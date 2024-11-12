London's black cab drivers keep a tradition alive for families of chronically sick kids
From free rides to Disneyland trips, these cabbies go the extra mile for families at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Great Ormond Street Hospital is more than just a hospital—it’s a beacon of hope for families from all over the UK and beyond who come seeking expert care for their critically ill children. According to a BBC report, London's black cab drivers have consistently demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to these families. One driver shared, “It’s not much, but if it helps them, that’s what matters.” The drivers are well aware that, to these parents, every gesture counts, especially when it lifts even a little of the weight they carry.
The Magical Taxi Tour: a journey of joy
Beyond the free rides to GOSH, London's black cab community also hosts the annual "Magical Taxi Tour"—a three-day event that takes children with severe illnesses to Disneyland Paris. Organized in partnership with GOSH and several sponsors, the tour began in 1994 and has since become a cherished tradition, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. For over 200 children, this journey isn’t just a holiday; it’s a chance to escape hospital routines and immerse themselves in the joy of Disneyland, surrounded by family and caring drivers who volunteer to make the trip possible.
@clegggifford In partnership with the ‘Magical Taxi Tour’ we’re proud to do our small bit, providing insurance for this journey from Great Ormond Street to Disneyland Paris. 🚖 #GOSH #MagicalTaxiTour #LondonToParis #Charity #fundraising ♬ original sound - CleggGifford
In an article by The Telegraph, cab drivers expressed how the tour enriches their own lives as much as it does the children’s. They decorate their cabs with balloons and flags, honk and wave, and set off in a convoy filled with excitement. Each year, crowds gather to watch them depart, wishing them well as they make the journey. This annual event is an entire community effort, funded by donations and coordinated by volunteers committed to bringing happiness to the lives of these children.
Social media celebrates a city’s kindness
Social media has amplified awareness of these remarkable acts of kindness. A recent TikTok video capturing this year’s Magical Taxi Tour parade gained thousands of reactions, with viewers from around the world showing admiration. One Reddit user, Corporation_tshirt, remarked on the drivers’ dedication: “I also love the tradition London cabbies have of never charging families for trips to this one children’s hospital.” Another commenter, PepperPhoenix, shared the significance of the hospital’s work, adding, "Great Ormond Street. A hospital for the most critically ill children. They are on the bleeding edge of medical innovation, and desperately ill children from all over the world come there.”
"I also love the tradition London cabbies have of never charging families for trips to this one children’s hospital."— Corporation_tshirt
Another witness to the event, TheMilkfather, described seeing the Magical Taxi Tour return from France: “We saw them on the ferry from Calais to Dover. Just hundreds of taxis, and we Googled it at the time. It was so heartwarming to witness.”
"We saw them on the ferry from Calais to Dover. Just hundreds of taxis... It was so heartwarming to witness."— TheMilkfather
A tradition rooted in compassion and community
As the Magical Taxi Tour celebrated its 30th year, it’s clear this is a tradition built on more than just goodwill; it’s an expression of London’s communal spirit and the cabbies’ dedication to supporting children and families in need. Witnessing the convoy of cabs decorated with balloons, all heading to Disneyland, has become a symbol of the kindness that thrives in the city.
The Magical Taxi Tour is funded entirely through donations and volunteer support, allowing drivers to participate without charge to the families. For the cab drivers, it’s a meaningful way to connect with GOSH’s mission, and they look forward to the event each year, proud to support these children in a memorable way. Those inspired by the tour and the free rides to GOSH can also contribute to the cause, either by donating to Great Ormond Street Hospital or supporting initiatives like the Magical Taxi Tour.
As the next generation of London’s black cab drivers carry on this cherished tradition, they remind us that in a fast-paced world, kindness and compassion still have a powerful place. The drivers’ dedication to making a difference, whether through a simple ride or a trip of a lifetime to Disneyland, brings comfort, strength, and joy to those who need it most.