'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan has perfect response to being called 'brave' about her body
A masterclass in dealing with backhanded compliments.
The fight against body-shaming starts with language.
So much of our hidden biases and internalized struggles with body image can be found lurking within the words used to describe ourselves and others—even the well-intentioned ones. It’s one of the reasons why the “body positivity” movement has been reevaluated over the years, since it tends to still place an emphasis on how our body’s physical appearance vs. how it simply helps with daily life.
It’s also why the phrase “you’re so brave” has come under scrutiny. Many celebrities, like Lena Dunham and Lizzo, have called out publications for routinely attributing the word “brave” to larger women who might show their skin. The compliment might come from a sincere place, but since you likely wouldn’t call a thin, able bodied person “brave” for doing the same thing.Recently during a Q&A in Dublin, “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan (who is no stranger to shielding herself from comments about her body) was met with this not-so-complimentary compliment, and her hilarious response was just so delightful in every way.
In case you’ve been living on a deserted island for the past few years, “Bridgerton” is a steamy show, many of which Coughlan’s character, Penelope Featherington, take part in. So, perhaps when a journalist commended Coughlan for being “brave,” he was noting the sheer level of intimacy involved, and might have said that to any of the cast members. But considering how often that word is specifically used for plus sized women who dare to be seen as sexual beings, it feels fairly safe to assume that wasn’t the case.
Regardless, Coughlan didn’t miss a beat as she quipped:
“You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type—women with perfect breasts—we don’t get to see ourselves onscreen enough.”
As the crowd erupted in laughter, she continued. “And I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”
So unbothered. So witty. So perfect.
Watch a clip of this iconic moment, which has already racked up thousands of views on X (formerly Twitter), along with the overwhelming amount of positive response from viewers, below:
OH WHAT A QUEEN, WHAT A QUEEN pic.twitter.com/e1tbQfS7rW— Tanisha 🔭 POLIN ERAAA 💚 (@tanishaahahaha) June 6, 2024
I LOVE HER . That's why she is the queen . 👏👏👏👏👏— R.T_W (@FunXR_LoL) June 6, 2024
GOD I LOVE HER😭 pic.twitter.com/ASVfmLJHG1— es! (@95bwl) June 7, 2024
I LOVE HER SO MUCH AHAHHA— Daniele Thomaselli (@danithomaselliv) June 6, 2024
Coughlan has on more than one occasion used her “Bridgerton” fame to shift the way pop culture portrays plus-sized women. In an interview with Stylist, she shared how she “specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included” in subsequent seasons of the show, particularly one scene where she was “very naked on camera.”
“It just felt like the biggest ‘fuck you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering,” she told the outlet.
Honestly, it’s no wonder she’s a fan favorite, both on and offscreen.