Lil Nas X responds to protesters outside his concert by ordering them pizza

Sometimes the best way to fight hate is with kindness coupled with a little bit of petty.

Lil Nas X gives protesters pizza.

Lil Naz X really is a gift to this world, but that obviously depends on who you ask because for some people his existence seems to chafe some uncomfortable places. Recently people decided they just couldn't allow the singer to live his best life without him knowing that they did not approve, so they protested outside of his concert. Lil Nas X could've been pretty upset about the protest and let it ruin his show but he did the complete opposite. The "Old Town Road" singer decided to respond with an unexpected gesture of kindness by ordering the group pizza.

Depending on the topping, the gesture could've been seen as hostile. Did it have pineapples or anchovies? Those toppings are so controversial, pizzas could've been launched back into the venue out of sheer spite. Alas, there was no launching of pizzas or even eating of pizzas as the protesters declined the offer and sent them back with his team. Interestingly enough, the singer didn't even know the protesters were there until his fans repeatedly tagged him on Twitter with videos of the protest. But who protests outside of a concert venue when you can enjoy the free parking lot music?

No, it's not the people from "Footloose," but that was a valid guess. It was actually a group of people who just don't like that the singer is gay, even if his music makes you involuntarily move your booty. The protesters were holding up signs that contained biblical wording like "repent and believe." This isn't the first time Lil Nas X has run into vocal naysayers, and he usually responds with a cheeky clap back.

The rapper partnered with MSCHF to make Satan Shoes and gave the red man downstairs a lap dance in his music video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" because people supposedly told him to go to hell. If there were ever a petty contest, Lil Nas X would be crowned Petty King, so the change-up seemed a bit surprising. Instead of clapping back, he sent food, which probably confused the protesters more than anything else.

No worries though, if you live for the pettiness level that the singer consistently delivers, he took a trip back to Pettyville when the group returned his pizzas. The unapologetic singer wrote in a tweet "update: they didn't want the pizza but I accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protesters." I'm sure that tweet is keeping this particular protester up at night thinking the star is interested in him romantically, and just to solidify it, Lil Nas X tweeted the next day lamenting about the love that got away.

I must admit, I'm fully invested in this faux romance. Will they ever cross paths again? Will they fall in love during conversations over pizza? I guess the world will never know. But what we do know is, Lil Nas X is just trying to make music he enjoys and love whoever he wants and that shouldn't be controversial.

lil nas x
