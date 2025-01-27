9 unforgettable movies that people adore but absolutely wouldn't recommend to others
It has nothing to do with quality.
When you finish a good film, a natural first reaction is to tell someone about it. I don’t even feel like I’ve seen a movie until I nerdily break down the plot with a friend. But for one reason or another, sometimes you can’t make that recommendation—a unique scenario illustrated in a viral post.
The prompt: "What’s a movie you think is incredible but wouldn’t recommend to anyone?" The picks ranged from too-guilty pleasures to stories too heavy and taxing for the general public. Here, listed in no particular order, are 9 of the most fascinating choices.
1. Aftersun (2022)
Most people in the Reddit thread seemed to mention heavy, dark dramas—films they thought were powerful but took a piece out of them. One example was Charlotte Wells’ coming-of-age project Aftersun, which, per IMDB, follows a character named Sophie as she "reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier." The Reddit user wrote, "Amazing film, felt genuine grief for about 3 days after it."
2. Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
Directed by Kimberly Peirce and starring Hilary Swank, the Oscar-winning Boys Don't Crytells the story of Brandon, a young transgender man who "navigates love, life, and trying to pass as a boy in rural Nebraska." One Redditor wrote, "Watched it once, 24 or 25 years ago. That was enough."
3. Schindler's List (1993)
Lots of these films are highly acclaimed—including Steven Spielberg’s historical drama Schindler’s List, which boasts a rare score of 95/100 on Metacritic—and the reputation for being a particularly emotional watch. The movie is set during WWII in German-occupied Poland, where "industrialist Oskar Schindler gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazis." A Redditor called it "a superb movie" but added, "I’m happy to just remember that fact and not actually experience it again."
4. Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Darren Aronofsky's psychological drama is...a lot. A whole lot. This would also be my personal pick. I watched it shortly after it came out, thought it was incredible, and now have no desire to experience it again.
5. American History X (1998)
Same feelings about Tony Kaye's intense crime-drama exploring neo-Nazism. Given the subject matter alone, this was a tough one.
6. Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
This satirical David Wain comedy, set at a summer camp in 1981, features a cast of heavy hitters, including Janeane Garofalo and Paul Rudd. But it was a critical and box office flop, only later developing a cult following. I love this movie, but I do realize the humor is very specific and might translate to the average moviegoer.
7. Beau Is Afraid (2023)
I savored every second of Ari Aster's divisive tragicomedy epic. But like the Redditor who picked this one, I would find it hard to recommend—at least outside of my small circle of likeminded friends. I just assume most people wouldn't be open to a surreal, three-hour film with a very non-linear story.
8. Skinamarink (2022)
Other users also said they wouldn’t recommend a beloved film for practical reasons—they realize their taste is somewhat niche. Naturally, multiple horror movies made the cut, including Kyle Edward Ball’s debut, Skinamarink: "I thought it was the scariest movie [I’ve] seen in a few decades," someone wrote. "I can also see why others think [it’s] the worst movie in decades. It requires all your patience and attention and still [doesn’t] give much back."
9. Battlefield Earth (2000)
On the other end of the spectrum, someone picked the universally panned sci-fi flick Battlefield Earth—partly because they want to keep their guilty pleasures a private matter. "What? I like garbage," they wrote. "[I]t’s dumb and it's fun. I don't recommend it purely because I don't want to be judged for enjoying it."
There’s also the opposite scenario to consider: It’s natural to think some films are terrible on a technical level—perhaps a B-movie filled with plot holes and cringe-worthy dialogue—yet want to watch them over and over again. In fact, as someone who recently attended a 24-hour "so bad it’s good" marathon at my local art-house cinema, I can attest that many of us feel this way.
But why? What’s the difference between a bad movie that you would’t recommend and one you would? Actor/comedian Paul Scheer, who hosts an incredible podcast about this very topic called How Did This Get Made?, discussed this subject with The Cut in 2017. “There’s the type of movie we don’t really like, which is being bad for bad’s sake, because then I feel that’s cheating,” he said. “I feel like that’s ‘I don’t care.’ When you look at Birdemic or The Room, they care! They just missed the mark.”