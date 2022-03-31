Joy

Malala revealed that she spoke with her attackers—and it's a masterclass in forgiveness

“There can be a society where we can live together."

malala
Instagram

“I can take my revenge by educating girls. That’s the best way to fight back.”

Forgiveness is about seeing through wrongdoing and—with mercy and inner strength—getting back in touch with our own heart, our goodness and our humanity. It’s rarely easy. But it’s well worth the effort.

Most of us on some level understand the importance of forgiveness, but what exactly does this look like?

During a town hall meeting for Doha Debates, Malala Yousafzai was asked if she would ever speak to the Taliban gunmen who made an attack on her life in 2012, after she publicly spoke out for women’s educational rights.

Malala is already a hero to millions for her courage and resilience, but her response to this question is the epitome of showing grace … even after the unthinkable. Plus, it’s a beautiful reminder that forgiveness is an incredibly powerful tool for healing.

“Actually, I did,” she disclosed, to the interviewer’s surprise.

Malala explained that her colleagues organized a call with the men who had shot her all those years ago. After the young men tried to apologize for their brutal actions, this is what she had to say:

“All I had was sympathy. All I had was empathy. Because you wonder … what are the reasons that lead to these actions?”

Malala showed genuine compassion and understanding as she described the incident from the attacker’s perspective, who were handed a picture of Malala and told “this is a girl and she is against Islam. Go and shoot her.” For them, it was about loyalty, purpose and fulfilling a job.

As she continued, Malala chose to focus on solutions, rather than placing blame.

“Whatever hatred you have against this person, it’s not going to solve any of the problems … There is a system in there that will create more terrorists. It’s the narrative that is wrong … It’s the ideology that we need to challenge.”

Her stance was clear: The problem isn’t people, it’s what people are taught. It takes getting deeper insight into how history has shaped us, so that we can take new steps toward a better society. That is what can be gained by letting go of anger and resentment in favor of progress.

As for revenge? Malala told the audience, “I can take my revenge by educating girls. That’s the best way to fight back.”

Despite receiving such hatred, Malala’s vision remains fueled by hope.

“There can be a society where we can live together. We can know what it means to be just. What it means to be fair. I think as individuals, we can use reason. We can have good emotions and powerful emotions that can really guide us in creating a better society."

Malala is now a household name as an advocate for women’s education, wrote a bestselling book and heads a highly successful platform “working for a world where every girl can learn and lead.” She took what was arguably the most horrific experience of her lifetime and made the conscious choice to transform it into a force for good.

Forgiveness often comes down to one simple question, “How will I use this moment to become a better person?” The choice is ours.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
malala reveals she spoke with her attackers
Joy

Dog owner dressed up as dog's favorite toy and his reaction was seriously adorable

Charlie the Golden 18/YouTube

Charlie the golden retriever got to experience a life-sized Mr. Quackers and it was sheer joy.

The first thing you need to know about Charlie the golden retriever is that he loves Mr. Quackers.

Mr. Quackers is Charlie's stuffed yellow duck. Charlie carries him around everywhere, he loves him so.

@charliethegolden18

I always so happ to see my lil bro 😋 #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever


Anyone who's had a dog with a favorite stuffy knows that it's a bit like a child with a favorite stuffy. As long as the stuffy is there, all is well. If stuffy goes missing, all hell breaks loose. Nobody take the stuffy away. Nobody lose the stuffy. Nobody mess with the stuffy.

Where they go, their stuffy goes.

Where Charlie goes, Mr. Quackers goes.

That's just the way it is.

Keep Reading Show less
Science

Kristen Bell shows you how Lego will conveniently donate your used bricks to kids in need

Lego does it again - thank you Kristen!

via Kristen Bell/Instagram

Kristen Bell explains the Lego Replay program.

Plastic Lego bricks are so durable they can be played with forever. But eventually, most kids grow out of their Lego phase and parents are stuck with a big bucket of bricks that eventually makes its way to the garbage.

Studies show that it can take up to 1,300 years for a Lego brick to decompose.

However, most people don’t know that when their kids outgrow their Legos, the company will gladly take them back and send them to needy children who can’t wait to play with them. This amazing gesture took actress Kristen Bell by surprise and she had to tell the world about it on Instagram.

Keep Reading Show less
lego
Family

An elementary school had picture day on St. Patrick's Day and hilarious chaos ensued

via Henry Burrows/Flickr

A young girl posing in front of a green screen.

When I was a kid growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, on school picture day you posed in front of a backdrop that resembled something you’d see in a Sears portrait studio. But these days a lot of school photographers pose children in front of green screens so their parents can choose a background later.

The process is called “chroma keying” and it’s used for dropping digital effects into movies. The problem is that if you wear green in front of the screen, part of you will disappear when the new background is added.

Sugar Grove Elementary in Indianapolis, Indiana ran into some serious problems earlier this month after it decided to have picture day on St. Patrick’s Day. The school had scheduled its spring photos twice but the dates were changed due to inclement weather.

A few days after the photo shoot, parents got a real shock when the photo proofs arrived and their kids were partially invisable in the photos. They had floating, disembodied heads, and their clothing seemed to blend into the background of the shots.

Keep Reading Show less
comedy
Trending Stories