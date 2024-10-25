Mom brilliantly teaches empathy and kindness in viral morning hair videos with daughter
It's hard to make more time for your kids, but you can make the most of the time you get.
The lives of parents with young kids are busy, busy, busy. You have a lot of grand notions of what you'd like to teach your kids, the wisdom you'd like to pass down.
But in reality you spend most of your time trying to figure out what they'll eat for dinner, doing dishes, and folding laundry. When are you supposed to find the time to actually, you know, parent?
One mom has been turning morning hair time into quality time, and posting it online for everyone to enjoy and learn from.
Carmen Veal has been posting a series of videos on her Instagram called "Mornings with Maddie."
On the surface, the videos show a mother doing her daughter's hair — brushing, braiding, you name it. There are styling tips for curly hair and lots of celebration of Maddie's biracial-ness.
But the reason people keep flocking to these videos is so much deeper.
The sweet moments feature Carmen doing her daughter's hair for the day while they just... talk! There's so much joy and affection in these moments that you can't help but cheer up just watching the two of them interact.
Carmen sometimes slips in a lesson or two, or a theme to discuss. In one video, Carmen and Maddie talk about the difference between being nice and being kind.
"[Nice] means to be nice by talking about nice things," declares Maddie while 'kind' means... "um to hug people."
Mom gives some more examples, but let's face it, Maddie nailed it.
Carmen Veal/Instagram
In another video, Carmen talks with Maddie about their newfound viral fame — after one of their morning videos racked up a whopping 2 million views.
Maddie's face lights up when her mom tells her how many people admire her.
"Our videos inspire people to be nicer, well, not nicer. Nicer is not as good as kind, you know that, right?" Carmen says. "So it inspires people to be kinder to themselves and other people."
As for how Carmen herself feels about the massive response?
"The response to the videos has been overwhelming in the best way possible," Carmen says. "People from all over the world have reached out to express how they’ve found joy, comfort, and inspiration in our morning moments. It’s been humbling to see how something so personal has had such a wide-reaching impact.
"At the heart of Mornings with Maddie is a desire to show that parenting with kindness and intentionality can create deep connections. I hope viewers take away a sense of peace and inspiration, knowing that small, consistent acts of love and care can make a world of difference."
"Mornings with Maddie" makes me think of how special the seemingly-mundane day to day moments with our kids really are.
The regular "Instagram highlights" of Disney World vacations and pumpkin patches and other special experiences are memorable, but it's the smaller stuff that's even more meaningful.
Specifically, positive rituals and routines (like the morning hair-do) help kids develop self-regulation skills, a strong sense of self, and better mental health in the long term. It's the repetition that drives that positive change over time.
"The joy that families experience inside of rituals together can leave an 'emotional residue' that children keep with them to cope during stressful times," writes Dr. Erika Bocknek of Zero to Thrive. "When times are uncertain, and children experience worry or sadness, rituals provide the internal sense that they are not alone and have a balance in their lives of positive and negative experiences."
The Instagram views and media coverage will taper off, but Maddie will undoubtedly remember these moments with her mom forever. And millions of people will have been inspired to make the most of the short time we do get with our kids.