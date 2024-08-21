Man designs boxer briefs for his girlfriend to comfortably wear during her period
John King decided to do something for his girlfriend and women everywhere.
Most women are going to get a period in their lifetime and with that comes the experience of the not so pleasant times of being born female. It's not a secret that periods are uncomfortable, there are even commercials about it and a trend of men trying on a simulator to get a more realistic experience of what menstrual cramps can feel like.
While most people can sympathize with the experience, there's not much they can do other than promise to always bring you chocolate and know what brand and type of menstrual products you use. It may seem small but those gestures can go a long way, especially when you're in pain or stuck at work with your last couple of sanitary products in tow.
But some partners go above and beyond when hearing monthly grievances, whether its taking on more duties in the home, running an epsom salt bath or, for one man, creating underwear specifically for his girlfriend to wear while on her period. Yep, you read that right.
John King, apparently the worlds best listener and problem solver, noted the complaints of his girlfriend when she would steal his boxer briefs and decided to do something about it. Not just for her but for women everywhere.
"My girlfriend would always steal my boxers because she thought they were comfortable but when it came around to that time of the month pads didn't fit right in them. They would shift around on the inside and be uncomfortable," King explains in one of his videos.
The boxers that King created not only provide a liftable piece of cotton material in the middle to securely attach the wings from pads, but they also include a small pouch for people to insert heating or cooling packs. It seems he has thought of everything, including making the entire boxer brief out of cotton so they can be worn daily and not just during a person's period.
King also offered education in one of his recent videos shared to social media after someone asks, "who wears pads after the age of 14?"
"Many women wear pads whether for postpartum reasons and incontinence reasons, cultural or religious views, sensory issues and so on," the creator replies.
Women in the comments are ecstatic about the possibilities with these underwear and the simple practicality of it.
One woman is thinking about unique hiding options, "So you’re saying I can sneak snacks in my undergarments!!! Finally!!!"
"Why is there so much shame about wearing pads? Some women just aren’t comfortable with tampons or reusable products. And those boxers look so comfortable," another person inquires.
Someone is ready to spend their paycheck, "the heating pad sold me. take my money!"
One important question asked and answered, "…and your gf hasn’t proposed after this? I’m confused. Well done, sir." King responded to this comment with a video sharing the night he proposed to his girlfriend. Though he may be officially off the market forever, his product can be found at Spicy Wear Clothing where he designs and sells more comfortable underwear options for women.