The responses highlighted numerous items that you won't find overseas, as well as some of the creature comforts we love, such as carpet and air conditioning.
Here are 15 things that most Americans don’t realize are an ‘American thing.’
1. Medical commercials
"I’ve heard that other countries don’t have commercials for medications."
"True in a lot of Europe, at least. You get what doctors prescribed you, that's it. You will see ads for some over the counter medication though, like antacids and ibuprofen."
2. Garbage disposals
"In-sink garbage disposers."
3. Graham crackers
"Graham crackers. I was telling some Aussies about s'mores and then had to stop and tell them about graham crackers."
"In the UK, we just use chocolate digestives."
4. Red Solo cups
"Red Solo Cups really aren't a thing outside of the USA, except for explicit 'USA Theme' parties in Europe."
"They’re very handy. The bottom line is for single drinks, the second line is for mixed drinks, and the top line is for non-alcoholic drinks like soda, iced tea, lemonade, etc."
5. Air conditioning everywhere
"Baffles me that most Europeans don’t have it. I don’t care if you 'don’t need it' most of the year, I can’t imagine not having control over the temperature of my own home. It’s almost never the perfect temp outside."
"The weird thing is it’s not just places like U.K. and Germany that don’t have it, they don’t even have it in Spain and Italy where it gets just as hot as the deep south!"
6. Miracle Whip
"I recently realized Miracle Whip is a North American thing. For those who aren't familiar, Miracle Whip is often used as an alternative to mayonnaise, on sandwiches and in some salads & such. I've heard it's similar to salad cream in the UK. A lot of people say they don't like Miracle Whip, but I actually like it, at least in certain things."
7. Athletic shoes
"Wearing athletic shoes everywhere."
"Look, after growing up watching Bourne, James Bond, and the Mission Impossible films, I’m convinced I need to be ready to engage in a high speed foot chance at any moment."
8. Window screens
"My sister lives in Australia. I can't tell you the number of times she's told me they just leave their doors and windows wide open and have had to chase things out or scare them off. I'm always like, wtf!! We have mosquitoes the size of airplanes here, and that alone is enough to make me NEED screens. I can't imagine living somewhere where everything wants to kill you and practically inviting them in for coffee."
9. Leaning on things
"What's this? The way we stand to the side when we talk? Isn't that normal?"
"It's not abnormal but I think Americans do it slightly more. People often say its Americans leaning AGAINST things, but I've always noticed that Americans more lean on one leg? If that makes sense? That's not to say other cultures don't do it (I do for sure), but that Americans do it more."
10. Massive water bottles
"Carrying a gallon of water with you everywhere you go."
"Well, we do not have free water fountains everywhere and I am not paying $3 for a bottle of water."
11. Baseball caps
"Wearing baseball caps all the time, all ages, all places."
"Wearing them faced the wrong way is usually what gets me. And then shielding your eyes with your hand. If only there was a solution for that."
12. Embracing ancestry
"I'm Polish because my grand-grand-grandmother from my dad side was from there."
"Americans view it differently. Stating your heritage is more akin to...a mix of zodiac sign combined with the holidays your grandma would let you drink on. But to be fair, we have millions of US citizens who were born in different countries, and I fully support them identifying how they choose."
13. Military idolatry
"In most places, you don't get special treatment because you joined the army. That was just a job. There's no such thing as "stolen valour" (already a weird phrase, implying that joining the army is valorous in general)."
14. Peanut butter
"First one I've seen that I genuinely had no idea was American. Do other countries just not consume much peanut butter, or is it completely foreign?"
"I had an exchange student as a friend, all he wanted to eat was PB&J lol."
15. Fear of police
"Not talking to cops. And not getting out of the car when you get pulled over. Cops in other countries aren’t (usually) your enemy, and will listen. And (makes sense), what cop wouldn’t want the driver out of the car so they can’t speed off?"
