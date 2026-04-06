Math researchers confirm ’20 year rule’ in fashion trends and it’s uncanny

Snoopy, everyone’s favorite beagle from the mind of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, is the joyous gift that keeps on giving. So, when content creator Patrick Ferguson took the time to rank each and every one of Snoopy’s relatives, it’s no surprise fans were delighted.

Ferguson does this by playfully spoofing a popular “ranking” system commonly used on YouTube and Twitch. The idea is to put pop culture phenomenon (often movies or video games) and rank them in “tier lists.”

Standing below an initial shot of all the animated beagles playing instruments, he begins by stating, “Snoopy is the best thing ever drawn or animated, and his siblings are pretty cool too. So I thought I would introduce you to them all and place them on a ‘tier list’ as I count them down.”

He confirms where his references will come from: “I’m mainly discussing them from their role in Snoopy’s Reunion, but I will briefly mention the comic strips as well. And yes, ‘S’ tier does stand for ‘Snoopy tier,’ even on tier lists outside of this one.”

Snoopy family tiers

He begins with “Rover,” who he admits has a “cliché name even by today’s standards.” We see Rover, his light brown ears bouncing as he plays the resonator guitar. “Love his collar choice too. S tier.” From the Snoopy Town Tale fandom site, it’s reported that Rover only appeared in the TV special Snoopy’s Reunion, but never in the actual comic strip.

Next, we see Olaf, a pudgier dog in a red hat. He blows dust off a jug, which happens to be his instrument of choice. Ferguson insists that Olaf “deserves every good thing in life that comes his way. S tier.” A site dedicated to learning about the Peanuts characters confirms that Olaf is “warm and sensitive, with a big, gentle heart.”

We then see Molly, wearing a blue dress that Ferguson points out is similar to fellow Peanuts cast-mate Lucy’s signature style. Molly plays the mandolin and has some “really good, iconic Snoopy family qualities to her. I think I’ve gotta put her in S tier.” Like her brother Rover, Molly also only appeared in Snoopy’s Reunion.

Then there’s Spike, who Ferguson points out has the “second most iconic look in the Snoopy family. He plays a mean fiddle.” He also notes that Spike isn’t the only S-tier dog with that name in the animated TV lexicon. Ferguson is most likely referring to the bulldog from Tom and Jerry, or quite possibly the bulldog from the Looney Tunes universe.

The Peanuts site shares that Spike lives out in the desert: “He prefers a quiet, solitary life. His closest friends are the cacti and tumbleweeds. Spike is thoughtful and, at times, melancholic.”

Next up is Belle. “She should have her own plushie. I think I have to go with S tier on this.” It’s stated on the site that Belle “lives in Kansas City with her teenage son. Snoopy and Belle reconnected when Snoopy hopped the wrong train on his way to Wimbledon and ended up in Missouri.”

Up next is Marbles. The Peanuts site describes him as quiet and “weary of cats, often checking for them before entering a new place. Marbles is smart but lacks the imagination of his other siblings. He always finds himself confused by the games Snoopy plays.”

Lastly, we can’t forget the drummer. “Then we arrive at Andy. And this is the Snoopy sibling I want to pick up the most—but only after he and his scruffy fur are done jamming on the drum set. S tier.” Andy is described by the site as “a good traveler.” He “is always up for a walkabout, but his sense of direction is terrible.”

As if that wasn’t adorable enough, Ferguson wants to give credit to both the guardian of the Snoopy gang and his own mother. “And could we forget the woman who raised the entire Snoopy family? Missy. One of the few S-tier moms, aside from my own.”

Meet Patrick

Upworthy had the delightful chance to chat with Ferguson, who shares that he’s a huge Snoopy fan. “Some of my earliest memories of laughter involve watching Snoopy as the Red Baron. I wouldn’t call myself the biggest Peanuts fan, per se, but I’ve always called Snoopy the greatest thing ever drawn.”

He also further explains why he chose the tier system. “I made the video both to celebrate a character I love but never made a video for, and to poke fun at the idea of doing a tier list (a video concept I don’t see myself revisiting). The irony of having everyone at S tier plays into that.”

The best part was the online response. “I’m surprised how many people commented on the wholesomeness of the video, if for no other reason than I was being very silly in every aspect of making it, albeit in a way that was also pretty sincere.”

Snoopy appears alongside his friends in the Peanuts comic strips. Photo credit: Unsplash

The comments were definitely supportive and wholesome, indeed. The Reel has over 160,000 likes and nearly 500 comments. One Instagrammer shares, “Grinned so hard watching this. 10/10. No notes.”

A few people argue over which instrument the puppies are playing. “95 percent sure Rover is playing a resonator dulcimer and not a resonator guitar,” one person notes. “10/10 video, though!”

Another has thoughts on Spike, writing, “I’m kind of suspicious of the Snoopy with the mustache.”

This commenter sums up what many seem to feel quite nicely: “I want to cuddle all of them.”